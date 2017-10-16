Fitch Affirms TMBMF and TMBTM at 'AAAmmf(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has affirmed the National Scale Money Market Fund Ratings on TMB Money Fund (TMBMF) and TMB Treasury Money Fund (TMBTM) at ‘AAAmmf(tha)'. TMB Asset Management Company Limited manages the two money-market funds. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings of the two money market funds are driven by their portfolios’ overall credit quality and diversification; minimal exposure to interest-rate and spread risks; and high level of daily and weekly liquidity that is consistent with each fund’s investor profile and concentration. The ratings also reflect TMB Asset Management’s capabilities and resources as asset manager. Portfolio Credit Quality and Diversification Consistent with Fitch’s ‘AAAmmf(tha)’ criteria, the two funds seek high-quality credit by investing in short-term Fitch-rated securities of at least ‘F1(tha)’ or those of equivalent ratings as assessed by other rating agencies. TMBMF maintained at least 83% of its investments in ‘F1+(tha)’ securities in the year to 29 September 2017, while TMBTM maintained at least 99% of its investments in such securities. The funds also limit exposure to individual counterparties, complying with Fitch’s credit-risk guidelines. TMBTM does not invest in corporate securities and TMBMF generally limits its corporate exposure to 15% of its portfolio. These limits are embedded in the funds’ investment guidelines. TMBMF’s corporate exposures are short term and usually exhibit superior credit quality, limiting credit risk. Counterparty and single-issue exposures have occasionally exceeded Fitch’s ‘AAAmmf(tha)’ guidelines during the past year, but the agency deems these to be passive and immaterial breaches from the decline in assets under management (AUM). Maturity Profile The funds seek to constrain interest-rate and spread risks in a manner consistent with Fitch’s ‘AAAmmf(tha)’ criteria. Each fund limits its weighted-average maturity (WAM) to 60 days. The funds do not specify limits on their weighted-average lives (WAL), but these are the same as their WAMs, since both funds invest only in fixed-rate securities. The WAMs of both funds were below 60 days on 29 September 2017, but have occasionally exceeded the 60-day guideline over the past one year. The highest remaining tenors of non-government and fixed-rate government securities have been below Fitch’s 397-day limit for the ‘AAAmmf(tha)’ level. Liquidity Profile The funds manage redemption risks from unitholders by maintaining sufficient levels of daily and weekly liquidity. The funds have been investing at least 10%-15% of their total assets in overnight securities and other eligible daily assets. They have also been investing at least 25%-30% in securities with a tenor of less than seven business days and other eligible weekly assets. Both funds have met Fitch’s ‘AAAmmf(tha)’ liquidity-risk criteria attributes over the past 12 months, reflecting the preponderance of short-term government securities in their holdings. More than 89% of TMBTM’s total assets were invested in what the agency classifies as daily and weekly liquidity, including treasury bills, as of 29 September 2017, while TMBMF had more than 81% in such investments. Fund Objectives The funds preserve principal and provide liquidity by limiting credit, market and liquidity risks as part of their investment objectives. Both funds pursue these objectives by investing in high-quality short-term debt securities, which include debt securities issued by the Thai government, time deposits, bills of exchange, promissory notes and repurchase agreements. TMBMF had THB5.8 billion in AUM as of 29 September 2017 and TMBTM had THB25.4 billion. Investment Manager Thailand’s seventh-largest commercial bank, TMB Bank Public Company Limited (A+(tha)/Stable/F1(tha)), is TMB Asset Management’s major 87.5% shareholder. TMB Asset Management had the fifth-largest AUM of THB360.9 billion in the mutual fund industry at end-June 2017, with a total of 66 funds. Fitch believes TMB Asset Management’s compliance, fund monitoring, investment decision-making process and fund operations adequately support the money market funds’ ‘AAAmmf(tha)’ ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings are sensitive to changes in the funds’ credit quality and market-risk profile. Fitch may downgrade the ratings if the funds deviate materially from Fitch’s criteria attributes for a ‘AAAmmf(tha)’ rating. As part of the agency’s ongoing surveillance, Fitch relies on weekly portfolio holdings provided by TMB Asset Management and checks these holdings against the asset manager’s investment guidelines. Contact: Primary Analyst Jackerin Jeeradit Associate Director +662 108 0163 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures 57 Wireless Road, Patumwan Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul Senior Director +662 108 0158 Committee Chairperson

Alastair Sewell Senior Director

+44 203 530 1147 Disclosure: TISCO Asset Management Company Limited and Kasikorn Asset Management Limited each have a 10% equity stake in Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited. No shareholder other than Fitch Ratings Ltd is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited. Note to Editors: Fitch's National Money Market Fund Ratings are assigned on a scale of 'AAAmmf(tha)' to 'Bmmf(tha)'. The ratings assigned to the funds are National Ratings, and as such, provide a relative measure of capital preservation and liquidity in comparison with other money market funds in Thailand. They are therefore not internationally comparable. The sources of information used to assess this rating were TMB Asset Management and the public domain. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Apr 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001