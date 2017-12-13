Fitch Revises Tunas Baru Lampung's Outlook to Negative; Rates MTN 'A+(idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Indonesia-based PT Tunas Baru Lampung Tbk's (TBLA) Outlook to Negative from Stable. At the same time the agency has affirmed the palm oil and sugar producer's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. Fitch Rating Indonesia has also published TBLA's National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(idn)' and the 'A+(idn)' rating on TBLA's proposed Indonesian rupiah senior unsecured medium-term notes. The Outlook on the National Long-Term Rating is Negative. The proceeds from the note issue are intended to be used to refinance the company's short-term loans. TBLA's net debt to annualised EBITDA leverage in 9M17 was relatively high at 2.9x, with negative free cash flow as capex was above Fitch's expectation. We forecast TBLA's leverage to decline to a level consistent with its rating by 2018. However, higher-than-expected capex and volatile working capital movements could delay deleveraging and indicate weak control over operations. The Negative Outlook reflects these risks to TBLA's credit profile and rating. TBLA's rating is driven by its position as one of the few players in Indonesia whose integrated sugar business operations spans the entire sugar value chain. The regulatory environment for sugar in Indonesia is beneficial to TBLA given its efficient operations, and increased sugar sales have boosted TBLA's EBITDA and provided benefits of diversification from its small, albeit diversified, palm oil operations. However, domestic sugar prices have fallen in 2017 and we think the government will take steps to prevent a material increase. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sugar Output Grows; Prices Lower: TBLA started sugarcane plantations in 2012 and its refinery began operations in 2013. Its sugar mill near its plantations in Lampung in southern Sumatra started operations in April 2017. TBLA's sugar output increased by around 30% qoq each in 2Q17 and 3Q17, indicating a quick ramp up of operations at the mill. However, TBLA's average price realisation fell 8% in 9M17 compared with 2016, due to lower international sugar prices and higher supply in Indonesia following an increase in government import quotas. While profitability for TBLA's refinery, which processes imported raw sugar, is unlikely to be affected, lower sugar prices will reduce margins for its sugar mill. Significant State Role in Pricing: Indonesia's domestic mills produce less than half of the country's sugar demand. The government regulates the sugar industry in Indonesia, and sets a floor for sugar prices to encourage output. Domestic sugar prices were much higher than the floor price in 2016 due to the supply deficit, with TBLA's average realisation 18% higher than the floor price. Indonesia kept the floor price unchanged in 2017, according to TBLA, after several years of regular increases. The government in April 2017 also set a price ceiling on retail sugar sales, which make up about 50% of the total that includes sales to industrial users. We think the government will continue to monitor domestic prices and take steps to prevent a rapid increase. Small, Well-Diversified Palm Operations: TBLA owned around 41,500 hectares of planted oil palm acreage at end-September 2017, and is one of the smallest palm oil companies in Fitch's rating universe in terms of planted area. Around 80% of its acreage is in southern Sumatra (Lampung and Palembang), with the rest in Kalimantan (Pontianak). Its fresh fruit bunch (FFB) yield in 2016 of 12 tonnes per hectare of mature acreage was below the industry average, but yields improved in 2017 with better weather conditions. Over the longer term, yield should improve further due to TBLA's relatively young plantation profile; around 50% of planted acreage comprised mature and young trees (0-8 years old). Despite TBLA's small scale, its operations are well-diversified in terms of products and distribution channels. Over 50% of its palm oil product sales are downstream products, mainly cooking oil. The diversification provides TBLA flexibility to produce the more profitable products, and also lowers the earnings volatility. Risks to Leverage Improvement: We forecast TBLA's net adjusted debt to EBITDAR leverage to fall to 3.0x by end-2017 and decline to 2.5x by 2018, from 4.0x in 2016. Higher EBITDA, supported by increasing sugar sales volumes and healthy crude palm oil prices, and a reduction in capex after completion of spending on the sugar mill should help TBLA deleverage in 2018. However, TBLA's capex in 9M17 was significantly higher than our expectation. In addition, its working capital flows have been volatile, with a large outflow in 2016 to build up raw sugar inventories following the grant of import quotas. If TBLA's cash flows remain volatile, its financial metrics and credit profile would be negatively affected. Limited Subordination of Noteholders: TBLA, on a standalone basis, contributed around 50% of consolidated EBITDA in 9M17 and held around 75% of total debt. We do not think holders of the proposed notes will face significant structural subordination as all of TBLA's key subsidiaries are almost fully owned and there are no restrictions on cash movement within the group. Of TBLA's consolidated debt at end-9M17, 77% was secured, implying a secured debt/annualised EBITDA ratio of 2.2x. However, we estimate the ratio will reduce to below 2.0x by 2018, aided by refinancing using proceeds of the proposed unsecured notes. We therefore rate them at the same level as the IDR. DERIVATION SUMMARY A close peer for TBLA is PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk (Japfa, BB-/AA-(idn)/Stable), whose rating is supported by the earnings stability provided by its animal-feed segment, which accounts for around 35% of overall revenue. TBLA and Japfa are comparable as the sugar segment lends stability to TBLA and significantly offsets the volatility of its palm oil segment. We expect the sugar segment to contribute more than 35% of TBLA's revenue from 2017. However, Japfa's leverage is lower and the Negative Outlook for TBLA reflects the risk of negative rating action if it is unable to deleverage to a similar level. TBLA's ratings can also be compared with that of PT Sawit Sumbermas Sarana Tbk (SSMS, B+/A(idn)/Positive). SSMS has a larger plantation area and superior palm oil operating performance compared with TBLA. However, TBLA's sugar business lends stability and it has more diversified products and distribution channels than SSMS. We also forecast lower leverage for TBLA in 2017-18, although SSMS is expected to deleverage faster thereafter. These factors justify TBLA being rated one notch higher, but with a Negative Outlook. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Malaysian benchmark crude palm oil price of USD675/tonne over the long term - Revenue growth of around 30% in 2017 and around 15% in 2018 - EBITDA margin to improve to 24% on average in 2017-18, from 22% in 2016 - Capex of IDR1.5 trillion in 2017 and around IDR800 billion annually thereafter RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action Include: - Inability to reduce leverage (net adjusted debt/EBITDAR) to 2.5x or lower by 2018. Fitch could take negative rating action if TBLA is not on track to achieve the leverage sensitivity by 2018, potentially due to material deviation from our assumptions. - Inability to generate neutral to positive free cash flows by 2018 - A material weakening of regulatory protection for the sugar industry in Indonesia that results in weaker EBITDA margin TBLA's Outlook may be revised to Stable if it does not meet the above sensitivities for a negative rating action. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: TBLA reported a cash balance of IDR107 billion and had undrawn credit facilities of around IDR2.1 trillion at 30 September 2017. By comparison, there were short-term bank loans of IDR1.6 trillion in the total and current portion of long-term debt of IDR0.7 trillion. The majority of TBLA's short-term bank loans are for its working capital needs and are likely to be rolled over. The company also has robust banking relationships. Therefore, liquidity risk is limited, in our view. Contact: Primary Analyst Akash Gupta (International Rating) Associate Director +65 6796 7242 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Rufina Tam (National Rating) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6813 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Secondary Analyst Rufina Tam (International Rating) Associate Director +62 21 2988 6813 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Summary of Financial Statements Adjustments - Cash: Only 70% of TBLA's IDR10 billion investment in the bonds of PT Bank CIMB Niaga as of end-2016 has been treated as readily available and the remaining as restricted - Debt: The amount of borrowings by farmers of small oil palm plots that are guaranteed by TBLA, which amounted to IDR35.4 billion at end-2016, has been treated as off-balance sheet debt 