Fitch Affirms Universal Health at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Universal Health Services, Inc.'s (NYSE: UHS) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and its senior secured debt at 'BBB-/RR1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Low Debt Leverage: Fitch expects UHS will operate with gross debt/EBITDA after net distributions to associates and minorities in the low 2x range through the ratings horizon with ample cushion to sustain below 3x. Leverage was 2.4x at June 30, 2017, the lowest among Fitch-rated hospital companies, driven by management's relatively more conservative balance sheet management and M&A strategy. Diversification, Stability from Behavioral Health: UHS' behavioral health segment provides increased revenue diversification, as well as improved financial stability and profitability. Good organic growth in the mid-single digits and moderately improving profit margins are expected over the ratings horizon as the segment continues to benefit from improving parity between payors' coverage of care relative to the general acute segment. Recent acquisitions are in line with Fitch's expectation that opportunities to expand the behavioral health segment will be a primary focus of capital deployment for UHS. Dynamic Operating Environment Within Acute Care: Fitch expects the operating environment for UHS and its peers will continue to soften as volumes shift toward lower-cost outpatient facilities and ACA-related volume tailwinds subside. Hospital industry management teams are contending with a very dynamic operating environment due to the evolution of payment schemes, developing trends around care coordination, and other regulatory reforms influencing organic operating trends. Fitch expects these headwinds will result in a decelerating albeit still positive operating environment for UHS's acute care segment. These expectations assume UHS will continue to outperform its peers, in terms of both volumes and commercial pricing due in large part to its strong market shares in favorable urban markets where volumes tend to be weighted toward a higher-acuity patient mix. However, UHS' markets may exhibit more economic cyclicality over time. Solid Cash Flows: Cash flows are solid but down, with LTM free cash flow (FCF) of $385 million at June 30, 2017 compared to $696 million at June 30, 2016 mainly due to atypical increased working capital accounts resulting primarily from the timing of accrued compensation and accounts payable. Fitch expects free cash flow will sustain between $600 million and $650 million per year through 2019. Cash flow is supported by the more profitable behavioral health business. Improving cash generation will be more closely tied to success in growing outpatient capabilities over the ratings horizon and the severity of operating headwinds in the general acute segment. Regulatory Uncertainty: Initial efforts to replace or reform the Affordable Care Act (ACA) have failed to progress. Given the Trump administration's continued focus on it, any legislative or regulatory actions that result in more uninsured or under-insured individuals (those who can afford to buy health insurance but not use it because of high out of pocket costs) would likely result in a weaker payor mix for acute care hospitals, which would pressure margins unless offset by cost-saving measures or higher reimbursement through a rollback of the fees and payment cuts required by the ACA. DERIVATION SUMMARY UHS' 'BB+' IDR reflects the company's strong financial profile resulting from low leverage, ample liquidity and strong operating margins. The company's operating profile is strong with operations focused in urban and large suburban markets, which have better organic growth prospects than rural and suburban markets. UHS' markets may exhibit more economic cyclicality than others. UHS is also diversified in its revenue stream, with 50% of revenues coming from its inpatient behavioral health segment. UHS' operating position and low leverage are the primary factors that distinguish its ratings from lower rated peers such as LifePoint Health, Inc. (BB/Stable), Tenet Healthcare Corp. (B/ Stable) and Community Health Systems (B/Negative). UHS is rated a notch above HCA, Inc., which Fitch views as having a strong competitive position and market leading access to capital offset by higher leverage. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Revenue growth in the mid-single digits, with behavioral health modestly outperforming general acute and contributions from assumed acquisitions. Fitch has not explicitly assumed any one-time revenue losses or costs associated with the recent hurricanes due to a lack of disclosure but notes the potential for reported results to differ from projected as a result. --Stable to modestly declining operating EBITDA margins assuming continued labor pressures particularly in the behavioral segment. --The majority of discretionary FCF directed towards share repurchases and acquisitions, resulting in gross debt/EBITDA around 2x-2.5x through the forecast period. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action --An upgrade of UHS's IDR to 'BBB-' is unlikely in the near- to intermediate-term, as Fitch views the risks around reimbursement and other regulatory factors associated with healthcare providers in the U.S. - and UHS's reliance on government payers - as a material and uncontrollable risk for UHS and its peers going forward. --Furthermore, UHS's current ratings and credit metrics provide the firm with flexibility to participate in the consolidation of the healthcare provider space, which Fitch expects to continue through the intermediate term. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action --A downgrade of UHS's IDR to 'BB' could result from pressured margins and cash flows or a large, leveraging transaction that results in debt leverage expected to be sustained above 3x and/or FCF-to-gross adjusted debt below 8%. --Margin and cash flow pressures of this magnitude are not likely to occur abruptly but could materialize due to severe pricing pressures or unfavorable large-scale reform of Medicare and/or Medicaid programs. LIQUIDITY Sufficient Liquidity; 2019 Maturities: UHS has sufficient liquidity through availability under the revolving credit facility due 2019 ($277 million available as of June 30, 2017), cash flow from operations and $66 million of cash on hand. UHS also maintains a $440 million A/R facility, of which $40 million was available at June 30, 2017. Fitch excludes the accounts receivable securitization from liquidity calculations but notes its role in working capital management qualitatively. The entire amount of cash is considered 'readily available'. UHS typically uses its revolver and A/R facility to fund working capital and other operational needs, more recently refinancing outstanding amounts with longer-dated debt. Debt maturities are concentrated in 2018 and 2019 and the Stable Outlook assumes the issuer will make meaningful progress refinancing these maturities in advance. Cash Directed Toward Deals: As consolidation continues among healthcare providers, Fitch expects UHS to continue to direct FCF towards acquisitions as evidenced by its activity in 2014-2016, although the company's actions were still more conservative than most of its peers.. Fitch expects acquisitions would be tuck-ins that expand acute care portfolio within existing markets or expand behavioral care settings. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Universal Health Services, Inc. --IDR at 'BB+': --Senior secured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-/RR1'; --Senior secured term loan at 'BBB-/RR1'; --Senior secured bonds at 'BBB-/RR1'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch does not employ a waterfall recovery analysis for issuers rated 'BB+'. The further up the speculative-grade continuum a rating moves, the more compressed the notching between the specific classes of issuances becomes. As such, Fitch rates the senior secured credit facility and senior secured bonds 'BBB-/RR1', one notch above the IDR. This rating illustrates Fitch's expectation for superior recovery prospects in the event of default. Furthermore, Fitch believes UHS has good financial flexibility at the 'BB+' IDR, illustrated by relatively low secured debt leverage, supporting the one notch uplift. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Fitch has removed stock-based compensation and one-time expenses from operating EBITDA; --Fitch has capitalized operating leases at 8x in certain leverage metrics; --Fitch has reduced EBITDA by net distributions to associates and minorities. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2017) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here 