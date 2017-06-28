Fitch Downgrades Nestle to 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Nestle SA's (Nestle) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings to 'AA-' from 'AA', and affirmed the company's Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The downgrade follows Nestle's announcement of a CHF20 billion share buy-back programme commencing from 4 July 2017. This will increase funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to around 2.2x by 2020 and reduce free cash flow (FCF) margin to an average of 2.7%, weakening the group's financial flexibility. Fitch expects the operating environment to remain challenged by innovation, changing consumer habits and slowing organic growth. Positively, the ratings of Nestle continue to reflect the stability and strength of its business as the world's largest food company, benefiting from scale and geographic diversification. The group is well-placed to continue defending its operational scale and market share, despite more subdued growth potential and changes in supply chain dynamics, and to improve margins, thus supporting our Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weakened Financial Profile: We expect Nestle to fund the announced share buyback programme predominantly from debt, which will increase FFO adjusted net leverage to 2.2x by 2020, above our negative guidance of 2.0x. Such leverage is not commensurate with a 'AA' rating, supporting a downgrade of the rating by one notch to 'AA-'. In our rating case projections, we also factor in the sale of Nestle's US confectionary business in 2018. Scope to Grow Profit Margins: Fitch conservatively expects profit margins to increase only moderately by 2020. In line with its peer Unilever NV/PLC (A+/Negative), we expect Nestle to be able to identify cost efficiencies and to achieve some margin uplift. However, this will likely take time to deliver and involve execution risk. However, we estimate that FFO margin will decline to 14% through to 2020 from an average of 15% during 2012-2016 due to higher cash interest and tax costs. This, together with by capex (including intangibles) remaining above 5% of sales, will constrain FCF margin (after dividends) to an average 2.7% over 2017- 2020, below our prior negative sensitivity of 3% Organic Revenue Growth Softening: We expect overall group revenue growth to be lower in the range of 3%-4% over 2017-2020 due to a structural shift towards healthier foods, changing consumer habits and increasing competition. Nestle has revised down its organic growth target for 2017 to 2%-4% and to mid-single digits by 2020, from its historical long-term target of 5%-6%. Solid Business Profile: Nestle's organic growth performance remains at the top end of major fast-moving consumer goods peer group and the group continues to achieve market share gains in several categories and countries. This helps keep Nestle's business risk profile in line with the 'AA' rating category for the sector. Diversification Complements Resilient Business: Nestle benefits from high business stability and low capex and R&D spending requirements, despite operating in highly competitive segments, compared with other highly rated corporations. Furthermore, within its industry Nestle benefits from a portfolio of several high profit margin categories, from ownership of some of the strongest brands as well as from consistent and successful innovation. Balanced geographical diversity between developed and emerging markets further supports the 'AA-' rating. Foreign Exchange Volatility: Although Nestle enjoys balanced geographical diversity between developed and emerging markets, profits are exposed to emerging market currency devaluation. A portion of operating costs is denominated in domestic currencies but translation risks can still erode reported profits. Moreover, while Nestle maintains local currency-denominated debt at many of its emerging markets subsidiaries, the majority of the group's debt is in hard currencies, thus limiting the benefits of these natural hedges. Mitigating this risk is Nestle's track record of gradually increasing prices, albeit with a time lag, in countries suffering from currency devaluation. DERIVATION SUMMARY Nestle is well-positioned as the largest food company in the world by revenue and profit and enjoys balanced geographical diversity between developed and emerging markets. The announced CHF20 billion share buyback programme weakens Nestle's financial profile, which is now more commensurate with a 'AA-' rating relative to other sector peers. No country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impact the ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include - Group revenue growth of 3%-4% per annum to 2020 - Operating margin of 15.8% by 2020 - Annual pre-dividend FCF margin averaging 8.8% to 2020 - Capex (including intangibles) averaging 5.2% of revenues to 2019 - Moderate growth of dividend share - CHF20 billion share buyback between 2017 and 2020 - Bolt-on acquisitions totalling CHF500 million in 2017 and CHF1.5 billion-CHF1.6 billion in 2018 and 2019 RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action We do not anticipate an upgrade in the immediate term but future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include - FFO adjusted net leverage consistently below 2.0x (2016: 1.4x) as a result of asset sale proceeds, or improvement in operations. - Renewed commitment to operating with credit metrics consistent with a higher rating Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably above 2.3x - Deterioration in FCF generation after dividends, taking FCF margin below 2.5% (2016: 3.9%) - Significant or prolonged downturn in emerging markets, or in main developed markets, causing a slowdown in organic growth (below 3%) and reduction in profits (EBIT margin below 14%) - FFO fixed charge coverage (including rents) below 9x (2016: 12.9x) LIQUIDITY As of end-2016 Nestle had liquidity of CHF18.4 billion, comprising CHF7.2 billion of Fitch calculated cash and cash equivalents which are readily available for debt service and committed undrawn back-up bank facilities of CHF11.2 billion. This is sufficient to cover 100% of Nestle's short-term debt obligations (CHF12.1 billion) consisting of bonds and bank loans due in the coming 12 months as well as outstanding commercial papers (CHF7.2 billion). FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Nestle SA --Long-Term IDR downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA'; Outlook Stable --Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'; --Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA' Nestle Holdings, Inc (USA) --Senior unsecured debt downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA' Nestle Finance International Ltd --Guaranteed commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+' --Guaranteed bonds downgraded to 'AA-' from 'AA' Nestle Holdings (UK) PLC --Guaranteed commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+' Nestle Capital Corporation (USA) --Guaranteed commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+' Nestle Australia Ltd --Guaranteed commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+' Contact: Principal Analyst Marialuisa Macchia Associate Director +39 02 879 087 213 Supervisory Analyst Paula Murphy Director +44 20 3 530 1718 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 203 530 1021 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments -Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x annual operating lease expense related to an estimate of long-term assets of CHF581 million in 2016. Despite being based in Switzerland, the lease capitalisation multiple of 8x reflects Nestle's asset base spread in various countries around the world. -Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: The restricted cash comprises cash placed in margin accounts for which we do not give any face value to. This totalled CHF500 million for 2016 (2015: CHF732 million). In addition, Fitch restricts CHF200 million cash as 'trapped' and deemed not available for debt service. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001