Fitch Publishes Bank Rating Criteria Exposure Draft

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Exposure Draft: Bank Rating Criteria here LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an exposure draft with respect to its Bank Rating Criteria. Proposed key changes to the criteria are listed below. Differentiation between 'core' and 'complementary' considerations: Fitch proposes to split the Operating Environment, Company Profile, Management & Strategy and Risk Appetite aspects of a bank's Viability Ratings (VR) assessment into 'core' and 'complementary' ratings attributes. This is to assist the reader in understanding which components of Fitch's rating analysis are present in the analysis of all or most banks, and in most circumstances ('core' ratings attributes) and which components are present in some, but not all, circumstances ('complementary' ratings attributes), depending on the specifics of a given issuer's business model and risk profile. Country risks: Fitch proposes to merge country risks into its institutional support assessment steps. National Ratings: Fitch has inserted new proposed text on the process for assigning National Ratings. Bank holding companies: Fitch has proposed adjustments and clarifications to its criteria in respect of assigning ratings to bank holding companies (BHCs) and to the notching of OpCos above BHCs and inserted text related to assigning ratings to acquisition vehicle holding companies. Introduction of '+' and '-' modifiers at 'CCC' rating category: To provide additional granularity at lower rating levels for both issuer and issue level ratings, Fitch proposes the use '+' and '-' modifiers at the 'CCC'/'ccc' level for Long-Term IDRs, long-term international debt and deposit ratings, Derivative Counterparty Ratings (DCRs) and VRs. Support Ratings: Fitch has made proposals to remove previous ambiguity in its framework for Support Ratings (SRs) so that SRs can only map to defined Support Rating Floors (SRFs) or institutional support-driven Issuer Default Ratings (IDR). Hybrids issued by certain policy or government linked banks: In order to reflect situations where government support may be extended to a hybrid security, Fitch proposes to use the Long-Term IDR as the anchor for assigning ratings to hybrid securities issued by a policy bank or bank with other government sponsorship, linkage or ownership where appropriate. Short-term deposit ratings: Fitch proposes no longer to apply the 'higher of' short-term rating to deposits at the 'A+', 'A-' and 'BBB' crossover points unless a bank's Short-Term IDR is at the higher level (F1+, F1 or F2, respectively). Related criteria: Fitch proposes no longer to apply the cross-sector Country Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings criteria report (18 October 2016) to banks or BHCs and the cross-sector Distressed Debt Exchange Rating Criteria (13 June 2017) to banks or BHCs as their principles are proposed to be incorporated in the new Master Criteria subject to the exposure draft. Following the publication of this exposure draft, Fitch will be reviewing affected ratings and expects to place several ratings on Rating Watch during the exposure draft period, as detailed below: - A small number of VRs, IDRs and debt ratings will be affected by the introduction of + and - modifiers at the 'CCC'/'ccc' level. Changes, if any, to existing 'CCC'/'ccc' level IDRs or VRs will be limited to one notch. A small number of debt ratings are likely to be affected, mostly upgraded, by one or two notches; - One hybrid security issued by a policy bank, which could be upgraded by two notches; - Short-term deposit ratings of two banking groups could be downgraded by one notch; and - SRs and/or SRFs of three banks are likely to be revised by one notch. Fitch welcomes market feedback until 31 January 2018. Comments can be emailed to criteria.feedback@fitchratings.com. Fitch will publish on its website any written responses it receives, in full, including the names and addresses of such respondents, unless the response is marked as confidential by the respondent. During the exposure draft period Fitch will apply the existing Global Bank Rating Criteria to existing ratings and the criteria in this exposure draft to new ratings Contact: James Longsdon (EMEA) Manging Director +44 20 3530 1076 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Joo-Yung Lee (North America) Manging Director +1 212 908 0560 Chris Wolfe (North America) Manging Director +1 212 908 0771 Jon Cornish (APAC) Manging Director +852 2263 9901 Alejandro Garcia (Latin America) Manging Director +1 212 908 9137 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the â€œNRSROâ€). While certain of the NRSROâ€™s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the â€œnon-NRSROsâ€) and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.