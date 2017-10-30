Fitch Rates Markel Corporation's New Senior Debt 'BBB+'; Affirms Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of 'BBB+' to Markel Corporation's (NYSE: MKL) new issues of $300 million senior notes due 2027 and $300 million due 2047. In addition, Fitch affirms all of MKL's ratings with a Stable Outlook. The affirmations include the Insurer Financial Strength rating of its operating subsidiaries at 'A+' (Strong), MKL's outstanding senior notes at 'BBB+' and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. A full list of the ratings actions follows at the end of this release. MKL intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes. With the new issuance, MKL's pro forma financial leverage ratio (FLR) will increase to 24.9% at Sept. 30, 2017, compared to 20.9% actual at Sept. 30, 2017 and 22.5% at Dec. 31, 2016. MKL's operating EBIT coverage fell to 0.4x for the first nine months of 2017, from 5.7x in 2016 and 6.4x in 2015. MKL's debt servicing capability is enhanced by holding company cash and liquid investments of $2.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2017. Fitch estimates that MKL will continue to hold significant cash and investments following the close of the pending acquisition of State National Companies, Inc. and including the net proceeds from the offering. The affirmation of MKL's ratings follows a review of the company's year-to-date detailed results, including the previously reported pre-tax catastrophe losses estimate of $503 million, including reinstatement premiums, for third quarter 2017 hurricanes and other events. MKL's combined ratio through nine months 2017 increased to 108.5% and included 16.1 points for catastrophe losses, compared to 92.9%, and 1.1 points in catastrophe losses for the same period in 2016. Net income to shareholders for nine months 2017 fell to -$40 million, from $323 million for the same period in 2016. Fitch estimates net income will be modestly positive for full-year 2017. MKL's shareholders' equity increased 5.3% to $8.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2017, following an increase of 8% for full-year 2016. Contributing to the growth were unrealized gains on equity investments, for which MKL has a higher than average allocation, as well as net income in 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS Other rationale for the affirmation of MKL's ratings include the company's strong business and operating risk profile, strong financial performance and very strong balance sheet profile. Total statutory surplus in MKL's statutory entities, including Markel Capital Limited, grew over 7% in 2016 to $6.3 billion. The U.S. operations score on Fitch's Prism capital model remained 'Strong' for 2016. For 2015, Markel Bermuda and Markel International scored 'Extremely Strong' and 'Very Strong', respectively, on Fitch's factor-based model. Available to support operating company capitalization, if needed, are holding company cash and liquid assets of $2.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2017. MKL's reserving practices contribute to both balance sheet strength and earnings quality. MKL posted cumulative reserve redundancies (exceeding actuarially calculated point estimates) in each of the last 13 years. Favorable prior-year development continues to exceed industry trends, trimming 10.9 points, 13.1 points and 16.4 points, from the combined ratio for nine months 2017 and for full years 2016 and 2015, respectively. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating factors that could lead to an upgrade of MKL's ratings include very strong operating performance with a combined ratio consistently below 95%, GAAP operating EBIT coverage consistently at or above 10x, maintenance of GAAP net leverage below 2.5x, FLR maintained below 20%, and further increases in operating scale. Key rating sensitivities that could lead to a downgrade of MKL's ratings include an operating EBIT coverage ratio sustained at 5.0x or below, any unexpected adverse developments from recent acquisitions, including a goodwill writedown or a material deterioration in underwriting performance, a decline in operating company surplus or shareholders' equity of 20% or greater, and FLR greater than 28%. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has assigned the following ratings: Markel Corporation --Senior notes due 2027 at 'BBB+'; --Senior notes due 2047 at 'BBB+'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Markel Corporation --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; --Senior notes due Sept. 30, 2019 at 'BBB+'; --Senior notes due June 1, 2021 at 'BBB+'; --Senior notes due July 1, 2022 at 'BBB+'; --Senior notes due March 30, 2023 at 'BBB+'; --Senior notes due Aug. 15, 2034 at 'BBB+'; --Senior notes due March 30, 2043 at 'BBB+'; --Senior notes due April 5, 2046 'BBB+'. Alterra Finance LLC --Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; --Senior notes due Sept. 30, 2020 at 'BBB+'. Alterra America Insurance Company Essentia Insurance Company Evanston Insurance Company Markel American Insurance Company Markel Bermuda Limited Markel Global Reinsurance Company Markel Insurance Company Markel International Insurance Company Limited --IFS at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. MKL's ratings were affirmed on July 27, 2017 following the company's announced agreement to acquire the outstanding shares of State National Companies, Inc. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017. Contact: Primary Analyst Martha M. Butler, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3191 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Tertiary Analyst Ekaterina Ishchenko Assistant Director +44-203-530-1532 Committee Chairperson Mark E. Rouck, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 