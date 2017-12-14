Fitch: Basel IV Agreement is Positive for Bank Creditors

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) The agreement over Basel IV should help improve confidence in the capital framework and facilitate comparability of capital ratios, as well as ultimately requiring some banks to hold higher levels of capital, Fitch Ratings says. While the deal represents a compromise and has taken a long time to agree, it is positive for bank creditors. The agreement, announced last Thursday, will no longer allow the use of some internal models for capital estimates, and establishes a permanent aggregate "output floor", which will restrict banks' ability to use models to generate very low capital requirements. Model-based risk-weighted assets will not be permitted to fall below 72.5% of the updated standardised approaches. The output floor will be phased in over five years from 2022. The Basel Committee's impact assessment included the majority of credit risk changes and suggested that, in aggregate, 71 large, internationally active banks will need EUR27.6 billion of new Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital, with 60% expected to fall on the European global systemically important banks (G-SIBs; using balance sheets as at end-December 2015). The actual impact will likely be lower, as banks have been building up capital in anticipation, and they will have time to adapt to the rules. The revised market risk regime was controversial in the US, and agreement to delay its final implementation until 2022 may have been instrumental in bringing US regulators on-board. We expect implementation progress to vary between jurisdictions, allowing some continued fragmentation of prudential standards. In part, this reflects the fact that legislative implementation is not completely within the control of the banking supervisors who sit around the Basel Committee table. Internal models have been dramatically scaled back where the Basel Committee is not confident they work. Banks will no longer be able to use models for Operational Risk, Credit Valuation Adjustment, or banking book equities. For credit risk to large corporates and financial institutions, they will be permitted to use models for probability of default only. For these portfolios, model-driven Loss-Given Default estimates will no longer be permitted, after supervisory assessments highlighted unwarranted and unexplained variability. We believe the changes to corporate modelling will mostly impact European and Japanese banks. The rules will affect modelled European residential mortgage portfolios less than some banks had feared, as the effective 14.5% risk weight post-output floor (assuming a 20% standardised risk-weight at 72.5%) is comparable to current average EU modelled risk weightings. But the standardised capital requirements will treat higher loan-to-value (LTV) lending more stringently, along with buy-to-lets and property development mortgages, making the floor more binding for those asset classes. This will have a bigger impact in the Netherlands, for example, where high mortgage LTVs are more prevalent. Where risk weights for certain asset classes increase, some supervisors could reduce Pillar 2 buffers and other local regulatory requirements to offset Pillar 1 increases, resulting in smaller or no additional capital requirements. For example, Swedish banks are already subject to a Pillar 2-based 25% mortgage risk-weight floor, and so are banks in Hong Kong and Australia (albeit in Pillar 1). Banks with large credit card and current account facilities that can be unconditionally cancellable without notification will have to hold capital against unused facilities, affecting some US, EU and Asian banks. Previously, many of these facilities benefited from a 0% risk weight for undrawn balances. Contact: Monsur Hussain Senior Director Financial Institutions - Banks +44 20 3530 1793 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Alan Adkins Group Credit Officer Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1702 Simon Kennedy Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.