Fitch Places Wyndham Worldwide on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Wyndham Worldwide Corp. (Wyndham) and its subsidiary Wyndham Global Finance PLC on Rating Watch Negative. Fitch views Wyndham's planned spin-off of its more stable and less capital intensive lodging business into a new public company (NewCo) as a credit negative that could result in a multi-notch ratings downgrade for Wyndham and its operating subsidiaries (collectively RemainCo). Fitch regards the timeshare industry's credit attributes as weaker than the lodging industry's due to greater earnings volatility and capital intensity. Fitch estimates that roughly half of Wyndham's revenues and slightly less than half of its EBITDA comes from timeshare operations (including a small amount of timeshare-related fee revenue). RemainCo's immediate financial profile upon completion of the spin-off, its financial policy targets and the timeframe for achieving them are key, unknown factors that Fitch will consider in resolving the Negative Rating Watch. All else equal, Fitch's Wyndham ratings could migrate lower to the mid-to-low 'BB' category under a scenario where RemainCo is capitalized with moderate or no recourse leverage (roughly 2x - 3x) to as low as the mid-to-high 'B' category if leverage is above 4x. KEY RATING DRIVERS Less Stable Cash Flows: Fitch expects Wyndham's cash flow to experience greater volatility through the cycle. The spin-off will narrow RemainCo's operational focus to the less stable, more capital intensive timeshare business, Wyndham Vacation Ownership. Wyndham generates the majority of its timeshare cash flows from unit/interval sales and to a lesser extent from the financing spread from timeshare loans and recurring fees from long-term resort management contracts. RemainCo will also include Wyndham's less capital intensive, fee based RCI vacation exchange network. Wyndham has modified its timeshare business model in an effort to reduce cash flow volatility. Examples include emphasizing recurring management fees (evidenced by its acquisition of Shell Vacations, which mostly consists of already sold inventory) and the company's transition of a portion of its business to the Wyndham Asset Affiliation Model (WAAM). Wyndham created WAAM to improve the capital efficiency of its timeshare business. The company has cycled through several iterations based on changing market conditions and opportunity sets in the industry. Fitch expects the company will continue to seek timeshare inventory sourcing opportunities under its asset-light WAAM business model, in addition to modest timeshare inventory spending of roughly $250 million annually. Longer-term, the ratings incorporate Fitch's assumption that inventory spending will ramp up modestly, resulting in a continued solid FCF profile. Uncertain Capital Structure: Wyndham has not disclosed its capitalization plans for the post-spin entities. Fitch's understanding is that Wyndham's outstanding unsecured bonds will be obligations of RemainCo, absent any debt exchange or retirement plan the company may enact to effect the transaction. Fitch has historically placed a soft ratings cap for timeshare focused operators in the high speculative grade 'BB' category due to the cyclical, discretionary product nature (reliant on derived demand) and high capital intensity. This includes timeshare operators with little or no recourse corporate debt obligations. Growing Contingent Liabilities: Wyndham's off-balance-sheet liabilities, including contractual and contingent obligations, have increased in recent years, partly due to the company's less capital intensive timeshare inventory sourcing strategy. Fitch incorporates these items into the ratings by analyzing Wyndham's liquidity position and the potential impact to increased leverage under various liability funding scenarios. Inventory purchase commitments under its WAAM business model have increased Wyndham's off-balance-sheet contractual obligations. Fitch recognizes the financing elements associated with these transactions, but does not consider them akin to debt. Along with the company's other financial obligations, Fitch is closely monitoring Wyndham's total and maximum annual funding requirements related to its timeshare inventory purchase commitments, emphasizing the impact to leverage under weaker economic and industry conditions. Wyndham has adequate flexibility to redirect discretionary capital expenditures (i.e. share repurchases) to pay down debt and reduce leverage in an economic downturn. Before the lodging segment spin-off was announced, Fitch's ratings and Stable Outlook for the combined company incorporate expectations that Wyndham will operate with adjusted leverage of around 3.25x, with a firm cap at 3.5x at the 'BBB-' rating level, provided that the company maintains a mid-teens free cash flow margin. The ratings have limited tolerance for leverage sustaining above 3.5x on an annual and quarterly basis. Fitch would expect the company to swiftly reduce leverage back closer to the 3.25x target for the rating if, for example, Wyndham's timeshare inventory procurement costs prove unsustainable through the cycle. Event Risk Remains: M&A event risk remains a concern for both entities. The timeshare company (i.e. RemainCo) has several common characteristics of an leveraged buyout candidate, particularly a strong free cash flow (FCF) profile combined with a frequently misunderstood business model, partly related to complex accounting standards. Fitch believes SpinCo could also participate in M&A activity, as an acquirer and/or target. The largest public brand operators, Marriott International, Inc. ('BBB'/Outlook Positive) and Hilton Hotels Worldwide, Inc. are leveraging their extensive rewards networks and scale-based supplier bargaining advantages to flag an outsized share of new hotels, relative to their share of the existing rooms stock. Fitch expects more strategic combinations between lodging C-Corps as companies seek to grow their system room's base and diversify their brand offerings by price point. DERIVATION SUMMARY The ratings reflect Wyndham's strong FCF profile, the majority of which is made up of recurring fee income generated by its lodging, vacation exchange and rental, and timeshare segments. The ratings also consider management's public commitment to maintaining low investment-grade credit metrics. Wyndham's smaller size and scale, less competitive lodging brand portfolio, exposure to more cyclical and capital intensive timeshare sales and similar or higher leverage levels are factors that lead Fitch to rate the company below its peer Marriott International, Inc. ('BBB'/Outlook Positive). KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case at the time of the agency's last committee in March 2017 include: --U.S. lodging industry RevPAR growth remains slightly positive (low single digits) through the one-to-two year Rating Outlook horizon; --Flat to slightly negative results in Wyndham's vacation exchange and rentals business as low single-digit member gains at RCI are offset by a secular decline in average spend per member; --Modest improvement in the company's timeshare sales revenue driven by increased tour flow and moderate volume per guest improvement; --Continued emphasis on sourcing less capital-intensive timeshare inventory through discounted repurchases and its WAAM third-party development funding model; --Wyndham returns its excess FCF to shareholders through dividend increases and share repurchases, regulating the latter to maintain at or near Fitch's 3.25x leverage target at the 'BBB-' rating. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action Wyndham spinning-off of its less volatile and capital intensive lodging operations to focus on vacation ownership and exchange and rentals. Fitch views this scenario as likely but requires greater clarity on the company's post spin capital structure and strategy to revise its Wyndham ratings. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action Fitch does not envision positive momentum for Wyndham's ratings LIQUIDITY At March 31, 2017, Wyndham had cash of $222 million, $1.3 billion of availability under its corporate revolving credit facility (net of commercial paper letters of credit), and $414 million of availability under its two-year vacation ownership conduit facility underpinning the company's ample liquidity position. Wyndham has a sizable and well-established consumer financing business related to its timeshare business. Term securitization transactions of timeshare receivables provide an additional source of liquidity. Recent transaction terms have been favorable. Moreover, market accessibility was better than Fitch's expectations through the recent recession, although transaction terms were much less favorable than in the current financing environment. The company has a $450 million senior notes issuance due in March 2018 but has no other significant debt maturities during the next four years. The company had $221 million in CP outstanding as of March 31, 2017. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative: Wyndham Worldwide Corp. --Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR 'F3'; --Senior unsecured credit facilities 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured CP 'F3'. Wyndham Global Finance PLC --Senior unsecured CP 'F3'. Contact: Primary Analyst Stephen Boyd, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Michael Paladino, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-9113 Committee Chairperson Peter Molica Senior Director +1-212-908-0288 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to exclude non-cash stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, executive departure costs and impairments. --Fitch's adjusted leverage calculation excludes non-recourse timeshare debt from total debt and excludes related financing income from EBITDA. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001