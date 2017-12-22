Fitch Rates Polish Municipality of Ostrow Wielkopolski 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Municipality of Ostrow Wielkopolski - Rating Action Report here WARSAW/LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Polish Municipality of Ostrow Wielkopolski a Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+'. Fitch has upgraded National Long-Term Rating to 'AA(pol)' from 'A+(pol)'. The Outlook is Stable. The IDR of Ostrow reflects its sound operating performance, which we expect to be maintained over the medium term, as well as its low debt and strong debt coverage ratios. The upgrade of National Long-Term Rating reflects Fitch's reassessment of credit strength of Ostrow relative to its national peers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH Fiscal Performance (Neutral) Fitch expects that over the medium term Ostrow will continue to report strong operating performance, with an operating margin of around 13% annually and an operating balance estimated on average at PLN30 million or 3x annual debt service (instalments with interests). In 2016 Ostrow posted a sound operating margin of 13.5% and an operating balance of PLN33 million or 2.8x annual debt service. Debt, other Long-term Liabilities (Strength) Fitch expects direct debt to decline to PLN45 million or below 20% of current revenue in 2020 from around PLN70 million expected in 2017. We project a debt payback ratio of around two years over the medium term (2017 preliminary: 2.2 years), which is the lowest among Ostrow's peers. Fitch expects capex to average around PLN35 million annually over the medium term or around 12% of total expenditure. Ostrow will apply for EU funds to co-finance capex. The city invests mainly in local infrastructure such as roads, schools, kindergartens or municipal buildings. Capex financing will largely come from the city's own resources and capital revenue, and partially from new debt. The debt of Ostrow's municipal companies totalled PLN54 million in 2016. The majority of the public sector entities' (PSEs) debt was related to two companies that invested in projects co-financed by EU. In Fitch's view, indirect risk does not constitute a major risk to the city's budget as these companies are repay their debt with their own revenue. Ostrow has issued only one guarantee amounting to PLN1.7 million, which relates to the debt of the municipal housing association; however, it does not pose a risk to the city's budget as the company has been servicing its debt on time. MEDIUM Management & Administration (Neutral) As a municipality Ostrow has different responsibilities, a smaller budget and consequently lower flexibility than larger cities rated by Fitch. The small size of the Ostrow's budget makes the city more exposed to adverse changes in the local economy or institutional framework. However, the city's administration takes a prudent approach to budgeting and maintains a cash buffer for unexpected expenses. It also creates an environment conducive to business and a comfortable standard of living to deter migration from the city. As with many other Polish subnationals, Ostrow also faces pressure on operating expenditure, especially on education due to the state reform implemented in 2017 and rising salaries. In response the city's administration has implemented a range of cost-rationalisation measures such as organising collective tenders for utilities and modernising public buildings. We assume that the city will continue with this approach in the medium term. Institutional Framework (Neutral) The regulatory regime for Polish local governments (LGs) is reasonably stable. Their activities and financial statements are closely monitored and reviewed by the central administration. Disclosure of the LGs' accounts is satisfactory. The main revenue sources, such as income tax revenue, transfers and subsidies from the central government are centrally distributed according to a legally defined formula, which limits the central government's scope for discretion. However, local tax rates such as real estate tax, which some LGs are entitled to collect, are capped by the state. This makes LGs somewhat reliant on decisions made by the central government and limits their revenue-raising flexibility. The city's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers: Economy (Neutral) Ostrow is a small city, with around 70,000 inhabitants, but is located close to the capitals of three Polish regions. This makes the city an attractive place to live in. Unemployment in the city in October 2017 (3.2%) was below the national average (6.6%). However, Ostrow's wealth indicators are weaker than the national average. Gross regional product per capita in the Kaliski subregion, where Ostrow is located, was 9% below the national average in 2015 (latest available data). RATING SENSITIVITIES Ostrow's ratings could be upgraded if the city strengthens its financial flexibility while maintaining sound debt metrics and its debt payback ratio at below five years. A downgrade could result from a weakening of the city's operating performance accompanied by significant increase in debt, resulting in deterioration of the debt payback ratio towards 10 years on a sustained basis. Contact: Primary Analyst Magdalena Mikolajczak Analyst +48 22 338 62 85 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Renata Dobrzynska Director +48 22 338 62 82 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.