Fitch Rates TV Azteca's USD350MM Notes 'B+/RR4(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B+/RR4(EXP)' rating to TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V.'s (TV Azteca) proposed USD350 million senior unsecured notes due 2024. The proceeds are expected to be used mainly for refinancing of its existing notes, and for general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS TV Azteca's ratings reflect the company's second-largest market position in the Mexican broadcasting industry and its solid content production, which should enable relatively stable operational cash flow generation. The Stable Outlook on the ratings reflects Fitch's view that the company will maintain steady FCF generation over the medium term, following its material performance recovery in 2016, as well as adequate liquidity due to the sale of spectrum in the US and an improved debt maturities profile with the notes issuance. TV Azteca's volatile performance in recent years and the slow growth outlook for the broadcasting industry with high competition are key credit negatives. Stable Performance: Fitch forecasts TV Azteca's stable EBITDA generation to continue in the short- to medium-term, following its material performance recovery since 2Q16 backed by cost controls and advertising price increases. Fitch believes that the company will maintain disciplined investments into content production, while the deconsolidation of the loss-making Colombia telecom operation will also contribute positively to enhanced profitability. This should enable the company to maintain its EBITDA margins at 25%-26% during 2017-2018, which is broadly in line with its 2014 level. TV Azteca managed to recover its EBITDA by 58% to MXN3.2 billion in 2016 from MXN2 billion in 2015, and the trend continued during 1H17 with EBITDA improving by another 25% on a year-on-year basis (including Colombia operations in 1H16). The company underwent a sharp EBITDA deterioration of 39% in 2015, caused by continued loss from Colombia, as well as high production costs amid stagnant revenue growth. The company implemented measures to keep production costs in check, while reducing its labor force since 2015. In addition, TV Azteca has continued to successfully raise advertising prices, resulting in its advertising revenues improving by 9% during 1H17 compared to the same period in 2016. Broadcasting industry growth outlook for TV Azteca should remain relatively stable in the short- to medium-term, in Fitch's view, due to free-to-air TV's position as a dominant advertising platform, despite gradual deterioration in its market share against other platforms, price increases, and a World Cup impact in 2018. Negatively, the long-term growth headroom would be limited given an increasing importance of pay-TV and internet as alternate advertising platforms, while the entrance of Grupo Imagen, the new broadcaster which started its operations in 4Q16, could gradually encroach on TV Azteca' market share. Colombia Deconsolidation Positive; No Material Contribution from Peru TV Azteca's deconsolidation of its telecom operation in Colombia is positive, as it leads to improved profitability and cash flow generation. This also indicates the company's strategy to focus its resources on the core content business in Mexico. On Dec. 26, 2016, TV Azteca's shareholders agreed to inject USD60 million into the company's fiber-optic telecom business in Colombia, resulting in the company's reduced stake to 40% from 100%. TV Azteca will no longer be required to inject additional cash into Colombia, with deconsolidation of this loss-making business. The company's EBITDA loss from Colombia was MXN364 million in 2015 and another MXN420 million in 2016. Fitch does not foresee any positive cash flow contribution from Peru at least for the short- to medium-term, following the completed construction of networks in 2016. Without any additional construction profit as in 2016, it would be challenging for the company to generate any meaningful EBITDA from the operation of the fiber networks in Peru. Positive FCF Generation; Leverage Improvement Fitch forecasts TV Azteca's FCF generation to remain broadly positive in the short- to medium-term, driven by stable EBITDA generation. The company's capex is expected to remain light at about USD30 million without any cash contribution to Colombia. TV Azteca's FCF generation turned positive in 2016 to MXN790 million, which compares favorably to negative FCF generation of MXN1.5 billion in 2015 amid operational struggles, and Fitch forecasts a low-single-digits FCF margin during 2017-2018. TV Azteca's positive FCF generation, combined with USD156 million of sales proceeds from the spectrum sales in the US, should enable gradual deleveraging to around 3.0x over the medium term, which compares favorably to 4.3x at end-2016 and 6.0x at end-2015. Enhanced Financial Flexibility: Fitch believes that TV Azteca's financial flexibility and debt maturity schedule will improve in 2017 mainly due to its stable cash flow generation and spectrum sales, which have and will continue to be used to prepay its existing notes, and the proposed notes issuance for refinancing. Fitch expects the company to be able to fully redeem a remaining USD197 million portion of the 2018 senior notes during 2H17, and to use most of the USD350 million notes issuance to reduce the outstanding amount of its USD500 million 2020 notes. This will help TV Azteca retain adequate liquidity over the medium term. DERIVATION SUMMARY TV Azteca's credit quality is well positioned in the 'B' rating category. The company's leverage is considered moderate for the rating level, and its market position and cash flow generation are stronger and more stable than its peer, Grupo Bandeirantes in Brazil, which is rated 'CCC'. The company's small operational scale, as well as the volatility exhibited in recent years, are key weaknesses compared to other industry peers: Grupo Televisa in Mexico and Globo in Brazil, both of which are rated 'BBB+'. There is no parent/subsidiary linkage, and country ceiling and operating environment influences were not in effect for TV Azteca's ratings. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TV Azteca include --Low- to mid-single digits domestic advertising revenue growth in 2017 and 2018; --EBITDA margin of 25%-26% in 2017 and 2018; --Capex to sales ratio of about 5% over the medium term; --Net leverage to remain stable at around 3.0x over the medium term. The recovery analysis assumes that TV Azteca would be considered a going-concern in bankruptcy and that the company would be reorganized rather than liquidated. We have assumed a 10% administrative claim. Going-Concern Approach --The going-concern EBITDA estimate reflects Fitch's view of a sustainable, post-reorganization EBITDA level upon which we base the valuation of the company. --Fitch assumes that any potential distress that provoked TV Azteca's default could occur due to weak economic factors, dampened advertising demand for free-to-air TV, and its unpopular content amid high production costs. The post-reorganization EBITDA assumption is MXN1.9 billion, which should be sufficient to cover its interest expenses and maintenance capex. An EV multiple of 5x is used to calculate a post-reorganization valuation and reflects a mid-cycle multiple. --Fitch calculates the recovery prospects for the senior unsecured debtholders in the 31%-50% range based on a waterfall approach after covering the company's loan from American Tower Corporation and available credit facility. This level of recovery results in the senior unsecured notes being rated in line with its IDR at 'B+/RR4'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action: --Net leverage increasing to above 4.0x with negative FCF generation on a sustained basis; --Weak advertising industry growth coupled with the company's gradual market share loss; --Continued weak financial flexibility and the company's inability to proactively manage its upcoming debt maturities. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action: --Positive FCF generation with net leverage comfortably below 3.0x on a sustained basis; --Consistent track record of disciplined production costs with an ability to improve audience/revenue market shares. LIQUIDITY TV Azteca's liquidity is deemed adequate. The company held a cash balance of MXN3 billion as of June 30, 2017, which together with USD156 million in proceeds to be received during 2H17, will help manage its upcoming maturity of USD197.5 million in 2018. The company does not face any debt maturity until 2020, when its USD500 million notes become due. The proposed USD350 million notes will be used to prepay the USD500 million notes. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates TV Azteca's as follows. TV Azteca S.A.B. de C.V. --Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'B+'; Stable Outlook; --Senior unsecured notes at 'B+/RR4'; Fitch has assigned the following rating: --Proposed USD350 million due 2024 senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR4(EXP)'. Contact: Primary Analyst Alvin Lim, CFA Director +1-312-368-3114 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Velia Valdes Associate Director +52 81 8399 9100 Committee Chairperson Alberto Moreno Senior Director +52 81 8399 9100 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 21, 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - --Asset impairment charges were excluded from EBITDA calculation as they were non-recurring non-cash items. The amounts are MXN595 million during 2Q17 and MXN1.4 billion during 2016. Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 