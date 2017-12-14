Fitch Rates Windstream's 2024 Senior Notes 'B'/'RR4'; Ratings Remain on Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'B'/'RR4' rating to Windstream Services, LLC's new 8.75% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2024. The new 2024 notes are pari passu to the company's existing unsecured notes and are being issued in exchange for a portion of 7.75% senior notes due 2021 and 7.50% senior notes due 2022. On Dec.12, 2017, Windstream announced results for debt exchange offers announced on Nov. 28, 2017. Approximately 86% ($538 million) and 85% ($232 million) of 2021 and 2022 noteholders, respectively, have accepted the exchange offers as of the early settlement date. The debt exchanges would entail higher incremental interest cost for Windstream, but the lower maturity wall in the intermediate term would help improve the liquidity position. The new 2024 notes are subject to a mandatory redemption of $150 million, 75 days after the initial settlement date. The covenants restrict payments to the parent, Windstream Holdings, Inc., if leverage is equal or greater than 3.5x, with carve-outs for master lease payments by parent to Uniti Group Inc. and certain administrative and tax payments. Windstream also announced 2023 exchange offer, where it offered to exchange 7.50% senior notes due 2023 for 6 3/8% notes maturing in 2023. As of the early settlement date, 57% ($68 million in aggregate principal) of the note holders had tendered to exchange, lower than the minimum $90 million required per 2023 exchange conditions. The company has extended the deadline until Dec. 26, 2017. Windstream's ratings are on Negative Watch after the company received a notice of default from Aurelius Capital Master Ltd., a noteholder on its 6 3/8% bonds. Windstream is defending the allegations and has filed a legal proceeding on the matter. Windstream has obtained the consent solicitations for waiver of the alleged defaults from a majority of 6 3/8% noteholders. Fitch will resolve the Watch following the resolution of the pending litigation. KEY RATING DRIVERS Near-Term Pressures: Including the EarthLink merger and Broadview Networks acquisition (the transactions), Windstream continued to experience pressure in its wholesale segment, as well as the small/medium business incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) segment through the third quarter of 2017 (3Q17). The enterprise segment remains weak due to effects of legacy revenue declines. Competitive local exchange (CLEC) consumer and small business has shown stabilization in 3Q17, benefitting from acquisition-related segment revenue. Pro forma for the transactions, Fitch's base case assumes revenues continue to decline over the forecast horizon, albeit at a slowing pace. Revenue Mix Changes: Windstream derives approximately two-thirds of its revenue from enterprise services, consumer high-speed internet services and its carrier customers (core and wholesale), providing the best prospects for stable revenues in the long term. Certain legacy revenues remain pressured, but Windstream's revenues should stabilize gradually as legacy revenues dwindle in the mix. Leverage Metrics: Fitch estimates total adjusted debt/EBITDAR will be 5.8x in 2017, including the transactions. Fitch expects total adjusted debt/EBITDAR will decline to the mid-5x range by the end of 2019 as cost synergies are realized from both transactions. In calculating total adjusted debt, Fitch applies an 8x multiple to the sum of the annual rental payment to Uniti plus other rental expenses. Cost Synergies Support EBITDA Stabilization: Windstream anticipates realizing more than $180 million of annual run-rate synergies three years after the close of the transactions: $155 million in operating cost savings and $25 million in capital spending savings. Windstream expects to realize approximately $180 million in run-rate synergies by the end of 2019. In its base case assumptions for Windstream, Fitch has assumed moderately lower cost savings to be realized by the end of three years following the transactions. Fitch expects EBITDAR margin improvement in the range of 100bps-200bps by the end of 2019. Integration Key to Success: Fitch believes there are potential execution risks to achieving the operating cost and capital expenditure synergies following the close of the transactions. Initial savings are expected to be realized from reduced selling, general and administrative savings as corporate overheads and other public company cost savings arise. Over time, the company is expected to realize the benefits of lower network access costs as on-network opportunities lower third-party network access costs. Finally, cost savings are expected to be realized by IT and the billing system. Fitch estimated $20 million of these savings in 4Q17. DERIVATION SUMMARY Windstream has a weaker competitive position based on scale and size of its operations in the higher-margin enterprise market. Larger companies, including AT&T Inc. (A-/Rating Watch Negative), Verizon Communications Inc. (A-/Stable), and CenturyLink, Inc. (BB/Stable), have an advantage with national or multinational companies given their extensive footprints in the U.S. and abroad. In comparison to Windstream, AT&T and Verizon maintain lower financial leverage, generate higher EBITDA margins and FCF, and have wireless offerings that provide more service diversification. Fitch also believes Windstream has a weaker FCF profile than CenturyLink including the LVLT acquisition, as CenturyLink's FCF will benefit from enhanced scale and LVLT's net operating loss carryforwards. Although Windstream has less exposure to the more volatile residential market compared to its wireline peer, Frontier Communications Corp. (B+/Stable), it has higher leverage than Frontier. Within the residential market, incumbent wireline providers face wireless substitution and competition from cable operators with facilities-based triple play offerings, including Comcast Corp. (A-/Stable) and Charter Communications Inc. (Fitch rates Charter's indirect subsidiary, CCO Holdings, LLC, BB+/Stable). Cheaper alternative offerings such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and over-the-top (OTT) video services provide additional challenges. Incumbent wireline providers have had modest success with bundling broadband and satellite video service offerings in response to these threats. As of year-end 2016, roughly 60% of Windstream's footprint overlapped with a national cable operator. No country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impact the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Revenue and EBITDA include the EarthLink merger as of Feb. 27, 2017 and the acquisition of Broadview on July 28, 2017. --Revenues total $5.9 billion for 2017 and remain almost flat in 2018. Fitch expects organic revenue to continue to decline over the forecast horizon, albeit at a slowing pace. --2017 EBITDA is expected to benefit from synergies achieved from acquisitions and other cost savings. Fitch expects EBITDA margins to expand by roughly 70bps in 2018 as additional cost synergies are realized. --Fitch expects total adjusted debt/EBITDAR will decline from 5.8x at year-end 2017 to the mid-5x range by the end of 2019 as cost synergies are realized from both transactions. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action --The company sustains total adjusted debt/EBITDAR below 5.0x-5.2x. --Revenues and EBITDA would need to stabilize on a sustained basis. --Fitch would also need to see progress by Windstream on executing the integration of its recent transactions. --Material reduction in leverage on a sustained basis following any asset sales repayment of debt could also benefit the rating. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action --A negative rating action could occur if total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is 6.0-6.2x or higher for a sustained period. --The company no longer makes progress toward revenue and EBITDA stability due to competitive and business conditions. --Evidence of deterioration in liquidity, including lack of positive run-rate FCFs and declining FCF margin. --Any negative developments related to the outcome of the receipt of notice of default. Fitch intends to resolve the Rating Watch once it can be sufficiently determined that the allegations under the notice will not affect Windstream's credit profile. LIQUIDITY The rating is supported by the liquidity provided by Windstream's $1.25 billion revolving credit facility (RCF). At Sept. 30, 2017, approximately $129 million was available (pro forma for the recently completed debt exchanges, approximately $410 million is available under the revolver). The revolver availability was supplemented with $56.5 million in cash at the end of 3Q17. The $1.25 billion senior secured RCF is in place until April 2020. Principal financial covenants in Windstream's secured credit facilities require a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.75x and a maximum leverage ratio of 4.5x. Outside of annual term loan amortization payments, Windstream does not have any material maturities until 2020. The recent debt exchanges helped Windstream extend the maturities, improving the liquidity profile. Windstream utilized the proceeds from new money 2025 senior secured notes to repay $250 million under the revolver and $140 million under term loan tranche B6. Pro forma for the debt exchanges, and repayment of revolver, maturities in 2020 total approximately $1.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2017. Fitch estimates post-dividend FCF in 2017 will range from negative $100 to negative $200 million, including integration capex, $50 million of spending related to the completion of Project Excel and other cash non-operating expenses. Fitch expects capital spending to return to normal levels in the 13%-15% range after 2017 and for the company to return to positive FCF in 2018, with FCF margins in the low single digits over the forecast. RECOVERY The recovery analysis assumes that Windstream would be considered a going concern in a bankruptcy and that the company would be reorganized rather than liquidated. Fitch has assumed a 10% administrative claim. Windstream's going concern EBITDA is based on LTM EBITDA as of Sept. 30, 2017, pro forma for acquisitions and synergies. The going-concern EBITDA estimate reflects Fitch's view of a sustainable, post-reorganization EBITDA level, upon which Fitch bases the valuation of the company. A lower going-concern EBITDA factors in the competitive dynamics of the industry that result in account losses and pricing pressures. The overall decline also considers Windstream's cost cutting efforts as an offsetting factor. This leads to a post-reorganization EBITDA estimate of approximately $1.2 billion that is 20% below pro forma LTM EBITDA as of Sept. 30, 2017. The current network lease with Uniti is expected to remain unchanged. An EV multiple of 4.5x is used to calculate a post-reorganization valuation. Comparable market multiples in the industry range from 5.4x-8.7x and recent acquisition multiples range from 3.8x-6.6x. There are two bankruptcy cases analyzed in Fitch's TMT bankruptcy case study report - Fairpoint and Hawaiian Telecom - both of which filed bankruptcy in 2008 and emerged with multiplies of 4.6x and 3.7x, respectively. Both were also sold in recent acquisitions for 5.9x and 5.6x. The recovery multiple takes into account Windstream's weaker competitive position in the industry and the company's exposure to legacy assets. Fitch's multiple for Windstream's recovery analysis also considers dependence on legacy revenues that will decline in future, aided by revenue from recent acquisitions in cloud and connectivity space. The revolving facility is assumed to be fully drawn upon default. The waterfall analysis results in a 100% recovery corresponding to a 'RR1' Recovery Rating for the secured debt including the first-lien credit facility and revolving facility; and the newly issued senior secured notes. The senior secured tranche of Windstream's capital structure benefits from a first-priority lien on all assets and capital stock of its subsidiaries (subject to regulatory approval) and a guaranty from Windstream's material direct and indirect domestic subsidiaries (except for subsidiaries of PAETEC Holding Corp and subject to regulatory approval). FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has maintained the following ratings: Windstream Services, LLC --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'; --$1.25 billion senior secured revolving credit facility due 2020 at 'BB/RR1'; -- Senior secured term loans at 'BB/RR1'; -- Senior secured notes due 2025 at 'BB/RR1'; -- Senior unsecured notes at 'B/RR4'. The ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative. Contact: Primary Analyst Salonie Sehgal Associate Director +1-312-368-3137 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago IL 60602 Secondary Analyst John Culver, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3216 Committee Chairperson David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Date of relevant committee: Nov. 15, 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - --Fitch has adjusted the financial statements to treat the communications network lease as an operating lease. 