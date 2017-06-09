Fitch Rates Development Bank of Namibia 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Development Bank of Namibia Limited (DBN) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(zaf)'. The Outlook is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR and NATIONAL RATINGS DBN's Long and Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs, National Ratings, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are driven by Fitch's assumption of a high probability of support from the Namibian sovereign (BBB-/Negative) for the bank in case of need. The Negative Outlook on the bank's Long-Term IDRs and National Long-Term Rating mirror the Negative Outlook on the sovereign. Fitch's assessment of the high probability of sovereign support for DBN considers (1) the bank's important and long-lasting role in funding the government's economic policy and objectives, (2) its 100% state-ownership (3) significant funding guarantees from the state. In our view, DBN is strategically important to Namibia as the country's primary development bank, incorporated by an act of parliament with a mandate to finance socio-economic development. Its mandate is clearly outlined in the bank's act establishing it as an independent legal entity and incorporated as a public company. The bank provides infrastructure finance to both private and public enterprises in key economic sectors. It also undertakes special tasks if requested by the government, such as financing projects/entities of national importance. DBN's strategy is fully aligned with government policy and public missions, including the National Development Plan. DBN is a 100%-owned entity and comes under the oversight of the Ministry of Finance (MOF). There is a strong record of support for the bank including significant state funding guarantees (around 90% of DBN's debt was guaranteed at end-March 2017) and regular, albeit becoming more limited, equity injections (equity financed around 40% of assets at end-March 2017). The bank was previously fully funded by the government but has since diversified its funding. DBN has good access to capital markets and is entirely wholesale-funded, including loans and facilities from domestic banks, international development banks as well as domestic debt issuance. In our view, the burden of supporting DBN would be moderate for Namibia given the bank's fairly small size relative to both GDP (DBN's assets/GDP of around 5%) and sovereign external reserves. DBN can only be dissolved by parliament and therefore its creditors are unable to put the bank into bankruptcy without it being passed by parliament. We believe that state support for the bank, if required, would be made available before the bank is liquidated under normal bankruptcy proceedings applicable to companies under local commercial laws. DBN's National Ratings reflect Fitch's opinion of the bank's creditworthiness relative to the Namibian sovereign and universe of issuers and issues within the country and South Africa. Namibian issuers are rated on the South African National Rating scale. VIABILITY RATING As is usual for development banks, Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating (VR) to DBN. This is because its business model depends on state support and, in our view, would not be viable on a commercial basis. This is reflected by DBN's dedicated policy role and non-competitive status. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SR, SRF and NATIONAL RATINGS DBN's IDRs, National Ratings and SRF are directly linked to that of Namibia. Consequently, any rating action relating to the sovereign is likely to affect the bank's IDRs, National Ratings and SRF. A downgrade of Namibia's sovereign rating would trigger a downgrade of DBN's SR, while only a multi-notch upgrade of Namibia's sovereign rating would result in an upgrade of DBN's SR. Other negative sensitivities for the bank's IDRs, National Ratings, SR and SRF include; -Change in DBN's clearly defined policy role and status and therefore diminished strategic importance; -A material reduction in the bank's government's ownership, oversight and control; -A material reduction in government funding guarantees; -Change in Fitch's assessment of DBN's creditworthiness relative to the sovereign or other Namibian and South African issuers, which would lead to a change in the National Ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR assigned at 'F3' Long-Term Local Currency IDR assigned at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative Short-Term Local Currency IDR assigned at 'F3' Support Rating assigned at '2' Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BBB-' National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Negative National Short-term Rating assigned at 'F1+(zaf)' Contact: Primary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 20 3530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Andrew Parkinson Director +44 20 3530 1420 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Date of relevant committee 25 May 2017 Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001