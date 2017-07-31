Fitch Affirms Yuzhou Properties at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yuzhou Properties Company Limited's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Yuzhou's senior unsecured rating and the ratings on its outstanding US dollar bonds at 'BB-'. The Chinese homebuilder's ratings are supported by its strong contracted sales growth, regional diversification and favourable margin compared with its peers. Yuzhou's active land acquisition approach will support higher contracted sales in the medium term, though it may drive leverage, defined by net debt to adjusted inventory, up to around 40% by end-2017. Fitch believes leverage of 40%-45% will be reasonable as the company's operating scale will be larger. Fitch's assessment of Yuzhou's ratings will depend on whether it can manage its contracted sales growth without significantly impairing its leverage and margins. KEY RATING DRIVERS Land Purchases Underpin Expansion: Fitch believes Yuzhou's recent land acquisitions will help strengthen its market position in the West Strait Economic Zone and the Yangtze River Delta, improve the company's inventory quality, and enter new higher-tier cities like Hangzhou and Wuhan. Contracted sales in the West Strait Economic Zone and the Yangtze River Delta accounted for 42% and 52% of total contracted sales in 2016, respectively. Fitch expects the company's operating scale to continue increasing in these two regions. Yuzhou's total contracted sales increased 67% to CNY21.5 billion in 1H17. Higher Leverage: Fitch expects Yuzhou's leverage to increase to about 40% by the end of 2017 (end-2016: 37.5%), as Yuzhou may use 50%-60% of its annual presales proceeds to acquire land to maintain growth in contracted sales beyond 2017. Fitch believes a rise in leverage to about 40% by end-2017 would still be reasonable because of the good quality of its recent land purchases and the increase in contracted sales. Yuzhou's attributable land acquisition cost of CNY16.9 billion was 73% of its total contract sales in 2016, but some of the acquisition cost will only be paid in 2017. Margin Remains Robust: Yuzhou's land acquisitions in 1H17 were made at higher prices than those in 2016, which narrow gross profit margin in 2018 and beyond. Fitch expects Yuzhou's gross profit margin to remain at 30%-35% and EBITDA margin at 25%-30% (before capitalised interest , which are high relative to peers rated in the 'BB' category. Most of the sites purchased in 2016 and 1H17 are in good locations in major cities in the Yangtze River Delta and the West Strait Economic Zone, where the company has a record of achieving increases in selling prices. DERIVATION SUMMARY Yuzhou's business profile and scale are trending towards those of 'BB' rated peers. A faster churn rate may be achieved with a slightly lower margin. Yuzhou's recent expansion into the Yangtze River Delta will increase its leverage, but Fitch believes a rise to around 40% in the next 12 months will be reasonable as it has acquired good quality sites and achieved a much larger operating scale. CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (BB-/Positive) is the closest peer to Yuzhou as both of them are focussed on the Yangtze River Delta, while Yuzhou is also strongly positioned in the West Strait Economic Zone, and less exposed in the Bohai Rim. CIFI has lower leverage and higher sales efficiency than Yuzhou, while its EBITDA margin is lower than Yuzhou. As Yuzhou is striving to balance its margin and sales efficiency, Fitch expects its margin to trend down but sales efficiency to improve. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Consolidated contracted sales of CNY30 billion-50 billion a year in 2017-2020 (CNY23 billion in 2016) - Contracted average selling price to rise 30% in 2017 and 10% a year in 2018-2020 (27% in 2016) - Gross profit margin (before capitalised interest) of 30%-35% in 2017-2020 (37% in 2016) - Land acquisition costs to account for 50%-60% of total contract sales each year in 2017-2020 (73% in 2016) RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Attributable contracted sales sustained above CNY30 billion (2016: CNY20 billion) - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40% (2016: 39%) - Contracted sales / gross debt sustained above 1.2x (2016: 0.8x) - EBITDA margin (before capitalised interest) sustained above 25% (2016: 35%) Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 45% - Contracted sales/gross debt sustained below 1.0x - EBITDA margin (before capitalised interest) sustained below 20% LIQUIDITY Healthy Liquidity: Yuzhou's current liquidity position is healthy. The company had unrestricted cash of CNY16 billion at end-2016, which is ample to meet its short-term debt of CNY8 billion and support its planned expansion. The company has diversified funding channels to ensure the sustainability of its liquidity. Besides bank loans, it has established channels for both onshore and offshore bond issuance, as well as equity placement. The company in 2016 redeemed early its USD300 million 8.75% senior notes and HKD1.5 billion 10% private corporate bond. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Yuzhou Properties Company Limited --Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable; --Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'; -- USD250 million 6% senior notes due 2023 affirmed at 'BB-'; -- USD350 million 6% senior notes due 2022 affirmed at 'BB-'; -- USD250 million 9% senior notes due 2019 affirmed at 'BB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Rebecca Tang Associate Director +852 2263 9933 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 