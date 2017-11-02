Fitch Rates Windstream's Sr. Secured Notes 'BB+'/'RR1'; Ratings Remain on Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+'/'RR1' rating to Windstream Services, LLC's new $250 million senior secured notes maturing in 2025. Proceeds from the offerings will be used in full to repay a portion of the revolver under the senior secured credit facility. The new notes are pari-passu to the secured credit facility. Windstream's ratings are on Negative Watch after the company received a notice of default from one of its noteholders on its 6 3/8% bonds. Windstream is defending the allegations and has filed a legal proceeding on the matter. Windstream also announced debt exchange offers on certain notes and consent solicitations for waiver of the alleged defaults. Fitch does not consider the debt exchanges as distressed debt exchanges (DDEs). The Negative Watch will be resolved following resolution of the pending litigation and conclusion of the consent solicitations and debt-exchange offers. KEY RATING DRIVERS Near-Term Pressures: Excluding the transactions, Windstream experienced a decline of 3.4% in service revenue in 2016. Sequential revenues have been relatively stable in the ILEC consumer and small/medium business segment, and the enterprise segment. The company has experienced some pressure in the wholesale segment, as well as the small/medium business competitive local exchange carrier segment. Including the transactions, Fitch's base case assumes organic revenues continue to decline over the forecast horizon, albeit at a slowing pace. Revenue Mix Changes: Windstream derives approximately two-thirds of its revenue from enterprise services, consumer high-speed internet services and its carrier customers (core and wholesale), which all have growing or stable prospects for the long term. Certain legacy revenues remain pressured, but Windstream's revenues should stabilize gradually as legacy revenues dwindle in the mix. Leverage Metrics: Fitch estimates total adjusted debt/EBITDA will be 5.8x in 2017, including the EarthLink merger and Broadview Networks acquisition (together, the transactions). Fitch expects total adjusted debt/EBITDA will decline to around mid-5x by the end of 2018 as cost synergies are realized from both transactions and remain relatively flat over the remainder of the forecast horizon. In calculating total adjusted debt, Fitch applies an 8x multiple to the sum of the annual rental payment to Uniti Group Inc. plus other rental expenses. Cost Synergies Support EBITDA Stabilization: Windstream anticipates realizing more than $180 million of annual run-rate synergies three years after the close of the transactions: $155 million in operating cost savings and $25 million in capital spending savings. Windstream expects to realize $115 million in operating cost synergies after two years following the transactions, with roughly $40 million-$50 million to be realized by the end of year three. In its base case assumptions for Windstream, Fitch has assumed moderately lower cost savings in each of the three years following the transactions. Integration Key to Success: Fitch believes there are potential execution risks to achieving the operating cost and capital expenditure synergies following the close of the transactions. Initial savings are expected to be realized from reduced selling, general and administrative savings as corporate overheads and other public-company cost savings arise. Over time, the company is expected to realize the benefits of lower network access costs, as on-network opportunities lower third-party network access costs. Finally, cost savings are gradually expected to be realized by IT and billing systems. DERIVATION SUMMARY Windstream has a weaker competitive position based on scale and size of its operations in the higher-margin enterprise market than its peers. Larger companies, including AT&T Inc. (A-/RWN), Verizon Communications Inc. (A-/Stable), and CenturyLink, Inc. (BB+/RWN), have an advantage as national or multinational companies given their extensive footprints in the U.S. and abroad. Fitch notes that CenturyLink will become the second-largest enterprise service provider after it acquires Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT; BB/Stable), which is expected to close at the end of third quarter 2017 (3Q17). In comparison to Windstream, AT&T and Verizon maintain lower financial leverage, generate higher EBITDA margins and FCF, and have wireless offerings that provide more service diversification. Fitch also believes Windstream will have a weaker FCF profile than CenturyLink following the LVLT acquisition, as CenturyLink's FCF will benefit from enhanced scale and LVLT's net operating loss carryforwards. Windstream has less exposure to the more volatile residential market compared to its rural local exchange carrier (RLEC) peer, Frontier Communications Corp. (B+/Stable). Within the residential market, RLECs face wireless substitution and competition from cable operators with facilities-based triple-play offerings, including Comcast Corp. (A-/Stable) and Charter Communications Inc. (Fitch rates Charter's indirect subsidiary, CCO Holdings, LLC, BB+/Stable). Cheaper alternative offerings such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) and over-the-top (OTT) video services provide additional challenges. RLECs have had modest success with bundling broadband and satellite video service offerings in response to these threats. As of year-end 2016, roughly 60% of Windstream's footprint overlapped with a national cable operator. No country ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects impact the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Revenue and EBITDA include the EarthLink merger as of Feb. 27, 2017 and the acquisition of Broadview on July 28, 2017. --Revenues total $5.9 billion and $6 billion in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Fitch expects organic revenue to continue to decline over the forecast horizon, albeit at a slowing pace. --2017 EBITDA margins are in the range of 22%-23%, including the annual rental payment as an operating expense. Fitch expects EBITDA margins to expand by roughly 100bps in 2018 as Windstream cost synergies are realized. --Fitch assumes Windstream will benefit from synergies post-acquisition, and has moderately reduced the amount of operating cost synergies from the $155 million anticipated by Windstream over the next three years. --Fitch expects total adjusted debt/EBITDA will decline from 5.8x at year-end 2017 to around mid-5x by the end of 2018 as cost synergies are realized from both transactions. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action --The company sustains total adjusted debt/EBITDAR under 5.5x. Fitch has revised the negative leverage threshold down to 5.5x from 5.7x-5.8x because of the challenging competitive and business environment. --Revenues and EBITDA would need to stabilize on a sustained basis. --Fitch would also need to see progress by Windstream on executing the integration of its recent transactions prior to stabilizing the rating. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action --A negative rating action could occur if total adjusted debt/EBITDAR is 5.5x or higher for a sustained period. --The company no longer makes progress toward revenue and EBITDA stability due to competitive and business conditions. --Any negative developments related to the outcome of the receipt of notice of default. LIQUIDITY The rating is supported by the liquidity provided by Windstream's $1.25 billion revolving credit facility (RCF). At June 30, 2017, approximately $475 million was available. The revolver availability was supplemented with $25 million in cash at the end of 2Q17. The $1.25 billion senior secured RCF is in place until April 2020. Principal financial covenants in Windstream's secured credit facilities require a minimum interest coverage ratio of 2.75x and a maximum leverage ratio of 4.5x. The dividend is limited to the sum of excess FCF and net cash equity issuance proceeds subject to pro forma leverage of 4.5x or less. Outside of annual term-loan amortization payments, Windstream does not have any material maturities until 2020, when they total $769 million, including $750 million outstanding on the revolver at June 30, 2017. Fitch estimates post-dividend FCF in 2017 will range from $0 to negative $50 million, including integration capex and $50 million of spending related to the completion of Project Excel. Fitch expects capital spending to return to normal levels in the 13%-15% range after 2017 and for the company to return to positive FCF in 2018, with FCF margins in the low single digits over the forecast. Contact: Primary Analyst Salonie Sehgal Associate Director +1-312-368-3137 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago IL 60602 Secondary Analyst John Culver, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3216 Committee Chairperson David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Relevant committee date: Aug. 17, 2017 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements are disclosed below: --Fitch has adjusted the financial statements to treat the communications network lease as an operating lease. On the income statement, the network lease has been added as rent expense and the interest associated with the lease was removed from interest expense. Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0520, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Distressed Debt Exchange Rating Criteria (pub. 13 Jun 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2017) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here 