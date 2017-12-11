Fitch: GCC Islamic Banks' Standalone Strength Weaker than Region's Conventional Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: GCC Islamic Banks: 2017 Compendium here LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Islamic banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have weaker standalone credit profiles than regional conventional banks, with only 33% of Viability Ratings (VRs) being investment-grade compared with 49% for all GCC banks. A high risk appetite and weak asset quality are GCC's Islamic banks' main shortfalls. While the average VR on Islamic banks in Saudi Arabia is a strong 'bbb+', it is a weak 'bbb-' in Qatar (after being downgraded by one notch in the past 12 months) and all VRs are on Rating Watch Negative. The VR for the UAE and Kuwaiti banks is in the 'bb' category. All Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) assigned by Fitch to Islamic banks in the GCC region are investment-grade and 82% are driven by potential sovereign support. The sovereign ability to provide support has diminished in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and this has reduced the average IDR by one notch in these countries since last year. The IDRs are on Negative Outlook in Qatar. Nevertheless, the sovereign willingness to provide support has remained extremely strong throughout the GCC and virtually no progress towards resolution has been made. The two largest Islamic banks are in Saudi Arabia, which has the largest GCC banking system but a modest number of banks. The third-largest bank (Kuwait Finance House) is well behind (about half the size of the two largest banks by asset and by financing). If the proposed merger between Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan (Islamic), Barwa Bank (Islamic) and International Bank of Qatar (not yet Islamic) goes ahead, aggregated assets and financing would be equal to Dubai Islamic Bank's, which ranks fourth by asset and third by financing. Islamic banks benefit from strong demand for Islamic banking products and growth at Islamic banks can be very strong. Nevertheless, not all Islamic banks are growing fast. Those in Qatar and the UAE are top of the list. In Qatar, government projects have remained strong. In the UAE, some Islamic banks have structured products to enhance sharia compliance, and therefore increased their ability to finance, and others are still in the start-up/growth phase and are looking to gain market shares. Profitability was affected in 2016 by higher funding costs and financing impairment charges. Despite this, profitability remained strong in all countries. The most profitable banks are those that have the lowest financing impairment charges. Large markets (such as Saudi Arabia) are supportive of stronger performance as competition is less fierce. This does not extend to the UAE because of high financing impairment charges. Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan is the only bank to exceed 20% on the cost-to-income ratio. Islamic banks' asset quality deteriorated in most GCC countries in 2016, but this did not translate into higher impaired financing ratios due to large restructuring and write-offs. Nevertheless, financing impairment charges jumped in the UAE and the impaired financing ratio for UAE banks remains well above others. The average financing-to-loss reserve coverage ratio is at least 100% in all countries except Qatar. The Islamic banks' average Tier 1 ratio is adequate in all countries. Issuance of additional Tier 1 capital has boosted Tier 1 ratios. Kuwaiti and Saudi Islamic banks enjoy a financing-to-deposits ratio comfortably below 90%. Only Qatar has an average ratio above 100% and this could worsen given that some deposits from other GCC countries that are in dispute with Qatar may not be rolled over. The report is available by clicking the link above or on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Redmond Ramsdale Head of GCC Bank Ratings +44 20 3530 1836 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Bashar Al Natoor Global Head of Islamic Finance +971 4424 1242 Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.connolly@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the â€œNRSROâ€). While certain of the NRSROâ€™s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the â€œnon-NRSROsâ€) and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.