Fitch Rates VEREIT's Senior Unsecured Bonds 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the senior unsecured notes issued by VEREIT (NYSE: VER). Net proceeds are expected to be used to repay its outstanding $500 million term loan. A full list of Fitch's current ratings for VER follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS VER's ratings are based on the company's improving credit metrics, strong management team, well-diversified portfolio of predominantly single-tenant, net leased assets that generate consistent cash flow growth, and good recent and expected access to capital. Fitch expects asset quality to improve over the next several years as a result of VER's capital repositioning strategy of disposing of select non-core single-tenant assets, and culling non-controlled joint ventures, as well as assets with underlying flat leases. These strengths are balanced by potential negative implications of ongoing litigation against the company, the extent and timeline of which are uncertain. Negative momentum for the ratings and/or Outlook could result if Fitch expects leverage to exceed 7.0x, which could be driven by a debt-funded settlement, deterioration in property-level fundamentals, changes in capital allocation strategies, or a combination thereof. IMPROVING CREDIT PROFILE Since mid-2015 VER has focused on deleveraging and maintaining strong fixed charge coverage as part of management's push towards improving the company's credit profile. VER has reduced leverage to 5.3x for the annualized quarter ended June. 30, 2017 from 8.2x for the year ended Dec. 31, 2014. Additionally, fixed charge coverage (FCC) held steady at 2.8x for the year ended June 30, 2017; FCC has been 2.8x for each calendar year since 2014. When including 50% of the company's preferred stock as debt, leverage increases by approximately 0.4x, which remains strong for the 'BBB-' rating. Fitch expects leverage in the high 5.0x range and FCC of approximately 3.0x during our forecast horizon. The role of asset sales, as well as equity issuances and accessing low-cost debt, play key roles in driving Fitch's assumptions. GRANULAR PORTFOLIO As of June 30, 2017, VER owned a diversified portfolio across 49 states, as well as Puerto Rico and Canada comprising approximately 4,100 retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate properties with an aggregate of 91.1 million square feet. Additionally, VEREIT manages $7.7 billion of gross real estate investments on behalf of Cole Capital non-listed REITs. The portfolio was 98.6% leased, the vast majority under triple-net leases to single tenants. VER's largest market, Chicago, represents 4.6% of annual base rents, followed by Dallas (4.4%) and Houston (2.6%). The portfolio is well diversified across many industry classifications, and key tenant risk is moderate with the largest tenant (Red Lobster) accounting for 7.0% of revenues at June 30, 2017. The company's portfolio generates predictable cash flows, absent tenant bankruptcies and lease rejections, as evidenced by annual rent bumps of 1% to 2% over a 10-20-year lease term at the onset and consistent occupancy. Since 2011 occupancy has not fallen below 97% and stood at 98.6% as of June 30, 2017. VER's weighted average remaining lease term is in line with the net lease peer average at 9.5 years. Fitch expects this may increase slightly as the company completes its asset repositioning plans. GOOD UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE As of June. 30, 2017, VER's unencumbered assets (defined as unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 9% capitalization rate) covered net unsecured debt by 2.4x, which is good for the 'BBB-' rating. Unencumbered asset coverage has improved from 1.1x in first quarter 2014 (1Q14). CAPITAL REPOSITIONING IMPROVES ASSET QUALITY After joining VER as CEO in 2015, Glenn Rufrano implemented a portfolio enhancement strategy focused on culling the portfolio of non-core and lower-growth assets, and reducing exposure to restaurant, office and non-controlled joint ventures. The company has since disposed of over $2.5 billion in assets, reducing Red Lobster tenant concentration to 7.0% of revenues in 2Q17 from 11.9% in 2Q15, and office exposure to close to VER's target of 15%-20%. The reduction in office assets will make the portfolio less capital intensive over time, which Fitch views positively. Fitch expects the company to acquire retail and industrial assets in 2017 and 2018. LEGACY LEGAL ISSUES VER is currently subject to government investigations and litigation relating to overstatements of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in certain of its 2014 financial statements. As result of the issues surrounding the government legal actions, the company transitioned to a new and experienced management team which includes CEO Glenn Rufrano. Fitch has made no assumption regarding the timing, course of litigation, or potential settlement amounts. The company could preserve or increase liquidity ahead of any potential payout, given the duration of legal matters. STABLE OUTLOOK The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that VER will operate within its targeted leverage metric of 5.7x to 6.0x through the rating horizon and the company will have sufficient liquidity and access to capital to address a potential litigation payout while maintaining investment-grade, albeit weaker, metrics and any potential tenant credit issues. PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING The two-notch differential between VER's IDR and its preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an IDR of 'BBB-'. Based on Fitch's 'Non-Financial Corporates Hybrids Treatment and Notching Criteria, available at 'www.fitchratings.com', the securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. DERIVATION SUMMARY VER's leverage ratio of 5.3x, unencumbered asset ratio of 2.4x, and liquidity coverage ratio of 1.6x compare well to net lease peers in the 'BBB' category. VER's closest peers by asset type - those focusing on a diversity of tenants including retail formats (such as discounters and pharmacies), restaurants and manufacturing tenants - include Realty Income ('BBB+'/ Outlook Stable) , National Retail Properties ('BBB+'/ Outlook Stable) and Spirit Realty ('BBB-'/ Outlook Stable). VER is in the process of a portfolio refinement which is expected to have a negative impact on earnings through 2018. Similar to its peers, VER's long-term net lease receivables with staggered expirations provide stable revenues. The unsecured bond issuance and corresponding retirement of existing 2018 debt maturities reduces significant maturity risk through 2018, in line with the peer group. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for VER include: --Annual same-store NOI growth of 1.5% in 2017-2018. These increases reflect contractual rent escalations; --$600 million and $1 billion of unsecured bond issuances in 2017 and 2018, respectively; --Equity issuance of $250 million in 2018; --Acquisitions of $1.5 billion in 2017 and 2018; --Divestment of $1 billion and $500 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch does not expect any positive near-term momentum for the ratings and/or Outlook given the current litigation risk. In the absence of such risk, Fitch would consider the following as potential positive rating and/or Outlook drivers: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x (leverage was at 5.3x at June 30, 2017); --Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3.5x (FCC was 2.8x for the LTM ended June 30, 2017); --Fitch's expectation of a 2.5x UA/UD ratio at a 9% stressed cap rate (UA/UD was 2.4x as of June. 30, 2017). The following factors could result in negative momentum on the ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x. --Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.5x; --Fitch's expectation of a liquidity shortfall; --A significant debt-funded litigation settlement that places pressure on liquidity and/or leverage. LIQUIDITY ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY Fitch calculates that VER's liquidity coverage ratio is 1.6x for the period July. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2019. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under the unsecured revolving credit facility, expected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividend payments) divided by uses of liquidity (debt maturities, development expenditures and capital expenditures). VER maintains a conservative payout ratio, paying out 75.5% of its AFFO in dividends in 2Q17, compared with 78.8% in the previous quarter and 70.4% in 2016. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch currently rates VER as follows: VEREIT, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-'; --Preferred stock 'BB'. VEREIT Operating Partnership, L.P.: --Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'; --Senior unsecured convertible notes 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher G. Pappas Director +1-646-582-4784 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Steven Marks Managing Director +1 212-908-9161 Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 28, 2016 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor: --Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is adjusted to add back non-cash stock-based compensation; --Recurring JV distributions are added to EBITDA to calculate leverage and fixed-charge coverage; --Fitch adjusted the historical and projected net debt by assuming the issuer requires $20 million of cash for working capital purposes, which is otherwise unavailable to repay debt; --Fitch also calculates select leverage metrics to include 50% debt for preferred stock. Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 27 September 2016 to 10 March 2017 (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis- Effective from 26 February 2016 to 27 April 2017 (pub. 29 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001