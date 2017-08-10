Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to Ford Automotive Finance China's Fuyuan 2017-2

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fuyuan 2017-2 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization Trust here HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Fuyuan 2017-2 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization Trust's (Fuyuan 2017-2) floating-rate notes. The notes are backed by Chinese automotive loan receivables originated by Ford Automotive Finance (China) Limited (FAFC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (BBB/Stable/F2). The ratings are as follows: CNY3,320 million Class A notes: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable; CNY144 million Class B notes: 'A+(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable; CNY304 million subordinated notes: 'NR(EXP)sf'; and CNY232 million overcollateralisation: 'NR(EXP)sf'. The notes will be issued by Shanghai International Trust Co. Ltd. in its capacity as trustee of Fuyuan 2017-2. At the 1 July 2017 cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 60,346 auto loans with a total balance of CNY4 billion. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stresses Commensurate with Rating: Fitch assumes lifetime default rates for the FAFC portfolio of 1.20%. The agency applied a stress multiple of 6.0x and 5.0x at 'AAsf' and 'A+sf', respectively, on defaults, to take into account China's limited car finance history, and Fitch's expectation that emerging-market securitised assets are prone to higher stress levels than those in developed markets for the same rating category. Strong Portfolio Characteristics: The original weighted-average (WA) loan-to-value (LTV) ratio was 58.6% as of the cut-off date. The pool is well-diversified; the maximum single-obligor concentration had exposure of 0.01% of the outstanding principal balance as of the cut-off date. The portfolio has no loans subject to refinancing risk. Experienced Sponsor: FAFC, a subsidiary of an active global originator of auto finance securitisation transactions, uses similar structures to those utilised by its US parent. Fitch believes FAFC is a capable originator and servicer, as demonstrated by its historical delinquency and loss rates. Sector Outlook, Rating Cap: The asset outlook for this portfolio is stable. Fitch forecasts China's GDP growth to be 6.7% in 2017 and 6.3% in 2018, compared with 6.7% in 2016. The 'AAsf' rating reflects the cap on China's structured finance transactions, based on the country's developing securitisation market and Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'A+'. EXPECTED RATING SENSITIVITIES Unexpected increases in defaults and unexpected decreases in recovery rates on defaulted loans could produce loss levels higher than Fitch's base case, which could result in negative rating action on the notes. Fitch has evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings to increased gross default levels and decreased recovery rates over the life of the transaction. The analysis found that the notes' ratings are susceptible to downgrade in a severe default scenario. The class A and B notes may be downgraded to 'A+sf' and 'BBB+sf' respectively if the base-case default rate increased by 50%, and to 'A-sf' and 'BBBsf', respectively, if the base-case default rate increased by 100%, assuming all other factors remain constant. The rating on the class A notes and B notes were not affected when the recovery rate was reduced to zero, assuming all other factors remain constant. USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by, Fitch in relation to this rating action. REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS A description of the transaction's representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms (RW&Es) that are disclosed in the offering document and which relate to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix referenced under "Related Research" below. The appendix also contains a comparison of these RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed in the Special Report titled "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch reviewed the results of a third-party assessment conducted on the asset portfolio information, which indicated no adverse findings material to the rating analysis. Fitch conducted a review of a small targeted sample of FAFC's origination files and found the information contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with the originator's policies and practices and the other information provided to the agency about the asset portfolio. Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied upon for the agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating methodologies indicates that it is adequately reliable. Key Rating Drivers and Expected Rating Sensitivities are further discussed in the corresponding presale report entitled "Fuyuan 2017-2 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization Trust", published today. SOURCES OF INFORMATION The information below was used in the analysis: Loan-by-loan data provided by FAFC as at 1 July 2017 Loan performance data provided by FAFC as at March 2017 Capital structure information provided by FAFC in July 2017 Transaction documentation provided by FAFC in July 2017 Legal opinion and letter of undertaking provided by FAFC in July 2017 The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. Contacts: Primary Analyst Jensen Hui Analyst +852 2263 9956 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Kan Zhou Associate Director +86 21 5097 3051 Committee Chairperson Hilary Tan Senior Director +852 2263 9904 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Country Risk in Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 26 Sep 2016) here Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 Feb 2017) here Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 25 May 2017) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 03 May 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria (pub. 23 May 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses Rating Criteria (pub. 17 Feb 2017) here Related Research Fuyuan 2017-2 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization Trust - Appendix here Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001