Fitch: Canada Mortgage Rules Mark New Effort to Reduce Risk

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 18 (Fitch) Revised Canadian residential mortgage underwriting rules should result in more conservative bank mortgage underwriting and lead to stronger collateral in covered bond pools, says Fitch Ratings. The new rules, released by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) yesterday, go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018 and will extend the interest rate stress test required for homebuyers to uninsured mortgages. This will be constructive for the banking sector by further supporting long-term sustainability in Canada's residential real estate market. This also reflects a continued effort by federal and local governments to promote responsible lending and cool the Canadian housing market. Canada's housing market remains overvalued relative to long-term economic fundamentals, particularly in Vancouver and Toronto. The combination of record household debt and significant, unsustainable home price growth makes the residential real estate market vulnerable to a sharp increase in interest rates and/or a deterioration in the labor market. The growing tail risk of a sharp housing market correction remains a key risk for the banking system. OSFI's announcement is the latest in a series of macroprudential measures aimed at promoting responsible lending, which should slow the rapid home price growth in parts of Canada. The provincial governments of British Columbia and Ontario have also introduced several new policies in 2017 to try to rein in home prices, in addition to tightening regulation at the federal level through OSFI and the Canadian Housing Mortgage Corporation. The stress test requirement is currently only applied to insured mortgages where the down payment is less than 20% of the home purchase price. The stress test requires buyers to be able to continue making mortgage payments if interest rates were 200 bps higher or at the five-year benchmark Bank of Canada rate, whichever is higher. In addition, the guidelines emphasize the importance of fully documenting and rationalizing the qualification decision and ensuring that valuation tools and practices used for approving borrowers appropriately reflect the risks. This is important as the Bank of Canada has begun to tighten monetary policy. The inclusion of the five-year rate reference in the stress test was a revision to the draft rules initially proposed in July. The revision ensures that borrowers are not incentivized to take out shorter term loans or adjustable rate mortgages to qualify. However, it could result in riskier borrowers moving to nonbank lenders that are not federally regulated. Mortgage finance companies have increased market share significantly over the past decade, although still comprise only 10% of total residential mortgage market. Nonetheless, extending the stress test and documentation requirements will lead to more conservative underwriting and reduced borrower qualification generally, which is likely to cool price growth in the residential real estate market. By ensuring that banks demonstrate a borrower's ability to manage mortgage debt in a higher rate environment, the rules should improve the collateral in covered bond pools. Banks' credit profiles should not be significantly affected in the short run. However, this is a positive development to the extent that the new rules temper unsustainable price rises in the housing market. Fitch retains its view that Canadian banks' asset quality is at an inflection point but believes that asset quality deterioration should be manageable through the ratings horizon. Canadian banks continue to benefit from sound capital and a strong liquidity position that are supportive of current ratings. A diversified business mix and strong market positions should also continue to support ratings. Contact: Susan Hosterman Director RMBS - North America +1 212 908-0670 Fitch Ratings 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Doriana Gamboa Senior Director Financial Institutions + 1 212 908-0865 Justin Patrie, CFA Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +1 646 582-4964 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001