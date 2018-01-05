Fitch Publishes Zhongyuan Yuzi's 'A-' IDRs; Rates Bonds 'A-(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, January 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Zhongyuan Yuzi Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd.'s (Yuzi) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, Fitch has assigned Yuzi's proposed US dollar senior unsecured guaranteed notes an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)'. The notes will be issued by Zhongyuan Sincere Investment Co. Ltd, Yuzi's indirectly wholly owned subsidiary, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Yuzi. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The proposed notes are rated at the same level as Yuzi's IDR because the direct guarantee structure transfers the ultimate responsibility of payment to Yuzi. The proposed notes will constitute Yuzi's unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. The final rating on the proposed notes is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Links to Henan Province: Yuzi's rating is credit linked to, but not equalised with, Fitch's internal assessment of Henan province. This is reflected in Yuzi's 100% government ownership, strong provincial oversight on its financials, and strategic importance of the entity's operations to the entire province. These factors result in a strong likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed. Therefore, Yuzi is classified as a credit-linked public sector entity under Fitch's criteria. Henan's Strong Creditworthiness: Henan's gross regional product ranked fifth among China's provinces in 2016, with a growth rate of 8.1%, outperforming the national average. Henan is a key province under the nation's strategy to develop the Central Plains Economic Region, and thus receives financial and policy support from the central government. We expect the Henan government to maintain satisfactory fiscal performance as it is backed by predictable fiscal transfers. These strengths are mitigated by Henan's moderate level of contingent liabilities. Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: Yuzi is registered as a state-owned limited liability company under Chinese company law. It is indirectly wholly owned by the Henan provincial government. Exclusive Centralised Financing Platform: Yuzi acts as the government's sole designated centralised financing arm for affordable social housing, urban development and industrial cluster development for Henan province. Yuzi financed the majority of the province's affordable social housing projects. Fitch expects Yuzi to continue performing this role and to expand its debt by 20%-30% per year in the next two to three years, given the large capital expenditure budgeted by the local government. Fitch assesses Yuzi's strategic importance at Stronger. Solid Track Record of Support: Yuzi has received a capital injection and various fiscal subsidies totalling CNY10.4 billion. . Fitch expects government support to continue as Yuzi shoulders an increasing amount of public-service work on behalf of the provincial government. Yuzi's integration is assessed at Mid-range. Control and Oversight Attribute Stronger: Yuzi is wholly owned by the provincial government and its board of directors is appointed by the government. The Provincial Department of Finance approves its operational and financial performance targets and reviews them quarterly. Sufficient Liquidity: As of end-2016, Yuzi had CNY6 billion in unrestricted cash on hand and CNY157 billion in unutilised bank facilities, which was sufficient to cover its short-term debt of CNY14 billion. Yuzi also has easy access to low-cost long-term funding due to its close cooperation with China's policy banks and its established reputation in capital markets. Its strong strategic link with the Henan provincial government and its strategic role in implementing the province's urban development plans could lead to a high level of extraordinary government support, if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES A stronger or more explicit support commitment from the Henan provincial government may trigger positive rating action on Yuzi. Significantly lower strategic importance, a diluted municipal shareholding or reduced explicit and implicit governmental support could lead to a wider rating gap between Yuzi and our internal credit view of the provincial government. An upgrade of Fitch's internal credit view of Henan province may trigger positive rating action on Yuzi, while weaker fiscal performance or heightened indebtedness of the provincial government could lead Fitch to lower its internal assessment of the province's creditworthiness and trigger a downgrade of Yuzi's ratings. Fitch will monitor both the application of existing and any new central government laws, regulations and directives that will effectively prohibit or restrict support by local and regional governments to government-related entities (GREs) such as Yuzi, which may have a practical impact on the entities' ability to service their debts. Fitch interprets such initiatives as the central government's efforts to disentangle GREs from public-sector balance sheets, address indiscriminate GRE debt growth and encourage greater market discipline. Depending on the degree of certainty and the extent of the prohibitions, the agency will take rating action that could result in a widening of the notching or the adoption of a bottom-up ratings approach, possibly even to the extent of the removal of all support expectations. Contact: Primary Analyst Terry Gao Senior Director +852 2263 9972 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Ark Huang Analyst +86 21 5097 3153 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 4 January 2018 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2018 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.