Fitch Rates Kimco's Senior Unsecured Bonds 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB+' ratings to the two tranches of senior unsecured notes issued by Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM). Net proceeds are expected to be used to repay existing corporate debt and reduce the outstanding balance on the company's revolving credit facility. A full list of Fitch's current ratings for KIM follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect KIM's large, diversified portfolio and its strong access to capital. KIM had made progress reducing its leverage following the Kimstone transaction, targeting net debt to adjusted EBITDA (per its own calculations) of 5x - 5.5x. However, leverage reached 6.3x as of June 30, 2017, a result of draws on its revolver attributable to increased development spending and repayment of secured debt. LEVERAGE RE-ELEVATED KIM's leverage was 6.3x for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, as the company utilized its revolver to fund 1H17 capital needs. KIM had reduced and maintained leverage at or below 6.0x for several quarters after it increased to 6.3x immediately following the close of the Kimstone transaction at 1Q15; Kimco acquired Blackstone's 67% interest in Kimstone, an unconsolidated joint venture, in February 2015 for $925 million including assumed debt. KIM's leverage was 6.8x when including 50% of preferred stock as debt for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. KIM has maintained its strong fixed charge coverage (FCC) in the high-2x despite higher leverage and Fitch expects the company's FCC will continue to improve within the rating horizon through the redemption of some of its preferred stock. DURABLE OPERATING CASH FLOWS FROM ENVIRONMENT & DIVERSIFICATION The scale, diversification, and laddered leasing within KIM's portfolio provide for generally durable cash flows from operations. 8.6% of lease revenues expire on average annually through 2019 including month-to-month leases (3.6% assuming tenants exercise available extension options). Pro rata leasing spreads grew a combined 12.0% for the TTM ended June 30, 2017, equal to the growth for the full year 2016, and a slight improvement on the 11.1% performance in 2015. Same-property net operating income (SSNOI) for 2016 was 2.1% not including the impact of redevelopment. The company projects same property growth of 2%-3% (including redevelopments) for 2017 while Fitch assumes SSNOI will grow 3% annually in 2017 and 2018, similar to the average growth from 2014 - 2016. ADEQUATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY Fitch expects KIM will maintain adequate contingent liquidity in the form of unencumbered asset coverage of net unsecured debt (UA/UD) in the low 2x range when stressing unencumbered NOI at an 8% capitalization rate. KIM's UA/UD had moderately improved over the past few years by growing its income producing unencumbered asset base and consolidating or fully purchasing unencumbered joint venture assets. Greater reliance on unsecured debt financing in recent quarters has reduced the coverage. KIM's liquidity is sufficient at 1.7x for the period July 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2019 pro forma for the unsecured issuance proceeds. Fitch views KIM as having above-average access to capital through-the-cycle which is a key factor underpinning the ratings. Fitch also estimates KIM is on pace to retain more than $75 million of operating cash flow in 2017 based on its 85.6% adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio through 1H17. The company's payout ratio is consistent with the REIT median in Fitch's rated universe. INCREASING DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE Coming out of the economic downturn, KIM curtailed larger development projects and instead focused on smaller redevelopment and expansion projects. However, larger development projects recently returned to the pipeline and KIM's cost-to-complete active projects has risen to 3.3% of gross assets at June 30, 2017, which Fitch views as manageable. Fitch sees the increased development activity as a potential credit concern and will monitor the growing exposure to unfunded development costs. STABLE OUTLOOK The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the issuer will sustain metrics appropriate for the rating through the forecast period, specifically leverage at or below 6.5x. PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING The two-notch differential between KIM's IDR and its preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BBB+'. Based on Fitch's 'Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria, available at 'www.fitchratings.com', the securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. DERIVATION SUMMARY KIM's credit metrics are commensurate with its peers in the 'BBB' category which include Regency ('BBB+'/Outlook Stable), Brixmor ('BBB-'/Outlook Stable) and DDR ('BBB-'/Outlook Stable). KIM's large and diversified portfolio of 506 assets held in high barrier-to-entry markets positions it at the higher range of the rating category, with its superior capital access a key factor supporting the 'BBB+' IDR. Federal Realty's ('A-'/Outlook Stable ) sector-leading in-place rents, leasing spreads, and portfolio demographics justify its higher rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for KIM include: --SSNOI growth of 3% annually in 2017 and 2018 which reflects contractual rent escalations and continued strength in leasing spreads; --Recurring maintenance capital expenditures to approximate 9% - 10% of revenue; --Overall development and redevelopment expenditures of $815 million through 2018; --Unsecured debt issuances utilized to finance maturing secured and unsecured obligations; --Equity issuances used to redeem preferreds and reduce leverage; --Annual acquisitions of $250 million in 2017 and 2018; --Annual divestitures of $150 million in 2017 and 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following factors may result in positive momentum for KIM's ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5x (leverage was 6.3x for the quarter ended June 30, 2017); --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining above 2.5x (coverage was 2.8x for the TTM ended June 30, 2017). The following factors may result in negative momentum for KIM's ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x; --Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below 2x. LIQUIDITY Pro Forma Liquidity Coverage at 1.7x: For the period July 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2019, KIM's sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility, projected retained cash flows from operating activities after distributions, and expected proceeds from the two bond issuances) as compared to its uses of liquidity (pro rata debt maturities and amortization, projected maintenance capital expenditures, and cost-to-complete active development projects) results in a coverage ratio of 1.6x. KIM is benefiting from the February 2017 upsizing of its revolver to $2.25 billion from a previous capacity of $1.75 billion. KIM's debt maturity schedule remains well-staggered but growth in active development projects and unfunded costs could impact the company's financial flexibility if exposure is not managed. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates KIM as follows: Kimco Realty Corporation --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'; --Preferred stock 'BBB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher G. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Sept. 28, 2016 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation and include operating income from discontinued operations; --Fitch adds KIM's pro rata share of joint venture partnerships and excludes noncontrolling interests' share in EBITDA to calculate leverage and fixed charge coverage; --Fitch adjusts historical and projected net debt by the average ($37.5 million) of the issuer's stated cash working capital needs of $25 million - $50 million and considering it otherwise unavailable to repay debt. 