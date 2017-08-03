Fitch Assigns LVGEM First-Time 'B+' Rating, Rates USD Notes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited here HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based LVGEM (China) Real Estate Investment Company Limited (LVGEM) a Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned LVGEM a senior unsecured rating of 'B+', with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. We have assigned LVGEM's proposed US dollar senior notes, to be issued by its wholly owned subsidiary, Gemstones International Limited, and guaranteed by LVGEM, a 'B+(EXP)' expected rating with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. LVGEM's ratings are supported by its strong pipeline of property development projects, which Fitch expects to significantly increase the company's scale to above CNY5 billion and widen EBITDA margin to more than 50% from 2017. The rating is also supported by LVGEM's good-quality investment property (IP) portfolio that generates recurring EBITDA to provide the company a healthy debt service buffer. The rating is constrained by LVGEM's small scale compared with other Chinese homebuilders rated 'B+' by Fitch, and its rising leverage due to expansion in the property development segment. Fitch expects LVGEM's net debt/adjusted inventory to trend towards 45% from 41% at end-2016. The proposed notes are rated at the same level as LVGEM's senior unsecured debt rating as they are directly guaranteed by the company. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Small Regional Player, Growing Sales: We expect LVGEM's contracted sales to steadily expand to CNY10 billion over 2017-2018, from less than CNY4 billion before 2016. LVGEM, whose inventory is mainly made up of completed development properties in Shenzhen, had volatile contracted sales in 2014-2016, ranging from CNY830 million in 2016 to CNY3.4 billion in 2015. However, its Shenzhen projects LVGEM Hongwan Garden and Mangrove Bay No. 1 Phase 1 will start sales in 2017-2018, and will be followed by the Liguang and Meijing urban redevelopment projects. LVGEM also expects several project injections from controlling shareholder Mr. Wong Hong King to help the company further raise contracted sales. Urban Redevelopment Focus; Asset Injections: LVGEM has developed 13 projects in Shenzhen as of end-2016, of which 10 involved urban redevelopment. Fitch expects LVGEM to obtain more urban redevelopment projects through asset injections in 2017-2019 from Mr. Wong, who has secured about 12 million square metres (sqm) of land, mainly in Shenzhen, Dongguan and Zhuhai (three major cities in Guangdong province). One of the projects is a large one in Shenzhen, which Fitch expects will have about 4 million sqm of gross floor area (GFA) and will be injected in 2018-2019. Fitch expects this Shenzhen project to become LVGEM's flagship urban redevelopment project. Quality Investment Properties: LVGEM's IP portfolio includes the Shenzhen NEO complex that has office and retail components, and three Zoll community retail centres, one of which opened earlier this year. The Shenzhen NEO complex is located in the city's CBD and is almost fully occupied. Rents that were up for renewal in 2016 were re-contracted at 15% more on average. The two older Zoll centres had occupancy rates of about 90% and positive rental reversion of more than 10% in 2016. Recurring Income Coverage to Decline: Fitch expects LVGEM to generate recurring cash inflow of CNY700 million in 2017 from rentals from the Shenzhen NEO towers, hotel and carpark rentals, and its property management business. Recurring EBITDA/interest coverage was around 0.6x in 2014-2016 but we expect the ratio to gradually decline to 0.5x in 2017 and trend towards 0.3x by end-2019 due to its expansion in the property development segment. High Margin, Moderate Leverage: Fitch expects the property development segment to have gross profit margin of above 60% in 2017-2018 due to sales from the high-margin LVGEM Hongwan Garden and Mangrove Bay No. 1 projects. This will support the company's overall EBITDA margin at above 55%. LVGEM's gross profit margin averaged 42% in 2014-2016, higher than the industry average of around 20% due to its advantages in obtaining lower-cost urban redevelopment projects. Its average cost of land was below 20% of the average selling price for all its Shenzhen projects. Fitch expects LVGEM's net debt/adjusted inventory of 41% in 2016 to rise in 2018-2019 but remain below the 45% threshold where Fitch may consider negative rating action, mainly due to the substantial construction cost and land cost cash outflow associated with the large Shenzhen urban redevelopment project before its presales start after 2021. DERIVATION SUMMARY LVGEM has a good-quality IP portfolio that includes the centrally located Shenzhen NEO towers, which enjoyed near full occupancy and double-digit positive rental reversion on renewal. Fitch thinks that LVGEM's high-quality IP alone has a business profile consistent with a 'BB' rating as it has rental EBITDA of more than USD50 million and above USD1.5 billion of rental assets. These metrics are comparable with Lai Fung Holdings Limited's (BB-/Stable) USD60 million in recurring EBITDA and USD2 billion in IP value. Its recurring EBITDA /gross interest cover was around 0.6x in 2014-2016; higher than that of most Chinese homebuilders, which rely on more-risky development properties sales to service their debt. However, Fitch expects recurring EBITDA/gross interest cover to deteriorate due to its expansion in the property development segment. LVGEM's small scale and volatile contracted sales constrain the rating to the 'B' category. Its net debt/adjusted inventory of 41% in 2016 is lower than that of most 'B' rated peers, such as Yida China Holdings Limited's (B/Positive) 46% and Hong Yang Group Company Limited's (B/Stable) 53%, and hence in line with a higher 'B+' financial profile. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - A large Shenzhen urban redevelopment project to be injected in 2018-2019, with LVGEM financing the consideration due to the controlling shareholder mainly via equity issuance and shareholder loans. - LVGEM's contracted sales to reach CNY5 billion in 2017, and CNY10 billion in 2018. - Property development segment's gross profit margin to rise to 68% in 2017 and 65% in 2018, from 47% in 2016. - Recurring EBITDA to increase to above CNY400 million in 2017-2018 from CNY380 million in 2016. Recovery rating assumptions - The recovery analysis assumes LVGEM would be liquidated in a bankruptcy because it is an asset trading company. - We have assumed a 10% administrative claim. - The liquidation estimate reflects Fitch's view of the value of inventory and other assets that can be realised and distributed to creditors. - We applied a haircut of 20% on its adjusted inventory, lower than the norm used for its peers, because of its higher-than-industry profit margin, which implies its inventory is valued higher than that of peers. - We applied a 50% haircut to its net property, plant and equipment. - We also assumed LVGEM will be able to use 100% of the CNY1.7 billion in restricted cash to pay debt. - Based on our calculation of the adjusted liquidation value, after administrative claims, we estimate the recovery rate of the offshore senior unsecured debt to be 67%, which corresponds to a Recovery Rating of 'RR3'. However, LVGEM's Recovery Rating is capped at 'RR4' because debt of offshore Chinese holding companies face structural issues as the onshore operating companies do not provide upstream guarantees. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Attributable contracted sales sustained above CNY20 billion while net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 35% - Recurring EBITDA/cash interest sustained above 1.0x Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 45% - Failing to maintain a project pipeline (including controlling shareholder's land bank) sufficient for two years of development LIQUIDITY Satisfactory Liquidity: LVGEM's CNY4.7 billion in cash (including restricted cash) at end-2016 is sufficient to cover CNY3.6 billion in short-term debt. LVGEM has CNY550 million in undrawn credit facilities, as well as continued support from its controlling shareholder via asset injections and shareholder loans. We believe that LVGEM has flexibility in its projects to easily adjust the pace of development to alleviate its debt interest burden. Fitch also expects LVGEM to be able to issue more equity, based on its quality project pipeline, to support its expansion. Contact: Primary Analyst Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Chloe He Associate Director +86 21 5097 3015 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 July 2017 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct 2016) here Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria (pub. 27 Apr 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001