Fitch Rates BNP's Short Term European Securitisation Fund 'AAAf'/'S2'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned BNP Paribas Short Term European Securitisation Fund a Fund Credit Quality Rating of 'AAAf' and a Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating of 'S2'. The fund is managed by BNP Paribas Asset Management. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAAf' Fund Credit Quality Rating reflects the very high credit quality of the fund as measured by its weighted average rating factor (WARF) of 0.15 as of end-June 2017. The rating also recognises the investment advisor's strong capabilities and ample resources as well as the fund's sound legal and regulatory environment. The Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating is driven by the fund's low sensitivity to interest rate and spread risks, as reflected in the fund's maturity profile and investment guidelines. The rating also recognises the potential exposure of the fund's structured finance investments to weaker liquidity in stressed market conditions and to a potential increase in interest and spread risks given the ability of BNPP AM to extend its weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL) profile to the limits set in the prospectus. Weighted Average Credit Quality The fund's weighted average credit quality is very high, as indicated by the fund's WARF. Investments are concentrated in the 'AAA' category, comprising approximately 86% of the portfolio at end-June 2017. The fund's investment guidelines contain a minimum 'AA-' rating on individual securities or a credit quality deemed equivalent by the fund's manager. The Fund Credit Quality Rating is derived from Fitch's rating first or, if not available, the lower rating from the two other global agencies. Portfolio Sensitivities to Market Risks The fund has a low exposure to interest rate risk given its investment in structured finance securities, which are typically floating-rate with a three-month reset. Its weighted average maturity (WAM) was 49 days at end-June 2017. The fund's investment guidelines limit duration to two years. The fund's investment guidelines allow for a maximum portfolio average WAL of three years, with a five-year limit on the WAL of individual securities (six years for CLOs). As at end-June 2017, the WAL of the fund was 2.2 years. The WAL of the fund has averaged two years since launch. Non-base currency exposures to EUR are macro-hedged via forward contracts. The fund does not utilise leverage. Liquidity risk is mitigated by a cash exposure of typically 2%-5%, either held at the custodian, BNP Paribas Security Services (A+/Stable/F1) or invested in BNP Insticash Money 3M, a standard money market fund, with an average rating of 'AA-' as at end-June 2017. Nonetheless, fund liquidity is somewhat reliant on the secondary ABS market, which may become limited during stressed market conditions. Fund Profile Launched in September 2013, the fund is a UCITS-compliant French "Fonds Commun de Placement", with total assets of EUR138 million as of end-June 2017. The fund's objective is to outperform the 3m Euribor Index. The fund invests primarily in senior notes of several European structured finance sectors, primarily prime RMBS and CLOs but also autos, credit cards and consumer loan ABS. The fund has daily dealing with a T+2 day settlement period. The Asset Manager BNPP AM (rated 'Excellent') is the asset management arm of BNP Paribas (A+/Stable/F1). BNPP AM has a global and well-established franchise across a broad range of investment capabilities. The company had EUR580 billion assets under management (AUM) as at end- March 2017, including around 55% in fixed income and money market funds. The structured finance team of four (which manages this fund) is part of the newly created "private debt and real asset" division, one of four main division of BNPP AM and a key area of strategic growth. The structured finance investment process and related resources are robust, in Fitch's opinion. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the fund's credit quality or market risk profile. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the rating. For example, if credit deterioration occurs such that the WARF increases beyond criteria levels for the rating, the rating may be downgraded. Fitch's WARF stress testing shows that the rating is robust at the current rating level. Potential downgrades to the Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Rating are very limited in scope, given the fund's low sensitivity to interest rate and spread risks, and the fund's investment guidelines. Contact: Primary Analyst Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Evangelia Gkeka Associate Director +44 20 3530 1829 Committee Chairperson Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.connolly@fitchratings.com. 