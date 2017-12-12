Fitch Publishes 10M17 Russian Banks Datawatch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks Datawatch 10M17 - Excel File here MOSCOW, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of the "Russian Banks Datawatch", a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The publication includes: - Balance sheet numbers as of 1 November 2017, as well as changes during October 2017 and since 1 January 2017 - Charts illustrating balance-sheet changes in 10M17 for the main state-related, privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks Fitch notes the following key developments in the banking sector in October 2017: Corporate loans nominally increased by RUB62 billion (0.2%), or by RUB88 billion (0.2%) after adjusting for a small 0.5% rouble appreciation against the dollar. The largest FX-adjusted increases were reported by Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB128 billion, 9%, mainly due to rouble reverse repo), Sberbank (RUB60 billion, 0.5%), Bank VTB (RUB42 billion, 0.8%) and Raiffeisenbank (RUB36 billion, 12%). The largest decreases were shown by Gazprombank (RUB57 billion, 2%) and National Clearing Centre (RUB67 billion, 6%, due to unwinding of corporate reverse repo). Retail loans net of exchange rate movements grew RUB134 billion (1.1%), of which the bulk (RUB93 billion, up 2%) was reported by Sberbank. Of specialised retail banks, Tinkoff, Home Credit & Finance, Joint Stock Company OTP Bank and Rencredit grew 2%-3%, while Russian Standard deleveraged by 3%. Sector overdue loans were roughly stable, but with some underlying swings: Alfa's increased RUB37 billion due to one large real estate exposure currently subject to court proceedings, while risks are reasonably mitigated by reserves and collateral in the form of completed and operational office buildings; Otkritie group's also increased RUB26 billion due to recognition of additional problem loans; VTB's decreased RUB42 billion, but the cause is not known. Adjusting for rouble appreciation, customer funding (excluding funding from state companies) increased by a small RUB4 billion, which was a net result of RUB20 billion inflow of corporate accounts (0.1%) and RUB16 billion (0.1%) outflow of retail deposits. The largest outflows of corporate accounts occurred in Bank VTB (RUB92 billion, 2%), Alfa (RUB58 billion, 6%, mainly due to maturity of a large deposit) and Absolut (RUB15 billion, 18%, which was later in November offset by a similar inflow), while considerable inflows were reported by Sberbank (RUB105 billion, 2%), VBRR (RUB24 billion, 12%), AO Citibank (RUB34 billion, 13%) and National Clearing Centre (RUB55 billion, 12%). Retail deposits were more or less stable across the sector, but grew faster in Russian Standard (RUB6 billion, up 4%) and Sovcombank (RUB14 billion, 5%). State funding increased RUB55 billion after adjusting for currency fluctuations. This was a net result of repayments of RUB165 billion to the Ministry of Finance (Minfin), and borrowing of RUB130 billion from the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), RUB81 billion from regional and federal budgets and RUB9 billion from other government bodies. The largest repayment of government funding was by VTB group, which returned RUB255 billion (mostly to Minfin), while considerable increases were shown by Rusag (RUB75 billion, due to RUB30 billion borrowed from regional and federal budgets, RUB39 billion from Minfin and RUB6 billion from other government funds), B&N bank (RUB166 billion, due to a RUB171 billion borrowing from the CBR net of RUB5 billion repayment to regional and federal budgets) and Promsvyazbank (RUB34 billion from CBR). Excess rouble liquidity placed on term deposits with the CBR by Sberbank and some large private and foreign banks increased to RUB1.4 trillion from RUB1.1 trillion a month earlier. However, some other banks are still reliant on expensive government funding, mainly VTB group (RUB1.3 trillion, 11% of group liabilities), Gazprombank (RUB0.6 trillion, 13%) and Rusag (RUB0.4 trillion, 16%), although all three had reasonable liquidity cushions. Some smaller banks have tight liquidity buffers, including Moscow Industrial Bank (5% of total assets, 6% coverage of customer accounts). The sector reported RUB21 billion of net profit in October (3% annualised ROAE); however, excluding monthly losses in Otkritie (RUB73 billion, negative equity worsened to RUB323 billion) and B&N group (RUB43 billion, negative equity worsened to RUB153 billion), sector net profit was a strong RUB136 billion (annualised ROAE of 19%). Almost half of this was earned by Sberbank (RUB64 billion, 24% annualised ROAE), although healthy profits were also reported by Alfa (RUB15 billion, 7% of end-September equity, underpinned by RUB10 billion of reserve releases). Among specialised retail banks Tinkoff significantly outperformed peers, reporting monthly profit equal to 7% of equity; OTP, Home Credit and Rencredit earned 1%-2%, while Russian Standard lost 1% of equity. The sector average capital ratios decreased 10bps-20 bps in October due to losses at Otkritie and B&N, while after excluding these two banks, ratios were stable. Ten systemically important banks (excluding Otkritie) complied with current capital requirements including buffers (core Tier 1 6.1%, Tier 1 7.6%, Total 9.6%), but with buffer requirements increasing from January 2018, banks will need to achieve 7%, 8.5% and 10.5%, respectively. As of 1 November, Promsvyazbank's core Tier 1 ratio (6.6%) was below the required level applicable from 1 January, but reportedly in December the bank sold some non-core/foreclosed assets realising a RUB8 billion gain, which may help maintain compliance. Of non-systemically important sampled banks (excluding failed and rescued entities and those not reporting capital ratios), two had capital ratios above the minimum capital requirements, but did not meet the regulatory buffers. These were UBRIR and Moscow Industrial Bank. An inability to meet buffer requirements by the end of the quarter could lead to limitations on dividend payments, but would not represent grounds for a license withdrawal. Uraltransbank remained in breach not only of the buffer but also the Tier 1 capital requirement itself (reported ratio of 5.4% versus requirement of 6%). Previously Uraltransbank agreed capital rectification plans with the CBR, with certain milestones to be achieved within the next several months, while inability to meet these targets may result in regulatory intervention. We estimate that at end-10M17 the capital buffers (excluding potential profits) of 23 of the sampled banks (excluding failed and rescued banks, and those not reporting capital ratios) were sufficient to absorb potential losses equal to less than 5% of loans (based on minimal capital requirements) and four could absorb less than 1%. The latter are SKS-bank, Uraltransbank, UBRIR and Moscow Industrial. Contact: Anton Lopatin Director +7 495 956 70 96 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Ruslan Bulatov Associate Director +7 495 956 99 82 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 24 08 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 