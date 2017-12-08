Fitch Assigns Alpha Group S.a.r.l. a First-Time IDR of 'B(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Alpha Group S.a.r.l. (A&O Hotels and Hostels) an expected Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B(EXP)' with a Stable Outlook. In addition, Fitch has assigned the senior secured debt, including the term loan and RCF, an expected issue rating of 'BB-(EXP)'/'RR2'. A&O's rating is supported by its track record of operating a network of over thirty hostels, and its expansion of that network over the last fifteen years. These properties have a low cost of operations and have operating margins above their peers. The rating is constrained by the high leverage of the transaction, the increased execution risk as A&O expands outside Germany, and the increased capex required to renovate its existing properties and to extend its brand to the ultra-low-cost hotel market. KEY RATING DRIVERS Low Operating Costs: A&O operates a network of hostels and ultra-low-cost hotels both in Germany and in neighbouring countries. These facilities are large scale and operate with low overheads by focusing on its core market of group travel. To further develop its customer base, A&O is refreshing its brand and renovating its facilities to gain additional visits from individuals and small groups, such as families. A&O's business model's low break-even occupancy rate of 30% and value focus make it relatively resilient to economic cycles and it has the potential to generate additional growth if occupancy increases from the current levels. Strong German Core Market: A&O has grown steadily in the German market from its initial location in Berlin and it is the largest hostel chain in Europe. The German market benefits from a strong and growing economy and structural support from a large number of school groups that travel within the country. A&O has developed a strong German network, but it may be approaching a point of saturation in the market as demonstrated by the firm's expansion in neighbouring countries. These locations may not have the same structural advantages as Germany, and A&O will probably incur higher sales and marketing costs in developing these markets. High FCF Offset by High Leverage: After the transaction, A&O will have high FFO adjusted leverage of near 8x, which will then fall towards 7x over the forecast horizon. This is partly due to leased properties which add around one turn of leverage. This is mitigated by strong and improving FCF, with FCF margins increasing from 1% in 2018 to above 10% as growth capex declines. In addition, while the leases do add to leverage, the FFO fixed charge coverage ratio will be kept at, or near 2x over the forecast horizon. A&O's business model has sufficient stability and cash-flow generating capacity to fund near-term growth capex and to maintain the high degree of financial leverage. Diverse Portfolio of Properties: A&O's property development strategy has involved either purchasing or leasing properties in need of renovation in either central urban locals or locations with convenient transportation. It has been able to renovate these properties through flexible use of space rather than demolishing the building and constructing a new build like many budget hotels. This has allowed A&O to lower costs and achieve favourable lease terms. A&O has demonstrated expertise in new property development, but there remains a risk that as it moves into new cities it will not be able to acquire properties at the same level of affordability or in as favourable locations. Strong Demand for Budget Accommodation: Europe is under-penetrated in value-oriented travel accommodation, particularly of the kind that can accommodate large groups. By taking a price leadership position while offering amenities such as en suite showers, free Wi-Fi and in-room TV that will appeal to non-student travellers, A&O has the potential to grow into a Europe-wide brand. However, the discount travel accommodation market is highly competitive with a number of low cost hotels such as Travelodge as well as camp sites and sharing economy sites (such as AirBnB) that offer alternatives. A&O's business model that straddles the line between hostel and hotel is innovative but the extent that it can scale throughout Europe has yet to be determined. DERIVATION SUMMARY A&O is the largest hostel companies in Europe and a strong market leader in Germany where the group's demand is underpinned by German school policy of annual trips. In the European lodging industry as a whole, A&O focuses on urban cities and leisure travellers while NH Hotels and B&B are more heavily focused on suburban areas and business customers (around 60% of revenue). Its size is limited, with revenue of EUR120 million at end-2017, but its profitability as measured by EBITDAR or FFO remains above its direct peers. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Sales growth falling from 11% in 2017 towards 6% in 2020 - Stable EBITDAR margins around 47% - The addition of four new properties by 2019 - Capex of 18% of sales in 2018, falling to 7% by 2021after completion of property upgrade programme KEY RECOVERY ASSUMPTIONS - The recovery analysis assumes that Alpha Group Sarl would be considered as liquidated in bankruptcy - We have assumed a 10% administrative claim - The liquidation estimate reflects Fitch's view of the value of hotel properties and other assets that can be realised in a reorganisation and distributed to creditors - Fitch assumed an 80% advance rate on the value of the owned properties based on third-party valuations. - These assumptions result in a recovery rate for the senior secured debt within the 'RR2' range to allow a two-notch uplift to the debt rating from the IDR RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Material increase in scale in line with B+ rated peers - FFO adjusted gross leverage sustainably below 6.0x - FFO FCC sustainably above 2.5x - FCF margin above 5% Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Erosion in occupancy rate or significant reduction in EBITDA margins - FFO adjusted leverage above 8.0x - FFO FCC below 2.0x for a sustained period - FCF of minus 2% for two consecutive years LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: At the closing of the transaction, Fitch expects A&O to have EUR50 million of cash on its balance sheet. Contact: Supervisory Analyst Brendan Condon Director +44 20 3530 1599 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Principal Analyst Florent Hanriot Analyst +44 20 3530 1730 Committee Chairperson Sophie Coutaux Senior Director +33 144 299 132 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Application of an 8x multiple to capitalise for lease expense in accordance with Fitch's criteria. 