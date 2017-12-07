Fitch Revises KBC Bank's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised KBC Bank's Outlook to Positive from Stable, while affirming its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. KBC Groep NV's (KBC Group) Long-Term IDR has also been affirmed at 'A', with Stable Outlook. Both KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Viability Ratings (VRs) have been affirmed at 'a' and senior debt ratings at 'A'. Fitch has also affirmed KBC Verzekeringen's and KBC Group Re's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'A+', and KBC Verzekeringen's Long-Term IDR at 'A'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS Ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The revision of the Outlook on KBC Bank's Long-Term IDR to Positive reflects Fitch's expectation that the bank's Long-Term IDR might be rated one notch above the bank's VR following the build-up of a significant and sustainable junior debt buffer at the bank that provides additional protection for the bank's senior unsecured creditors. KBC Bank has proposed a single point of entry approach at the level of KBC Group and most debt issued out of the holding company is streamed down to the bank in a subordinated form that ranks junior to senior creditors to meet the upcoming minimum requirement for eligible liabilities and own funds. The rating actions are part of a periodic review of major Belgian and Luxembourg banking groups rated by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR, DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING (DCR) AND SENIOR DEBT KBC BANK The ratings reflect the strong retail and commercial franchise of KBC Bank in its two key markets, Belgium and the Czech Republic, gradual improvement in its Irish legacy loan portfolio, limited market risk, strong and diversified earnings generation, solid capitalisation and sound funding and liquidity. Its stock of impaired loans is steadily decreasing, but will most likely remain high compared with peers in the medium term. The group reported an impaired-to-gross loans ratio of 6.6% at end-September 2017 (end-2016: 7.2%), with about half of impaired loans in Ireland. Our base case is for a material part of restructured (and still classified as impaired) Irish loans to cure in the next two years, aided by a solid economic recovery, and for the high amount of total unreserved impaired loans to decline to a more acceptable level. Asset quality is supported by the dominance of the bank's fairly low-risk Belgian operations and by stable Czech operations. Exposure to some other countries in central and eastern Europe (CEE) gives rise to potential volatility in earnings and asset quality, but we believe risk controls and credit standards are robust. Earnings generation has improved and compares well with similarly rated peers. The bank is building a track record of resilient and stable profitability, underpinned by management's focus on the bancassurance business model in its core markets and tight cost control. Capitalisation at KBC Bank is solid with fully loaded CET1 and leverage ratios of 14% and 4.7%, respectively, at end-September 2017. Liquidity is strong. The bank has a solid retail funding base, and nearly all subsidiaries are self-funded. Customer deposits are its largest source of funding and fund its lending. The bank also has access to the debt capital markets directly and via KBC Group. Its wholesale funding maturities are reasonably even, and the bank's ample liquidity buffer further mitigates refinancing risk. The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings because under Belgian legislation, derivative counterparties have no preferential status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario. IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT KBC GROUP KBC Group's ratings are equalised with the ratings of KBC Bank, reflecting the dominance of the bank in the group (around 90% of group assets), the regulatory focus on the group as a consolidated entity, low double leverage, the use of the holding company for capital raising and high fungibility of capital between the holding company and the bank. Liquidity is managed at the group level. IDR AND IFS KBC VERZEKERINGEN AND KBC GROUP RE The ratings reflect KBC Verzekeringen's core strategic importance in the integrated bancassurance business model of KBC Group. KBC Verzekeringen relies on its parent for its business position and strategic direction and its capital management is integrated within KBC Group. At the current level, KBC Verzekeringen's ratings are in line with the company's standalone creditworthiness. The ratings are underpinned by KBC Verzekeringen's sound profitability, leading bancassurer position in Belgium, strong capital adequacy and prudent asset allocation. KBC Group reported consolidated net profit for insurance activities of EUR224 million in H117 (H116: EUR123 million); non-life underwriting profitability was strong with a combined ratio of 84% (H116: 95%); however, life premium income was lower than in H116. The ratings also reflect KBC Verzekeringen's strong consolidated regulatory Solvency II ratio of 217% at end-1H17. KBC Group Re's core status within the KBC Group reflects a formal capital support agreement with KBC Verzekeringen and the adoption of its parent's brand name. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR KBC Bank's and KBC Group's Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event that KBC Bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by KBC Bank and KBC Group are notched down from the entities' respective VRs. Hybrid securities issued by KBC Bank are rated four notches lower than its VR (two notches for non-performance and two notches for relative loss severity). Subordinated debt issued by KBC IFIMA N.V is rated one notch lower than KBC Bank's VR (for relative loss severity) as the notes are guaranteed by KBC Bank. Subordinated debt issued by KBC Group is rated one notch lower than its VR to reflect relative loss severity. The CRD IV-compliant undated deeply subordinated additional Tier 1 debt securities issued by KBC Group are rated five notches below its VR. The notching reflects the notes' higher expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors (two notches) and higher non-performance risk (three notches). SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY The senior debt issued by KBC Bank's fully owned subsidiaries KBC IFIMA S.A. and KBC Bank Ireland plc is guaranteed by KBC Bank, and the subsidiaries' debt ratings are aligned with the bank's IDRs to reflect our view that KBC Bank will ensure these obligations are met. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT KBC BANK Fitch expects the tail risk in KBC Bank's Irish legacy loan portfolio to continue to decrease, while earnings generation and capitalisation will remain strong. Setbacks to these expectations could lead to a VR downgrade. A further upgrade of the VR is unlikely in the foreseeable future. The Long-Term IDR, senior debt ratings and DCR of KBC Bank could be upgraded to one notch above the bank's VR once the qualifying junior debt buffer is sufficient and sustainable to protect senior obligations from default in case of failure, either under a resolution process or as part of a private sector solution (ie, distressed debt exchange) to avoid a resolution action. Without such a private sector solution, we would expect a resolution action being taken on KBC when it breaches minimum capital requirements. The group is regulated on a consolidated basis but the bank makes up the bulk of the group. We assume the intervention point would be at a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio no lower than 6.25% of risk-weighted assets. Fitch believes that KBC Group would need to meet its minimum capital requirements immediately after a resolution action. Given KBC Bank's domestic systemic importance, Fitch believes minimum capital requirements will include most, if not all, of its combined buffer requirements. On a risk-weighted basis, Fitch has estimated that a CET1 capital requirement around 15% is plausible under a bail-in scenario post resolution action and that a qualifying junior debt buffer of approximately 9% would most likely be sufficient to restore the bank's viability without affecting senior creditors. At end-September 2017, the qualifying junior debt buffer at KBC Bank amounted to 8.5% of weighted risks. We expect KBC group will further strengthen this junior debt buffer and maintain a buffer of approximately 9% on a sustainable basis. This is in line with the group's stated target of meeting the current minimum requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL). KBC GROUP KBC Group's ratings are likely to move in tandem with the VR of KBC Bank. Double leverage beyond 120% (around 100% at end-2016) could result in a downgrade of KBC Group's ratings. IDR AND IFS KBC VERZEKERINGEN AND KBC GROUP RE As a consequence of the strong links of KBC Verzekeringen with KBC Group, changes to the group's ratings are likely to result in similar changes to KBC Verzekeringen and KBC Group Re's ratings. KBC Group Re relies on KBC Verzekeringen for its role as a captive reinsurer, business position, strategic direction and asset management expertise. Changes to its parent's ratings are likely to have a corresponding impact on KBC Group Re's ratings. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of KBC Bank's or KBC Group's Support Ratings and upward revision of the entities' Support Rating Floors would be contingent on a positive change in the Belgian sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by KBC Bank, KBC IFIMA N.V and KBC Group are primarily sensitive to KBC Bank's and KBC Group's VRs. The ratings of the hybrid securities are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's assessment of the probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured by KBC Bank's and KBC Group's VRs. The ratings of notes issued by KBC Group are sensitive to a build-up of additional double leverage at the holding company. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES The senior debt ratings of KBC IFIMA S.A. and KBC Bank Ireland plc are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in KBC Bank's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: KBC Bank - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Positive from Stable - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' - Support Rating affirmed at '5' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' - Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'A(dcr)' - Senior debt affirmed at 'A'/'F1' - Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' - Perpetual subordinated debt securities (BE0119284710) affirmed at 'BBB-' KBC IFIMA S.A. - Senior debt affirmed at 'A' - Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1' - Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' - Market-linked securities affirmed at 'Aemr' KBC Bank Ireland plc - Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' KBC Group - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' - Support Rating affirmed at '5' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' ' - Senior debt affirmed at 'A'/'F1' - Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-' - Undated deeply subordinated securities (BE0002463389) affirmed at 'BB+' KBC Verzekeringen - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable - Insurer Financial Strength Rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable KBC Group Re - Insurer Financial Strength Rating affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analysts Olivia Perney Guillot (KBC Bank, KBC IFIMA S.A, KBC Group, KBC Bank Ireland plc) Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Federico Faccio (KBC Verzekeringen and KBC Group Re) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 30 North Colonnade E14 5GN London Secondary Analysts Bjorn Norrman (KBC Bank, KBC IFIMA S.A, KBC Group, KBC Bank Ireland plc) Senior Director +44 20 3530 1330 Nicola Caverzan (KBC Verzekeringen and KBC Group Re) Associate Director +44 20 3530 1642 Committee Chairs Artur Szeski (KBC Bank, KBC IFIMA S.A, KBC Group, KBC Bank Ireland plc) Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Chris Waterman (KBC Verzekeringen and KBC Group Re) Managing Director +44 203 530 1168 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Insurance Rating Criteria (pub. 30 Nov 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001