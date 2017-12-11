Fitch Revises Atrium's Outlook to Positive; Affirms 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Atrium European Real Estate Limited's (Atrium) Outlook to Positive from Stable, while affirming the company's Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively. Concurrently, Fitch has affirmed Atrium's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's view that a continued improvement in the quality and diversity of Atrium's property portfolio, paired with intensified positive operating momentum across the company's geographies, particularly in Russia (although from a low base), could lead to a positive rating action in the coming 12-18 months. KEY RATING DRIVERS Improved Portfolio, yet Higher Concentration: Fitch believes Atrium is improving the overall quality of its portfolio, by acquiring and developing several large shopping centres in Poland and the Czech Republic. The company has also disposed of a large part of its smaller assets. Improving asset quality is offset by increased portfolio concentration, with its 10 largest properties now representing 63% of market value. Concurrently, Atrium has increased its exposure to more stable countries with the entirety of its assets now located in investment-grade countries with healthy GDP and disposable income growth prospects. Rental Income Profile Improving: The group's rental dynamics improved in 2017 on the back of positive market developments in central and eastern Europe (CEE) and a continued recovery of the Russian operations. Group like-for-like (lfl) rental income growth increased 8% in 9M17, following a 2015 trough. High Occupancies: Atrium's occupancy rates, which have consistently remained high, were about 96% in 2016, despite the drag from a weak Russian market over the past few years. Since early 2014, when market conditions in Russia worsened owing to geopolitical crises, management initially gave short-term lease incentives to tenants to help maintain occupancy levels. Nonetheless, Russian occupancies fell to 93% by 2016, before improving to 94.4% in 1H17. Shorter Lease Lengths: Fixed-term rent agreements had an average remaining lease length of nearly five years at end-2016. This is a slight decrease from 5.5 years in 2012, owing to the disposal of some longer lease assets. Nonetheless, lease lengths remain in line with investment-grade retail REIT peers, such as Unibail-Rodamco SE (four years) and Hammerson plc (six years). Fitch expects Atrium's average remaining lease length to remain around five years. Prudent Development Pipeline: Fitch views Atrium's development pipeline as prudent, as activities are focussed on lower-risk brownfield extensions, staged investment commitments and pre-leasing hurdle rates (50%) before construction begins. The group's development pipeline comprises capex totalling EUR237 million spread over 2018 to 2020, which is less than 10% of the group's investment properties. Selective M&A: Atrium has been selective in acquisitions, including Palac Pardubice (Czech Republic) and Focus Mall in Bydgoszcz (Poland), which were acquired in late 2014, as well as the acquisition of a 75% stake in Arkady Pankrac (Czech Republic) from Unibail-Rodamco SE in June 2015. The acquisition of fully operating shopping centres lowers the risk of development as it eliminates the need for pre-lets. In addition, the company can focus on developing the assets into dominant shopping centres. Fitch believes that Atrium will moderately pursue acquisitions on an opportunistic basis to further strengthen its presence in its core markets. Low Leverage: Fitch-calculated loan-to-value (LTV, excluding the landbank and developments) remains comfortable for the rating and is forecast to be around 33% at end-2017, even after increased dividend payments for the second consecutive year and the company's conclusion of its Austrian legacy legal dispute, which comprised a final settlement payment of around EUR45 million in 2H17. Atrium's largest assets are likely to have benefitted from a yield-shift revaluation gain, but we believe this effect will have been less than for its peers in western Europe. Net debt-to-EBITDA is set to remain low at between 5.0x and 6.0x, while interest cover is forecast to remain comfortably around 4.0x. Less-Encumbered Balance Sheet: Atrium has transitioned towards a less-encumbered capital structure, with only 10% of assets now encumbered. Adjusting for the November 2017 refinancing of Prague-based shopping mall 'Flora', the company's only remaining secured asset, Atrium's unencumbered asset ratio stands at 2.8x. DERIVATION SUMMARY Atrium's rating is underpinned by an improved property portfolio focusing on dominant assets in CEE. All of Atrium's assets are located in investment-grade countries, of which about 84% are rated 'BBB' or higher. This geographical spread compares well with CEE peer NEPI Rockcastle plc (BBB/Stable), which has 95% of its portfolio in investment-grade countries, but at the same time has a significantly larger exposure to countries rated 'BBB-' and lower (60%), mostly driven by the company's strong focus on Romania (BBB-/Stable). At the same time, Atrium has exposure to the historically volatile, albeit recently improving, Russian market and is about half the size of NEPI Rockcastle. Atrium is also significantly smaller and more concentrated than western European peers, such as British Land plc (BBB+/Stable), Unibail-Rodamco SE (A/Stable), or Hammerson plc (BBB+/Rating Watch Negative). Atrium's moderately weaker business profile is offset by a solid and now almost fully unencumbered balance sheet and strong financial profile. The company, both in terms of LTV (around 33%) and net debt/EBITDA (around 6.0x) is on a par with NEPI Rockcastle and compares well with most peers in Fitch's rated universe. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Continued positive operating environment across all of Atrium's geographies; - Further asset rotation towards core geographies and monetisation of non-core land-bank; - Total development capex of EUR276 million spread over 2017-2020, with a peak of EUR98 million in 2018; - Dividend payments of EUR154 million and long-term pay-out of 90% of reported funds from operations (FFO); and - Aggregate of EUR45 million cash settlement of Austrian legacy dispute paid over the course of 2H17/1Q18. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Further improvement of the quality of the portfolio and liquidity of CEE investment markets, while maintaining similar leverage. - Rationalisation of assets in markets in which Atrium has limited geographic critical mass. - Improved sources of liquidity evidenced by a diversification of funding sources such as an undrawn committed credit line. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -Stalling or a reversal of recovery in Russia, or significant operational headwinds from one of its core geographies, resulting in weakening credit metrics, including LTV trending towards 40%, which may lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable. -LTV (as defined by Fitch) consistently above 45%, EBIT net interest cover below 2.5x (2016: 3.6x) on a sustained basis; liquidity score sustainably below 1.25x over a two-year cycle or unencumbered asset cover ratio below 2.0x to 3.0x on a sustained basis LIQUIDITY Strong Liquidity; No Immediate Repayments: Atrium's liquidity profile remained comfortable as at 30 September 2017, supported by cash on balance sheet of EUR58 million (after adjusting for restricted cash of EUR31 million, earmarked for the outstanding 'Meinl' litigation settlement, expected to be paid in late 4Q17/early 2018) and access to a EUR225 million revolving credit facility (RCF, upsized by EUR50 million in September 2017), which was entirely undrawn as at the same date. In 2020, EUR200 million of the RCF matures, with an extension option of one year. The liquidity profile is supported by the absence of short-term maturities (pro forma for 'Flora' refinancing) and the first sizeable debt maturity is not until 2020, when EUR333 million of the company's unsecured notes fall due. Further, committed investments of the group's development pipeline remain moderate with EUR98 million and EUR73 million in 2018 and 2019, respectively. 