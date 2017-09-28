Fitch: Demand, Price Falls Highlight German Used Diesel Car Risk

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) The drop in demand for diesel vehicles in the German used car market last month and signs of a weakening in prices underscore the risk from potential regulatory and legal developments, Fitch Ratings says. We will monitor the market closely to ensure the stress assumptions in our auto ABS analysis remain appropriate. Diesel cars' share of German used car sales posted a steeper-than-normal monthly decline in August, dropping below 30% for the first time in nearly four years. Relative demand for used diesel cars regularly peaks in July, but diesel has failed to recapture the share of new car sales it lost in 1Q17, most likely due to falling demand from private individuals due to environmental concerns and the prospect of restrictions on diesel cars. <iframe src="https://e.infogram.com/5189a63d-a546-4927-93e9-799ee2427443?src=embed " title="Diesel Car Sales in Germany" width="622" height="647" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"> It remains uncertain whether such restrictions will materialise. In August, the National Diesel Forum of federal, regional and local government officials stated that it wanted to "prevent a sweeping ban on diesel-powered vehicles" and manufacturers said they were prepared to equip about 5.3 million diesel cars that comply with existing EURO5 and EURO6 standards with new software to further reduce NO2 emissions. The German Federal Administrative Court is expected to rule early next year on diesel bans in cities, after the Dusseldorf and Stuttgart administrative courts ruled that bans are permissible under the German Road Traffic Act. The NGO Deutsche Umwelthilfe recently said that it would bring more court cases to try to force cities to reduce emissions via bans. Used diesel car prices were unaffected by the possibility of greater restrictions in 1H17 with data from Deutsche Automobiltreuhand (DAT) showing no abnormal price falls. However, Wednesday's DAT price data for August showed a small fall in used diesel vehicle prices, down 0.6% yoy, while used petrol car prices rose 1.6%. We have analysed loan-by-loan information on recoveries from defaulted loan contracts in German ABS deals and found no decline in diesel sales proceeds from one year ago, and no substantial decline relative to gasoline car sales from defaulted accounts. But the recent fall in used diesel car demand is another signal, along with longer selling times, that consumer preferences may be shifting from diesel cars. This could increase pressure on prices (although rebates on new car sales remain within normal ranges). The chief impact on auto ABS transactions would be in deals with residual value (RV) exposure (where obligors can return the vehicle in lieu of final payments) if used diesel car prices fell sharply below that assumed in the contractual RV amount. Transactions with no RV exposure would only be indirectly affected by lower recovery proceeds. If prices do fall, the move is likely to be greater for older models, which are more exposed to diesel restrictions. This would limit the impact on auto ABS deals, which tend to be backed by financing contracts for newer vehicles, while older deals have built up significant credit enhancement as a buffer to price deterioration. We do not currently expect price declines inconsistent with our recovery rate and RV assumptions for outstanding ABS. We already stress transactions for steep price declines caused by unexpected macroeconomic deterioration, changes in consumer preferences, or the risk that a default of the car manufacturer could disrupt vehicle servicing and the supply of used car parts. We also assess sensitivity to a deal's entire diesel exposure, which we believe to be a conservative approach as the potential impact of restrictions on different engine types is unknown. This is in contrast to the VW emissions scandal, where there was greater clarity on which vehicles were affected, and we implemented an additional 10% reduction in our used car price expectations. As information emerges on the timing and scope of any new diesel restrictions, we may review our analytical assumptions more frequently. Contact: Thomas Krug Associate Director, Structured Finance +49 69 768 076 252 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Eberhard Hackel Senior Director, Structured Finance +49 69 768 076 117 Markus Papenroth Managing Director, Structured Finance +44 20 3530 1707 Mark Brown Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Related Research Auto ABS Index - Europe 3Q17 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001