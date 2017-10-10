Fitch Assigns Final 'A-' to CK Hutchison Holdings' Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'A-' to CK Hutchison International (17) (II) Limited's USD1 billion 2.25% guaranteed notes due 2020, USD750 million 2.75% guaranteed notes due 2023 and USD500 million 3.25% guaranteed notes due 2027. The senior unsecured notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (CKHH, A-/Stable) and rank pari passu with other senior unsecured borrowings of CKHH. CK Hutchison International (17) (II) is a wholly owned subsidiary of CKHH. The final rating on the notes follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 25 September 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS Diversified Business, Stable Cash Flow: CKHH's ratings reflect its strong business profile, geographical diversification and stable cash flow generation from its high-quality ports, retail, infrastructure, energy and telecommunications businesses. No single business division accounts for more than 40% of EBITDA. The infrastructure and ports businesses provide visible, recurring cash flows. Capital Intensive Business: CKHH's ports, infrastructure and telecommunications businesses are capital intensive and push up leverage, which constrains the overall ratings. There is also an element of structural subordination of cash flows, especially in the utilities and infrastructure assets, as the debt at the asset-owning level and the operating cash flows of these businesses can only be accessed via dividends. European Telecoms' Positive FCF: We expect CKHH's European telecom operations to maintain positive free cash flow (FCF) in the medium term. 3 Group Europe has posted positive FCF (EBITDA after capex and licence fees) since 2014, after a number of years of cash drain. We expect a reversal in 3 Italia's negative FCF position, as it realises significant synergies from the 2016 merger between 3 Italia and VEON Ltd.'s (formerly VimpelCom Ltd, BB+/Stable) Italian operations, Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA. The 50/50 venture, Wind Tre SpA (B+/Stable), is one of Italy's largest mobile operators by subscribers, with a market share of over 35%, up from 3 Italia's 12% share pre-merger. We expect 3 Group Europe, with revenue and EBITDA growth of 10% and 33% respectively during 1H17, to achieve robust results for 2017. Results in Line with Expectations: CKHH's financial and operating results for 1H17 were broadly in line with expectations, despite being affected by foreign-exchange movements against its reporting Hong Kong dollar currency. Reported EBITDA, stripping out currency effects, increased by 7% in 1H17, with solid contribution from all businesses. Ports registered throughput growth of 3%, while revenue was flat from 1H16, and EBITDA margins were stable, supported by cost-efficiency measures. Retail continued to perform steadily, with earnings supported by organic growth. Europe and Asia saw same-store sales growth of 3%, balancing the 6% decline in China where EBITDA margins remained robust at 21%. Reported EBITDA from CKHH's infrastructure investments, led by its subsidiary, CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (CKI, A-/Stable), registered a mild decline in 1H17 due to currency effects - on a local currency basis, reported EBITDA increased by 2%. We expect CKHH to benefit from stable dividends from its infrastructure investments as regulatory periods are fixed for at least four to five years (and even longer in the UK). Stable Financial Profile: We expect FFO adjusted net leverage to remain at or below 4.0x in 2017-2018, barring significant debt-funded acquisitions or a rise in the dividend payout ratio. While reported financial performance is exposed to currency-volatility effects, CKHH mitigates such risks by broadly matching denomination of debt with the currency of underlying assets. Zero dividends from Husky Energy have been factored into our 2017-2018 forecasts, given cash-flow management initiatives in a low oil and gas price environment. Strong Liquidity, Access to Funding: CKHH's ratings are also supported by its robust liquidity profile and ease of access to capital. Reported cash and cash equivalents, excluding other liquid assets, were HKD150 billion at 1H17 (1H16: HKD154 billion), and debt maturities are also well-laddered. The company has strong access to capital markets. DERIVATION SUMMARY CKHH's ratings are supported by its diversified business - by geography and segment - providing it with stable cash flows and supporting its strong business profile. There are few peers with similar business models as CKHH is a conglomerate with infrastructure, ports, retail and telecoms segments. However, CKHH is somewhat comparable to CLP Holdings Limited (CLPH, A/Stable) although CLPH - an integrated and largely regulated utility (through its key Hong Kong business CLP Power Hong Kong Limited (A/Stable)) - has a stronger business profile, and historically a more robust financial profile. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CKHH include: - Moderate Fitch-adjusted revenue growth in 2017-2018 - Fitch-adjusted EBITDA margins of 20%-25% in 2017-2018 (2016: 24%) - No dividends from Husky Energy or Wind Tre in 2017-2018 - Dividend payout ratio of around 30% in 2017-2018 - Acquisitions in 2017 include investment in Duet (via CKI), CKP (Canada) Holdings (via CKI), ista Luxemburg GmbH (via CKI) and acquisition of UK Broadband. No major acquisitions or disposals in 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted net leverage exceeding 4.0x on a sustained basis; - Substantially negative free cash flow after acquisitions and disposals; - Significant changes in business mix and capital structure management adverse to its credit risk profile; - A weakening quality or decreased quantity of recurring cash flows. Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: Provided the business profile of CKHH remains unchanged, - FFO adjusted net leverage of 3.0x or less on a sustained basis; and - Positive free cash flow after acquisitions and dividends on a sustained basis. Contact: Primary Analyst Isabelle Katsumata Senior Director +65 6796 726 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analyst Renee Lam Director +852 2263 9971 Committee Chairperson Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +822 3278 8360 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 July 2017 For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 10 March 2017 to 7 August 2017 (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria (pub. 27 Apr 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001