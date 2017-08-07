Fitch Rates DDR's Sr. Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the senior unsecured notes issued by DDR Corp. (NYSE: DDR). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of DDR's current ratings follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch considers DDR's leverage of 6.4x for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and fixed charge coverage of 2.8x for the TTM ended June 30, 2017 strong for the 'BBB-' rating category. Other credit strengths include a granular tenant roster and proven access to multiple sources of capital. Credit concerns include the frequency of leadership turnover and weak unencumbered asset coverage of net unsecured debt (UA/UD). DDR has made progress refining its portfolio and delevering its balance sheet through the disposal of low-growth, lower quality assets, and Fitch expects the process to continue over the next 12 to 24 months. REPOSITIONING ASSET BASE DDR accelerated disposition plans for its lowest quality assets and those providing limited growth resulting in more than $1 billion in sales from the beginning of 4Q16 through mid-July 2017. These sales should result in an improved credit profile through both the reduction of debt and more durable cash flows within the remaining portfolio. DDR's strategic plan entails owning and operating market-dominant power centers in select markets with favorable population demographics. Currently, DDR's portfolio demographics are below average with respect to its shopping center REIT peers, as measured by population density and average household income. The company's Puerto Rico portfolio - representing 12 assets and 12.4% of DDR's property NOI at June 30, 2017 - has continued to lag the broader portfolio's performance. DDR plans to cull the low-growth, lower quality assets in the Puerto Rican portfolio, similar to the broader portfolio strategy, but does not anticipate a full exit from the region in the near term. Management has also committed itself to the repositioning of its portfolio through opportunities arising from tenant bankruptcies and non-renewals by taking vacated space offline and redeveloping it. FOCUS ON POWER CENTERS The company's focus on anchor-dominant power centers is based on the belief that they have a competitive advantage in their greater scale and larger trade areas versus grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Numerous retailers within the value and convenience segments are exploring selling grocery items and this demand from non-traditional grocers could bolster tenancy for power center space. LEVERAGE & COVERAGE STRONG FOR RATING Leverage was 6.4x for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Fitch expects that leverage, when excluding preferred stock, will remain in the mid-6x range over the next 12 to 24 months which would be strong for the 'BBB-' rating. When including 50% of DDR's preferred stock in total debt, leverage was 6.8x for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. Consistent rent growth on new and renewed leases since 2013 in combination with reduced interest costs have improved DDR's fixed charge coverage to 2.8x for the TTM ended June 30, 2017. Fitch anticipates coverage will sustain in the high-2x range through the forecast period as DDR limits debt balances and refinances higher cost debt with new unsecured bond issuances. LOW UA/UD As of June 30, 2017, DDR's unencumbered assets (defined as unencumbered NOI divided by an 8% stressed capitalization rate) covered net unsecured debt by 1.9x. The company's UA/UD has remained consistently below the typical 2.0x threshold that Fitch views as appropriate for investment-grade REITs, and Fitch does not expect meaningful improvement in this ratio in the near term. C-SUITE TURNOVER David Lukes is the company's fifth CEO since 2009, and leadership turnover has likely prevented the company from adopting a consistent financial and portfolio strategy. Fitch views Mr. Lukes and other members of senior management positively given their prior roles at publicly-traded REITs in the retail sector. PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING The two-notch differential between DDR's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and its preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BBB-'. Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria,' dated April 27, 2017, the company's preferred stock is deeply subordinated and has loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. DERIVATION SUMMARY DDR maintains a stronger portfolio - as measured by in place rents, occupancy and demographics - and superior leverage metrics than similarly rated peer Brixmor Property Group, Inc. ('BBB-'/Outlook Stable), but DDR's capital access is weaker, particularly in the unsecured bond market. Alternatively, DDR's management instability, weaker credit metrics, portfolio demographics and capital access are key factors for its lower relative rating in the wider 'BBB' category, which includes Kimco Realty Corp. ('BBB+'/Outlook Stable) and Regency Centers ('BBB+'/Outlook Stable). Federal Realty Trust ('A-'/Outlook Stable) remains the premier shopping center REIT with its best-in-class portfolio, property fundamentals, leasing performance and access to capital. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for DDR include: --Net disposition proceeds expected to be used largely for delevering; --$225 million of acquisitions and development expenditures in both 2017 and 2018; --Maturing debt refinanced with the issuance of new unsecured bonds; --Fitch assumes no equity issuance through the forecast period. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Development That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action: --Fitch's expectation of leverage, excluding preferred stock, sustaining below 6.5x (leverage was 6.4x for the quarter ended June 30, 2017); --Fitch's expectation of growth in the size and quality of the unencumbered pool with unencumbered assets (unencumbered NOI divided by an 8% stressed capitalization rate) covering net unsecured debt by 2.5x (UA/UD was 1.9x at June 30, 2017); --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above 2.3x (coverage was 2.8x for the TTM ended June 30, 2017). Future Development That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x; --UA/UD sustaining below 2.0x; --Continued management turnover, reducing market confidence in the company's ability to execute on its strategy; --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x; --Base case liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x (1.4x for period July 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2019). LIQUIDITY Pro Forma Liquidity Coverage at 1.4x: For the period July 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2019, Fitch estimates DDR's sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under its unsecured revolving credit facilities, projected retained cash flows from operating activities after distributions, and anticipated proceeds from its bond issuance) cover its uses of liquidity (pro rata debt maturities and amortization, projected maintenance capital expenditures, and cost-to-complete active development projects) at a ratio of 1.4x which is adequate for the rating. Due to reduced cash flow from the company's accelerating disposition program, the company's AFFO payout ratio was 71.2% in 2Q17, slightly above DDR's typical mid- to high-60% average payout. Fitch does not expect the company to reduce its dividend so it is likely DDR's payout will remain in the low 70% range in the near term. Even at the current elevated payout level, DDR is on pace to retain more than $100 million in internally generated liquidity during 2017. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates DDR as follows: DDR Corp. --Long-term IDR 'BBB-' --Unsecured revolving credit facilities 'BBB-'; --Unsecured term loan 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'; --Preferred stock 'BB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Christopher G. Pappas Director +1-646-582-4784 Committee Chairperson Stephen Boyd, CFA Senior Director +1-908-908-9153 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 6, 2016 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are as follows: --Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock based compensation; --Recurring JV distributions are added to EBITDA, and distributions to non-controlling interests are subtracted from EBITDA to calculate leverage and fixed charge coverage; --Fitch adjusted the historical and projected net debt by assuming the issuer requires $15 million of cash for working capital purposes that is otherwise unavailable to repay debt. Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. 