Fitch Maintains Rackspace's Sr. Secured Rating at 'BB+/RR1'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains the 'BB+/RR1' issue rating assigned to Rackspace Hosting Inc.'s (Rackspace) senior secured term loan B following the company's announced $800 million upsize of its existing term loan. The proceeds from the additional issuance will be used to fund the acquisition of Datapipe Holdings, LLC (Datapipe), which was announced on Sept. 11, 2017. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2017 (4Q17). Other than the incremental issuance, no changes are being made to the credit facility. The Rating Outlook is Stable. With the acquisition of Datapipe, Fitch anticipates Rackspace's gross leverage to temporarily exceed the negative sensitivity of 4x. Fitch expects the company to use its free cash flow to reduce debt in 2018 and lower its total leverage to below 4x exiting 2018. Total leverage sustaining above 4x could result in negative rating actions. With the acquisition of Datapipe, Rackspace expects to strengthen its access to emerging markets, including Brazil, China, and Russia, and the west coast of the U.S. where it currently has a limited presence. The acquisition would also strengthen the company's access to the public sector. KEY RATING DRIVERS Secular Tailwinds: Fitch expects solid growth across Rackspace's markets, driven by increased outsourcing, growth in workloads across platforms, and customer adoption of hybrid cloud environments. Fitch also expects outsourcing of information technology (IT), which is in relatively early stages, will continue over the longer term, driven by pressured IT budgets and increasing complexity around hybrid cloud environments. Workload growth across cloud platforms and integration of legacy systems should support solid hybrid cloud adoption. Strengthening Free Cash Flow (FCF) Profile: Fitch anticipates that Rackspace's FCF profile will strengthen further as it shifts investments to managed cloud services from building out its public cloud, which meaningfully reduces capital intensity. Building out Rackspace's public cloud has driven significant historical capital expenditures, and Fitch expects this capital will be reinvested in managed cloud services or made available for debt reduction. As a result, capital spending as a percentage of revenue should decline closer to 15% versus 20% to 25% historically. Fitch projects more than $250 million of annual FCF through the forecast period. Elevated Leverage: Fitch estimates total leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) to be more than 4x in 2018, given $3.3 billion of debt at the end of second quarter 2017, incremental debt for the Datapipe acquisition, and a Fitch forecast of approximately $1 billion of operating EBITDA for 2018. Fitch estimates total leverage to decline to below 4x in 2019. Pivot From Public Cloud: Fitch expects Rackspace to strategically shift growth emphasis away from public cloud operations toward managed cloud service. Fitch believes public cloud business will be pressured over the longer term as incremental workloads increasingly migrate to larger Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft (Azure). As a result, Fitch expects high single-digit revenue declines through the intermediate term for the public cloud business. Significant capital spending by public cloud operators including AWS and Azure have led to subsequent aggressive price cuts. This has left Rackspace's public cloud less competitive for new workloads, despite higher service levels. Fitch does not anticipate significant customer churn for existing workloads, although Rackspace will focus on leveraging existing customer relationships and providing managed cloud services for incremental workloads on AWS or Azure. Managed Cloud Service Growth: Fitch expects greater emphasis on managed cloud service will drive robust revenue growth from increasing complexity associated with hybrid cloud environments. Fitch believes customers will increasingly embrace third-party service providers to architect, secure and operate dedicated hosting and public and private cloud environments. Fitch believes Rackspace is uniquely positioned within managed cloud services, given leadership positions in dedicated hosting (#1) and public cloud (top 4), cloud domain expertise, scale which enables investments in accreditations with AWS and Azure, and its support strategy. Fitch views revenue contributions from managed cloud services as small, given Rackspace only started offering these services at the beginning of 2015, and expects growth to offset declines in the public cloud business over the intermediate term. Potential Internalization Threat: Over the long term, Fitch believes AWS and Azure will likely build out service offerings to compete with partners, including Rackspace, potentially constraining growth or pressuring margins in managed cloud services. However, over the near term, AWS and Azure should remain focused on building out highly profitable public cloud infrastructure rather than investing in non-core higher service levels. Additionally, AWS and Azure would be challenged to replicate Rackspace's services, particularly in the middle market, given its dedicated hosting and private cloud domain expertise in servicing this fragmented segment. As a result, Fitch believes AWS and Azure expanding cloud services are more likely to accelerate partner stratification or consolidation. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action: --Fitch's expectation that total leverage will sustain below 3x from voluntary debt reduction with annual FCF above $250 million; --Strong adoption of Rackspace's managed cloud services offsetting public cloud churn and stable dedicated hosting and private cloud performance, resulting in mid-single-digit positive organic revenue growth, validating the company's strategy. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action: --Fitch's expectation that total leverage will sustain above 4x through the intermediate term, likely due to incremental debt issuance to support restricted payments or make acquisitions; --Weaker than expected or more volatile revenue growth through the intermediate term, indicating less robust industry growth or adoption of Rackspace's managed cloud services, potentially in conjunction with greater than anticipated public cloud customer churn. LIQUIDITY Fitch believes Rackspace's liquidity is sufficient and supported by: --Over $100 million of available cash at the end of 2Q 2017, a portion of which is located outside the U.S.; --$225 million undrawn senior secured RCF. Fitch's projections of more than $250 million of annual FCF also support liquidity. Total debt is $4.1 billion (after Datapipe acquisition) and consists of: --$2.9 billion of senior secured Term Loan B due Nov. 26, 2023; --$1.2 billion of 8.625% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15, 2024. FULL LIST OF CURRENT RATINGS Fitch currently rates Rackspace as follows: --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'BB-'; --Senior secured revolving credit facility 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior secured Term Loan B 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BB-/RR4'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Alen Lin Senior Director +1-312-368-5471 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Jason Pompeii Senior Director +1-312-368-3210 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 12, 2017 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001