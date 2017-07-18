Fitch Affirms Unedic at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France-based Unedic's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. Unedic's EUR37 billion euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme has also been affirmed at 'AA' and 'F1+'. Its EUR10 billion commercial paper programme (NeuCP) programme has been affirmed at 'F1+' and its EUR8 billion medium-term notes (NeuMTN) at 'AA'. The affirmation reflects the unchanged links between Unedic and the French State (AA/Stable) over the last 12 months. Fitch classifies Unedic as an entity credit-linked to France under its top down-approach in its 'Rating of Public Sector Entities - Outside the United States' criteria, in light of the very strong expected extraordinary support from the state. The ratings reflect Unedic's mission as sole manager of the French unemployment insurance system (UIS) under state delegation. They are underpinned by the French Labour Code regulating Unedic's financial stability, and by support from the government through its approval of the unemployment insurance agreement. KEY RATING DRIVERS Legal Status (Midrange) UNEDIC is a private law association created in 1958 to provide unemployment insurance, which is a mandatory state responsibility. It is managed by the social partners comprising trade unions' and employers' representatives. They negotiate every two to three years a convention that has to be approved by the State. The convention defines the unemployment insurance financing mechanisms for the next three years with a legal obligation for a balanced budget under the French Labour Code. A new convention was adopted in April 2017 and approved by decree in May and will become effective in October 2017 for a three-year period. The association can be dissolved at its members' discretion. Strategic importance (Stronger) UNEDIC exercises a mandatory state responsibility through a State delegation under the Labour Code. At end-2016 it provided compulsory unemployment insurance to 16.8 million private sector employees and unemployment benefits to 3.4 million jobseekers. Its counter-cyclical activity makes it one of the most important economic stabilisers in France during economic difficulties. Should the social partners fail to reach an agreement, the State will extend the current convention or even take over the whole unemployment insurance system. Control (Midrange) Although the State does not exercise formal control over Unedic, it supervises its management through the presence of a State comptroller in Unedic's governance institutions and through its approval of the unemployment insurance agreement. In the absence of approval of the insurance agreement, the State is responsible for Unedic's debt repayment. Integration (Stronger) UNEDIC's integration within the French State is strong as the association's debt is included in the general government gross debt under the Maastricht criteria and as the association's long-term debt benefits from an explicit guarantee from the State. The State provides an explicit guarantee every year on Unedic's issuance under its EUR37 billion EMTN programme (EUR5 billion in both 2017 and 2016). As of end-June 2017, 77% of its gross debt benefited from the explicit state guarantee. The guarantee exempts Unedic from the application of article L.213-15 of the monetary code, which mandates associations with shrinking equity to recapitalise or lose the ability to issue bonds. As marketable debt instruments, issues from the NeuMTN and NeuCP programmes do not fall under the scope of this legal provision and therefore the state guarantee is not required. The EUR10 billion NeuCP programme is sufficiently covered by a liquidity buffer corresponding to 15 days of either total expenditure or CP repayments, with a minimum amount of EUR2 billion. In case of adverse market conditions, Fitch believes that this buffer would be sufficient to meet immediate liquidity needs before the State steps in to provide financial support to Unedic, which would be forthcoming in view of its strategic importance. Unedic's performance is sensitive to economic cycles and has to be viewed in light of the association's not-for-profit mission and counter-cyclical role as an economic and social buffer. In 2016 the annual deficit reached EUR4.2 billion (2016: EUR4.17 billion) due to mild economic growth. Over the medium term, Unedic projects a gradual improvement based on the national economic recovery and on the savings and extra revenue generated by the new convention signed in April 2017. Its annual deficit is expected to reduce to EUR3.6 billion in 2017 and to shrink to negligible levels by 2021. Since 2009 insufficient coverage of unemployment benefits by contributions paid by private sector employers and employees has caused Unedic's net financial debt to rise significantly, to EUR27.8 billion from EUR4.9bn in 2008. It is likely to reach EUR34 billion in 2017 according to the latest projections from Unedic. It should, however, start declining after 2020 as Unedic's accounts reach a balance based on the association's projections. RATING SENSITIVITIES Rating actions on the sovereign would be reflected by Unedic's ratings. A significant unfavourable change to UIS's characteristics would also prompt a downgrade as would a weaker liquidity back-up package. Contact: Primary Analyst Nicolas Miloikovitch Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 89 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001