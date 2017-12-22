Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to ABILITY Network Inc.'s Sr Secured First-Lien, Second-Lien Debt

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ABILITY Network Inc.'s senior secured first-lien and second-lien debt final ratings of 'BB/RR1' and 'CCC+/RR6', respectively. The final ratings are the same as the expected ratings assigned on Dec. 1, 2017 and follow the receipt of documents conforming to information previously received regarding the company's leveraged recapitalization. The ratings apply to $525 million of outstanding debt and a $20 million revolving credit facility (RCF), with issue-specific-ratings noted below. Fitch currently rates ABILITY's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Durable Revenue Stream/Niche Segment: ABILITY is a provider of cloud-based software for healthcare providers, with a product suite focused on workflow solutions. The majority of revenues are derived from subscription-based software sales, and this provides good visibility into the future revenue stream. Fitch believes the stickiness of ABILITY's revenues is supported by a lack of customer concentration and a high historical retention rate. While Fitch does not believe switching costs for healthcare IT customers are particularly high, ABILITY's value proposition related to the company's network service vendor relationships with Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) should support customer retention. High EBITDA Margins: ABILITY generates high operating EBITDA margins that are better than healthcare IT segment peers, and also demonstrates good FCF conversion. High margins are due to some favorable attributes of the business model, including relatively low R&D intensity and a low-cost go-to-market approach that involves a web-based sales and product implementation strategy. Fitch believes these advantages are sustainable. R&D spend should be relatively predictable and consistent, since ABILITY's product suite is well developed and comprehensive with offerings dedicated to each of the end markets the company targets. Good Customer Value Proposition: The low price point of ABILITY's products should provide opportunities to expand and support the 2% organic pricing growth assumption in Fitch's rating case. The company's healthcare provider customers are facing headwinds to volumes and profitability due to a combination of factors that are encouraging patients and payors to seek care in lower-cost settings, particularly in the acute and post-acute segments. Fitch believes that the low-cost nature of ABILITY's products makes them less susceptible to cost cutting and containment initiatives by healthcare providers, but industry headwinds could influence growth of new customers. High Leverage Post Transaction: Fitch expects ABILITY will initially be levered 8x pro forma for the recapitalization and dividend to its shareholders. Leverage is expected to gradually decline through 2020 to below 7x. Fitch calculates leverage on a gross debt/EBITDA basis and does not include all of the add-backs that are allowed under the terms of the credit agreement. This is the first time that Summit Partners, ABILITY's main private-equity sponsor, has extracted equity since a 2014 buyout, and the balance sheet improved materially following that transaction. DERIVATION SUMMARY ABILITY Network's 'B' IDR reflects the company's favorable operating profile in comparison to healthcare IT segment peers including Cerner Corp., AthenaHealth Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Medassets Inc., Omnicell Inc., Quality Systems Inc., Computer Programs & Systems, Epocrates LLC and Healthstream Inc. (none of these companies are currently rated by Fitch). ABILITY has higher margins than this group because of a low-cost go-to-market strategy and lower intensity of R&D expenditures. The 'B' IDR also reflects ABILITY's weaker financial profile relative to this peer group, with a highly leveraged balance sheet pro forma for the leveraged recapitalization. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Mid- to high-single-digit annual revenue growth, with about 1% contributed by acquisitions and the rest driven by contracted revenue growth; - Contracted revenue growth assumption based on 2.0%-2.5% growth in pricing, 92% retention of existing contracts and high-single-digit growth in new contracts and existing contract upsells; - Operating EBITDA margins sustain around 46%; - Capital intensity steady at 5.5%; - No additional dividend payments and FCF margins sustain above 10%; - FCF split between small, tuck-in type M&A and term loan repayments (including 1% required amortization of first-lien term loan); - Leverage (total debt/EBITDA) of 8.0x pro forma for the leveraged recapitalization, declining to 6.6x by the end of 2020. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -An expectation for leverage (total debt/EBITDA) sustained at or below 5x; -An expectation for operating EBITDA margin sustained above 50% and FCF margin sustained above 15%; -Fitch does not envision positive momentum at this time, as achieving leverage of 5x by the end of 2020 would require double-digit growth in revenues through the forecast period and a significant amount of FCF applied to debt repayment. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -An expectation of flat EBITDA through the forecast period; - An expectation for operating EBITDA margins of around 40% and FCF margin approaching breakeven in 2020; -An expectation for leverage (total debt/EBITDA) sustained at or above 8x. LIQUIDITY Decent Coverage Despite Higher Leverage: Fitch forecasts EBITDA/interest paid of about 1.8x through the forecast period, adequate relative to the 'B' rating. As a result of the lower cost of debt capital, cash interest expense is only expected to be $8 million higher than prior to the transaction. Maturities Not a Credit Concern: As a result of the transaction, ABILITY extended the term loan maturities to 2024-2025. Annual amortization is limited to 1% of the first-lien term loan principal amount, which can be funded with FCF generation in the ratings case. ABILITY's liquidity position will be further supported by the expectation of a decent balance of unrestricted cash after the recapitalization and the expectation for continued positive FCF. Fitch expects the company will be able to position itself to refinance the remaining debt before maturity given the ability to reduce leverage and a decent operating outlook. Fitch notes that the financial covenant only applies to the RCF. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has assigned the following ratings: ABILITY Network Inc. --Senior first-lien secured revolver at 'BB/RR1'; --Senior first-lien secured term loan at 'BB/RR1'; --Senior second-lien term loan at 'CCC+/RR6'. Fitch also maintains the following rating: --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'B'; The Rating Outlook is Stable. Recovery Assumptions The 'BB/RR1' rating for ABILITY's $20 million revolver and $375 million first-lien term loan reflect recovery of 94% of the outstanding principal amount in a hypothetical bankruptcy scenario; the 'CCC+'/'RR6' rating on the $150 million second-lien term loan reflects recovery of 2%. The claims waterfall assumes: --Full draw of the $20 million revolver available balance; --10% deduction from enterprise value (EV) for administrative claims; --1% concession payment made by the first-lien lenders for the benefit of the second lien lenders. --Fitch estimates an EV on a going-concern basis of $374 million for ABILITY after deduction of administrative claims. The EV assumption is based on post-reorganization EBITDA of $59 million and a 7x recovery EBITDA multiple. The post-reorganization EBITDA estimate is 10% lower than Fitch's 2017 EBITDA forecast of $66 million. This assumes that deterioration in cash flow precipitated by underinvestment in the business is ameliorated post-reorganization by corrective actions taken to restore competitiveness of the company's software product offerings. In its 13th edition "Bankruptcy Enterprise Values and Creditor Recoveries" case study, Fitch notes seven past reorganizations in the technology sector where the median recovery multiple was 4.9x. Of these companies, only two were in the software subsector: Allen Systems Group, Inc. and Aspect Software Parent, Inc., which realized recovery multiples of 8.4x and 5.5x, respectively. Fitch believes the Allen Systems Group, Inc. reorganization is highly supportive of the 7.0x multiple assumed for ABILITY given similar product profiles, as both are providers of specialty software to a niche client base where market shares are defendable. Current public company trading multiples (average of 18.1x for a group of public healthcare IT peers) and historical transaction multiples (19.0x median for software companies acquired since 2006) also inform the 7.0x estimate; Fitch believes ABILITY would receive a lower recovery multiple than these reference points given an assumption that stressed operations lead to the recovery scenario. Contact: Primary Analyst Megan Neuburger, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Benjamin Immordino, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-9163 Committee Chairperson Britton Costa, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0524 Relevant Committee Date: Nov. 28, 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back stock-based compensation, personnel restructuring costs, non-cash contingent consideration expense, M&A expenses, office closing costs, and vendor litigation/settlement costs. Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2017) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.