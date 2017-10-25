Fitch: Italy Regional Referendums Rekindle Fiscal Powers Debate

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, October 25 (Fitch) Last Sunday's referendums in Veneto and Lombardy are unlikely to lead to near-term changes in the financial relationship between the two regions and the central government, Fitch Ratings says. But they highlight a debate about the devolution of responsibilities, the allocation of associated financial resources, and ultimately the degree of Italian regions' fiscal autonomy. Both referendums saw strong support, among those who voted, for proposals to increase regional control of revenue and spending across areas such as healthcare, education and infrastructure. Turnout in Veneto was over 59%, compared with just under 40% in Lombardy. Regional leaders have said they will present devolution plans to the central government in the coming weeks. The region of Emilia Romagna is also trying to start negotiations following a vote by its regional assembly, while the region of Puglia is considering such an initiative. Whether and when talks start will also depend on political developments. We do not think detailed discussion of regional reform that could cut across numerous policy areas is a priority ahead of national elections due by May 2018 and elections in some regions, including Lombardy. Opinion polls suggest a fragmented parliament and difficult coalition dynamics. The Northern League, which governs in Veneto and Lombardy with Forza Italia and called the referendums, appears likely to be part of a centre-right coalition that will contest the elections. If it formed part of the next government, it could move regional reform up the political agenda, but we think any discussions would be lengthy. Sunday's referendums highlight a broader desire among Italian regional governments to resume devolution. This was planned before the eurozone crisis brought the process to a halt and prompted the central government to impose more stringent conditions on regional finances as part of its efforts to meet national government debt and deficit reduction targets. Restrictions include conditions on spending and the redistribution of tax revenue - for example, funds that are explicitly allocated by the central government for healthcare cannot be used to meet other responsibilities. We think any central government response to new proposals will be conditioned at least in part by the desire to contain very high public debt. We therefore think it is unlikely that any of Italy's 15 'ordinary status' regions will achieve a level of fiscal autonomy on a par with the five 'special status' regions (Valle d'Aosta, Friuli, Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Sardinia, Sicily) in the medium term. These five regions' shares of national tax revenues are protected under the constitution, limiting the central government's ability to adjust them unilaterally, which is one of the reasons they can be rated above Italy's sovereign IDR. Conversely, ratings of 'ordinary status' regions are capped by the sovereign rating, which we affirmed at 'BBB'/Stable on 20 October. Although constitutional provisions link regional revenues to economic performance, the central government currently pools business taxes, a large part of the regions' share of personal income tax, and about 50% of VAT, to fund healthcare, which accounts for about three-quarters of spending on average for 'ordinary status' regions. If the financial relationship between the central government and 'ordinary status' regions eventually evolved towards more autonomy similar to that of the 'special status' regions, the sovereign rating cap could be lifted. Contact: Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director, International Public Finance +39 02 87 90 87 203 Via Morigi, 6 Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milano Federica Bardelli Associate Director, International Public Finance +39 02 87 90 87 261 Mark Brown Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281, Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001