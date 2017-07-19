Fitch Assigns 'A+(EXP)' to CDB Leasing's MTN Programme

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected Long-Term Rating of 'A+(EXP)' to CDB Leasing Co., Ltd.'s (A+/Stable) USD3 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. Fitch has also assigned an expected long-term rating of 'A+(EXP)' to the senior unsecured US dollar notes to be issued by CDBL Funding 2 under the programme. Under the programme, CDB Leasing can either issue MTNs directly or through CDBL Funding 2, an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV) established by Metro Excel Limited (MXL). The proposed notes to be issued by CDBL Funding 2 will be supported by a guarantee from MXL and benefit from a keepwell and asset purchase deed undertaking provided by CDB Leasing. MXL is the primary overseas platform for CDB Leasing's non-aircraft leasing business. MXL was established in 2014 and is wholly owned by CDB Leasing through CFAS Service Limited. The ultimate parent of both MXL and CDB Leasing is China Development Bank Corporation (CDB, A+/Stable). The programme and the proposed notes will be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used for CDB Leasing group's working capital and for general corporate purposes. The maturity structure will be finalised upon settlement. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings on the MTN programme and the proposed notes issued under the programme primarily reflect our assessment of CDB Leasing's credit profile and an extremely high probability of support from CDB Leasing to MXL and CDBL Funding 2. The programme's ratings reflect the ratings that are expected to be assigned to senior notes issued under the programme. The ratings are in line with CDB Leasing's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'. The ratings of CDB Leasing reflect our view of an extremely high level of support from CDB, given CDB Leasing's role as CDB's core subsidiary as well as its strategic importance and close linkage to the bank. In Fitch's opinion, a default by CDB Leasing would create enormous reputational risk for CDB. CDB Leasing's IDR was first assigned on 10 July 2014 and subsequently affirmed on 23 February 2017. For further information, refer to <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1019408">Fitch Affirms the Ratings of Chinese Banks' Leasing Subsidiaries, dated 23 February 2017. MXL, which is domiciled in Hong Kong, is a wholly owned subsidiary of CDB Leasing. MXL is highly integrated with CDB Leasing and we expect it to receive an extremely high level of support from its parent, which makes and arranges all of MXL's operational and funding decisions. In our opinion, a default by MXL would create enormous reputational risk for CDB Leasing and its ultimate parent, CDB, given that counterparties generally see MXL as an integral part of CDB Leasing and the funding is mostly backed by CDB Leasing's credit. The expected rating of 'A+(EXP)' on the proposed notes issued by CDBL Funding 2 are underpinned by our expectation of an extremely high level of support from CDB Leasing and MXL, with the benefit of a guarantee from MXL and the keepwell structure and asset repurchase agreement provided by CDB Leasing. The guaranteed notes will represent MXL's direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations and rank at least pari passu with all its other current and future direct, unsecured, unguaranteed and unsubordinated debt. The keepwell and asset purchase deed commits CDB Leasing to ensure CDBL Funding 2 and MXL have sufficient liquidity to meet their obligation under the guaranteed notes and remain solvent and a going concern at all times. Under the deed of asset purchase, CDB Leasing is required to repurchase assets held by MXL upon the occurrence of a triggering event for MXL to meet any outstanding debt obligations under the guaranteed notes. The triggering event refers to the situation in which MXL does not have sufficient liquidity to meet its payment obligations or an event of default. The deed of asset purchase serves as an important mechanism to allow CDB Leasing to provide foreign-currency liquidity to MXL in a timely manner. CDB Leasing does not require approval from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange for these foreign-currency transactions because buying assets for leasing purposes is a part of CDB Leasing's operating activities sanctioned by the relevant authorities, including the China Banking Regulatory Commission. There could be practical difficulties enforcing the keepwell and asset purchase deed, which is not as strong as a guarantee. Nevertheless, the deed demonstrates a strong propensity for CDB Leasing to support MXL, if required. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on CDB Leasing's MTN programme are directly linked to CDB Leasing's IDR and move in tandem with any changes in CDB Leasing's ratings. CDB Leasing's rating may be downgraded if there are signs of a declining probability of support from CDB, including significant change in the ownership structure and effective control. Any change in CDB's rating, which reflects shifts in the perceived willingness or ability of China's sovereign (A+/Stable) to support CDB and its subsidiaries in a full and timely manner, is also likely to affect the ratings on CDB Leasing to the same magnitude. The rating on CDBL Funding 2's guaranteed notes is directly correlated with significant changes in CDB Leasing's and CDB's willingness or ability to support MXL if required. Any significant changes in the perceived willingness or ability of China's sovereign to support CDB and CDB Leasing in a full and timely manner is also likely to affect the rating on the guaranteed notes to the same magnitude. Contact: Primary Analyst Katie Chen Director +886 2 8175 7614 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Contact: Primary Analyst Katie Chen Director +886 2 8175 7614 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Shirley Hsu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 