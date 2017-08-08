Fitch Rates The Kraft Heinz Company's $1.5B Sr Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned 'BBB-' ratings to The Kraft Heinz Company's (Kraft Heinz) $1.5 billion senior unsecured floating notes. Three tranches were issued: a $350 million 2-year floating rate note tranche maturing in August 2019, a $650 million 3.5-year floating rate note tranche maturing in February 2021, and a $500 million 5-year floating rate note tranche maturing in August 2022. Proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay all amounts outstanding under Kraft Heinz's $600 million term loan facility which matures in July 2022, and refinance a portion of its commercial paper (CP) outstanding. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Mature Markets Limit Organic Business Growth: Kraft Heinz generated $26 billion annual revenue in 2016. Its portfolio includes eight $1 billion-plus brands and many other large and well-known household brands. Kraft Heinz is heavily exposed to the mature, highly competitive North American market which makes up about 80% of sales and EBITDA. In addition, another 9% of its revenue comes from Europe, which is facing significant macro headwinds. Organic growth trends remain challenging for large packaged foods companies across most developed economies, due to brand maturity and changing consumer preferences. For the first half of 2017 (1H17), Kraft Heinz's organic sales were down by 1.8%, and Fitch expects that the full year top-line growth to be mildly negative. Beyond 2017, Fitch forecasts that the overall organic growth rate will be in the low single digits, assuming the North American and European businesses stabilize. Significant Margin Improvement Achieved: The ratings incorporate significant qualitative benefits from the company's 51% owners, 3G Capital (3G; 24.2% ownership) and Berkshire Hathaway (26.8%), and were previous owners of H.J. Heinz Company. 3G has substantially increased operating profitability and delevered acquired firms including H.J. Heinz Company (Heinz) and Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (formerly Burger King, which is now integrating the Canadian Tim Hortons chain purchased in December 2014). For example, 3G and Berkshire acquired Heinz in June 2013 and improved the company's leverage (total debt to EBITDA) to 6.2x in 2014 from 8.9x in 2013. The improvement was driven by a 35% EBITDA increase due to lower overhead and manufacturing costs and more than $1 billion in debt repayment. As of 2Q17, Kraft Heinz has achieved $1.45 billion in savings since the merger closed in July 2015, stronger than expected, and completed approximately 70% of footprint right-sizing. However, gross margin improvement in 2017 has been muted by increasing input prices. As a result, Fitch expects EBITDA to reach the low $8 billion range by 2018 versus prior expectations of around $9 billion. Progress Towards Deleveraging: The company has made strong progress to date and is on track to realize integration savings through fixed-cost and overhead reduction, rationalizing the manufacturing footprint, and realizing procurement savings from increased scale. Fitch estimates that leverage will trend towards the mid-3x range by 2019 from 5x in 2015 (on pro forma combined 2015 EBITDA of $6.7 billion), due to the combination of realizing a substantial portion of the targeted annual synergies and $2 billion of debt reduction (paydown of June 2017 maturities). Consolidating Retail Landscape: The price pressure on food companies from their distribution channels is reflective of the consolidation occurring within the retail world and the threat of the European hard-discount grocers expanding in and entering the U.S. market. KHC's retail customers, such as supermarkets, warehouse clubs and food distributors, are consolidating, resulting in fewer but larger customers with greater negotiating power who are demanding lower product pricing and/or more favorable terms. Wal-Mart, for example, KHC's largest customer, accounted for 22% and 20% of its net sales in 2016 and 2015, respectively. In addition, Fitch expects Amazon's potential acquisition of Whole Foods, Inc. to result in even further downward pressure on food prices given Amazon's history of driving down prices in other industries. Fitch expects Kraft Heinz to respond to these challenges by stepping up marketing investments and increasing innovation. Elevated M&A Event Risk: It has been two years since the Kraft / Heinz merger closed in July 2015. The combined company has been able to drive leverage down from a pro forma level of 5x in 2015 to 4.3x in 2016. In February 2017, Kraft Heinz approached Unilever with an acquisition proposal for a purchase price of $143 billion. The acquisition would have increased leverage. Unilever declined the proposal. This Unilever overture affirmed Kraft Heinz's interest in seeking greater scale, geographic expansion and cost-cutting opportunities that could offset the challenging organic top-line growth environment, but would have delayed Kraft Heinz's deleveraging timeframe. DERIVATION SUMMARY The packaged food industry is highly competitive. Kraft Heinz competes with both large national and international food and beverage companies and numerous local and regional companies. It competes with both branded products and private brands on the basis of product quality, innovation, consumer preference relevancy, brand recognition and the effectiveness of its marketing programs, distribution, shelf space, merchandising support, and price. Kraft Heinz' Rating of 'BBB-' reflects the company's large scale with $26 billion annual sales, industry-leading EBITDA margin at approximately 29%, and elevated leverage after the Kraft/Heinz merger. Comparing to other packaged foods companies that are in Fitch's public rating coverage universe, Kraft Heinz has the largest scale, highest EBITDA margin, and a total Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio of 4.3x as of December 2016, reflecting merger related debt. General Mills ('BBB+'/ Negative Outlook) had annual revenue of $15.6 billion and was levered at 3.3x total Debt/EBITDA as of December 2016. Mondelez ('BBB'/Stable Outlook) had annual revenue of $25.9 billion and was levered at 3.5x total Debt/EBITDA as of December 2016. Conagra ('BBB-'/Positive Outlook) had annual revenue of $7.8 billion and was levered at 1.9x total Debt/EBITDA as of May 2017. Fitch expects Kraft Heinz to benefit from its scale, continue to generate strong cash flow, and steadily pay down debt associated with the merger. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: -- 2017 revenue of approximately $26 billion, reflecting flat organic top line growth and minor FX headwinds. Revenue is expected to grow at a low-single-digit organic growth rate thereafter, assuming neutral currency. -- Fitch expects EBITDA margin to exceed 30% and reach $8 billion by 2018 as the company realizes full run-rate of $1.7 billion in targeted cost synergies. -- FCF (after dividends) is expected to be modestly negative in 2017 primarily due to significant integration cash charges and capex. Fitch expects FCF to turn positive and could increase significantly from 2018 onwards as cash charges decline. -- No share repurchases assumed in the forecast period. -- Fitch estimates that leverage will trend towards a mid-3x range by 2019 due to a combination of moderate EBITDA growth and $2 billion of debt reduction (repayment of 2017 maturities). Fitch assumed the latest refinancing of term loan and CP to be leverage-neutral. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -- Over the long term, a positive rating action could be supported by consistent positive organic volume growth, substantial and growing EBITDA and FCF generation, along with meaningful debt reduction that takes leverage towards the 3x range. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -- Sustained top-line weakness and potential market share loss in major categories; -- Inability to achieve targeted cost synergies, leading to insufficient FCF or cash on hand to pay down debt, which results in total debt/EBITDA sustaining above mid-3x over the medium term; -- A sizeable debt-financed acquisition that limits the company's ability to return leverage to the mid-3x range 24-36 months post transaction. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: Kraft Heinz's key sources of liquidity are its $4 billion revolving credit facility maturing in 2021, and cash on hand. As of July 1, 2017, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion ($0.9 billion based outside of the U.S.) in addition to its $4 billion undrawn senior unsecured revolving credit facility. Capital Structure: As of July 1, 2017, Kraft Heinz had total debt outstanding of $30.8 billion, including $1.1 billion CP outstanding, $1.4 billion senior secured debt, and $28.3 billion senior unsecured debt. During 2Q17, the company paid down $2 billion of senior unsecured bonds that matured in June 2017. On Aug. 7, 2017, Kraft Heinz issued $1.5 billion of senior unsecured floating notes, and used the proceeds to repay all amounts outstanding under the $600 million term loan facility which matures in July 2022, refinance a portion of the CP outstanding, and for other general corporate purposes. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates Kraft Heinz as follows: The Kraft Heinz Company (Parent) --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. Kraft Heinz Foods Company --Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F3'; --Commercial Paper at 'F3' --$4 billion unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-' --$1.2 billion second-lien secured notes due February 2025 at 'BBB' (legacy Heinz). Kraft Canada (operating subsidiary) --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; --CAD Senior Unsecured notes at 'BBB-'. H.J. Heinz Finance UK Plc. --$125 million GBP 6.25% second-lien secured notes due February 2030 at 'BBB' (legacy Heinz). With the new senior unsecured notes issuance, Fitch assigned the following ratings: Kraft Heinz Foods Company --Assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the $350 million 2-year floating notes maturing in August 2019; --Assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the $650 million 3.5-year floating notes maturing in February 2021 --Assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the $500 million 5-year floating notes maturing in August 2022. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Date of Relevant Rating Committee: May 13, 2016 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed below: --Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation, restructuring/acquisition related costs, and other one-time costs. For example, Fitch added back $46 million in non-cash stock-based compensation and approximately $1 billion restructuring/merger related costs in 2016. Fitch also adjusted for off-balance-sheet A/R securitization. As of April 22, 2017, Kraft Heinz had $624 million outstanding in its accounts receivable securitization and factoring program. 