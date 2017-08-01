Fitch Downgrades AstraZeneca to 'A-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca PLC's (AZ) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'A-' from 'A'. The Outlook is Negative. The downgrade reflects AstraZeneca's increasing business risk as the pharmaceutical group transitions into next-generation therapies. The company's recent mixed late-stage pipeline developments in oncology - an increasingly competitive treatment area - result in uncertainty around the timing and magnitude of AZ's growth trajectory. This also follows sustained revenue pressure from patent expiry on key blockbuster drugs. The Negative Outlook reflects our expectation of continuing negative free cash flow (FCF) during this transition period, driven by continued investment in the business, restructuring costs, and shareholder returns. KEY RATING DRIVERS Increasing Business Risk: Increasing uncertainty around AZ's late-stage oncology pipeline affects near-term growth assumptions and increases business risk. We view the immuno-oncology space as increasingly competitive, with latest trial results for AZ's combination therapies casting doubt over whether the group will achieve market-leadership in its targeted lung cancer treatments. Latest trial results, however, have been more promising in the field of mono-therapies, where we expect further pipeline developments over the next six to 12 months, Negative FCF Increases Financial Risk: Fitch has adjusted its growth and margin assumptions based on the recent negative pipeline developments, which together with continued investment in the business, restructuring and unchanged shareholder returns, are likely to lead to continued negative FCF over the next four years. As a result, we project funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage peaking at 3.5x in our rating case, which is in line with an 'A-' rating. Negative FCF could also add further pressure to financial metrics if the planned return to growth is delayed or unsuccessful. However, scope for licensing and disposal of non-core drugs and restructuring could provide management with flexibility to manage this financial transition period. Patent Expiries Pressure Top Line: Fitch-defined 'sales-at-risk' from US, EU, Japan and China patent expiries up to end-2019 increased to 45% of 2016 sales (from 34% in 2015) and we view AZ as the European pharmaceutical company most exposed to generic competition in the Fitch-rated universe. AZ is similarly affected by patent expiry as some of its US peers - AbbVie Inc, Amgen, BMS or Eli Lilly - with respective sales-at-risk of around 77%, 22%, 30% and 37% to end-2017. This demonstrates the increased near-term risk and volatility the pharmaceuticals industry is currently suffering from as companies bring next-generation treatments to the market. Accelerating Investments: AZ's cash flow is affected by significant upfront investments to facilitate the group's growth plans. In addition AZ's capex remains heavy (after peaking at 10.1% of total product sales in 2016) as the group continues to invest in its Cambridge headquarters and modernise its manufacturing sites with a focus on biological agents. M&A to Bolster Science Base: Fitch views AZ's recent debt-funded acquisitions in line with the group's strategic priorities to return to profitable growth from 2018. However, these have added to near-term earnings erosion and a stretched financial profile. Recent transactions include ZS Pharma (for USD2.7 billion) to strengthen the Cardiovascular & Metabolic disease drug pipeline, as well as a 55% stake in Acerta (USD1.5 billion payment deferred to 2018). Regulatory and Political Uncertainties Increasing: Fitch expects the focus on value in healthcare to increase as the debate over drug pricing intensifies. Healthcare costs have played a significant role in the recent US presidential election, and political uncertainty around healthcare funding is growing under the new US administration, in turn increasing political and regulatory risk in the sector. In Europe, the UK's decision to leave the EU could disrupt the strong UK life science sector. DERIVATION SUMMARY AZ's downgrade to 'A-' reflects increased business and financial risks resulting from the acceleration of investments in the group's science base, at a time of growing near-term top-line pressure associated with the loss of patents on key drugs and sales-at-risk from patent expiries. FCF margins are therefore below the average of 'A' rated peers. AZ has the highest share of 'sales-at-risk' from off-patent drugs in the Fitch-rated pharmaceuticals universe, resulting in a financial profile that is commensurate with a weak 'A' rating category. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: -Top-line expected to contract around 7.5% in 2017, driven by the accelerating generification of key drugs (Nexium, Crestor, Symbicort, and Seroquel), before modest growth resumes from 2018 as we expect pipeline launches to overcome generic competition, in addition to growth from externalisation revenue; -Externalisation revenue peaking at USD2.5 billion p.a. in 2017-18, boosted by the announced Merck & Co. collaboration in oncology. We continue to be cautious on future milestone payments generated over our four-year rating horizon from this collaboration and model an easing of externalisation revenue to USD1.5 billion p.a. from 2019; -EBITDA margin to bottom at just below 30% in the absence of meaningful recovery of growth; -R&D spend peaking at around 25% of sales in 2017 before gradually easing towards 22% over the rating horizon; -Investment in the business characterised by capex/sales (associated with investment in manufacturing sites and development of the Cambridge headquarter) remaining high at 10% in 2017 before gradually falling to 5%, which we consider a more sustainable level; -Disposal of product rights and revenue externalisation (including Merck collaboration) increasing to USD2.5 billion in 2017 before gradually easing; resumption of bolt-on acquisitions expected from 2019 (value between USD1.5 billion-USD3 billion p.a.); - cash outflow for Acerta USD1.5 billion in 2018; we conservatively assume that the option to acquire full control for USD3 billion is then exercised in 2020; -Progressive dividend policy as advised to shareholders; no share buybacks forecasted over the rating horizon. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -Failure to mitigate near-term top-line erosion with new product developments and to return to growth path as per guidance, leading to further pressure on the business risk profile characterised by elevated 'sales-at-risk' and weak R&D productivity. -Major debt-financed acquisitions or higher-than-expected shareholder distributions resulting in FFO-adjusted net leverage trending towards 3.5x or FFO fixed charge cover below 5x (2016: 4.9x) on a sustained basis. -Sustained negative FCF margins adding further pressure to the financial risk profile. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action Fitch does not currently expect the company's performance to enable an upgrade. However, future developments that could lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable include -Successful product launches supporting revenue growth and restoring EBITDA margin comfortably above 30% -Positive FCF generation or other cash inflows leading to FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably below 3.0x and FFO fixed charge cover comfortably above 6x on a sustained basis. LIQUIDITY Fitch assesses AZ's liquidity as adequate with readily available cash at USD4.6 billion at half-year 2017 (as defined by Fitch after assuming USD500 million restricted/non-readily available cash) and undrawn committed term bank facilities of USD3 billion maturing in 2022, which are not subject to financial covenants. Existing liquidity is more than sufficient to cover short-term maturities at 30 June 2017 of USD2.9 billion, particularly as the USD1.75 billion bond maturing in September 2017 has been refinanced with a USD2 billion bond issue in June 2017, demonstrating continued ready access to debt-capital markets for AZ. Contact: Principal Analyst Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 Supervisory Analyst Frank Orthbandt Director +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch London 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch adjusts for leases capitalised by applying a capitalisation factor of 8.0x to arrive at a debt-equivalent figure for the computation of leverage metrics. 