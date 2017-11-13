Fitch: German S2 Ratios Show Challenge for Some Life Insurers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Big Differences in German Life Solvency II Ratios here FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 13 (Fitch) Stripping out transitional measures from German life insurers' Solvency II (S2) ratios shows a wide disparity in results and highlights the challenge that especially many smaller firms face in achieving regulatory requirements in a low interest rate environment, Fitch Ratings says. While all Fitch-rated life insurers have headroom above the regulatory minimum, smaller firms that would not have met the requirement without transitional measures may become takeover targets or opt to enter run-off. The industry's headline S2 ratios published earlier this year were strong, but benefited heavily from transitional measures on technical provisions (TMTPs), which are designed to smooth the impact of the regulations. While the regulator allows credit for TMTPs, we do not believe they fully reflect economic reality and think they should be excluded when assessing an insurer's underlying capital position. Without TMTPs, the median solvency capital requirement (SCR) coverage ratio at end-2016 was 180%, and for Fitch-rated life insurers it was 221%. But of the 84 reporting companies, 13 (none of which are rated by Fitch) had a ratio below the 100% minimum excluding TMTPs. The results showed a high degree of correlation with our Prism Factor-Based Capital Model, and our analysis will continue to focus on Prism scores and asset-liability profiles, supplemented with analysis of S2 ratios and other information from solvency reports. Overall, the disclosed ratios were a significant improvement on the level at the start of 2016 thanks to slightly higher interest rates, higher equity markets and a fall in credit spreads. But ratios will be hit from the start of next year by a reduction in the ultimate forward rate, which is used to extrapolate the forward curve for valuing liabilities that have a long duration. German life insurers' significant asset-liability duration mismatches and widespread sale of long-liability products with guaranteed returns mean they will be more affected than firms in most other countries. Further changes proposed by the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority include an adjustment to the interest rate module to allow for negative interest stresses and an increase in the charge for mortality risks. Were these proposed changes to be implemented, they would also have a negative effect on the S2 ratios. Most of the 13 insurers with a ratio below 100% excluding TMTPs, along with several other insurers with ratios only just over 100%, are relatively small and may not have the scale to operate profitably in the longer term, regardless of their capital position. We believe these companies may decide to put their activities into run-off or could become takeover targets for stronger insurers. Overall, we expect low investment returns and high capital requirements on some business to drive significant growth in the volume of German life insurance portfolios in run-off over the next five years, potentially reaching a total of EUR180 billion in 2022. For more information, see "Big Differences in German Life Solvency II Ratios" published today and available from www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. For more information, see "Big Differences in German Life Solvency II Ratios" published today and available from www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. 