Fitch: Sri Lanka Budget Keeps to IMF Plan But Fiscals Still Weak

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 14 (Fitch) Sri Lanka's budget for 2018 sticks broadly to the targets for fiscal deficit reduction under its three-year IMF programme, which began in June 2016. However, high government debt and the large cost of debt servicing weigh heavily on Sri Lanka's credit profile and will require sustained fiscal consolidation over the long term, says Fitch Ratings. The recently announced budget targets a fiscal deficit of 4.8% of GDP in 2018, which is only slightly above the 4.7% target agreed with the IMF and continues the consolidation that began in 2016. Floods and drought weighed on the economy and public finances during 2017, and contributed to the government missing its initial 2017 fiscal deficit target of 4.6% of GDP. Nevertheless, the authorities still expect the 2017 deficit outturn to fall to 5.2% of GDP, from 5.4% in 2016. Consolidation in 2017 has been driven by measures to boost tax revenue, including a hike in the value-added tax (VAT) to 15% in November 2016 from 11%. The government expects revenue to rise strongly again in 2018, to 15.7% of GDP, from 14.7% in 2017. Revenue should be supported by an Inland Revenue Act passed in September 2016, provided implementation is effective. The act, which will come into effect from 1 April 2018, aims to simplify the tax laws and improve the efficiency of the system. Despite these positive reforms, we see downside risks to the government's revenue projections, given that they are based on a GDP growth assumption of 5%-6% for next year, compared with our own of 4.5%. On the expenditure side, the government expects public investment spending to rise by 20% in 2018, while recurring spending is forecast to decline. Interest payments are expected to account for more than one-third of total revenue, which is a key weakness in the fiscal profile. Addressing long-standing weaknesses in Sri Lanka's public finances will require an extended commitment to consolidation from the authorities. In particular, we highlighted the importance of a stabilisation of government debt ratios when we affirmed Sri Lanka's rating at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook in February 2017. The government debt/GDP ratio rose to 79.3% of GDP in 2016 - well above the 60.9% median for sovereigns rated 'B' or lower - and we estimate that it will increase again in 2017. Our baseline projection is still that government debt ratios will stabilise within the next couple of years, but these forecasts are vulnerable to fiscal slippage or an economic downturn. Exchange rate depreciation could also push up the local-currency value of government debt, given around 40% of the total was denominated in foreign currency at end-2016, according to Fitch estimates. Sri Lanka's external position was the other factor that led the government into an IMF programme. Foreign-exchange reserves rose to USD7.5 billion at end-October, from USD 6.1 billion at end-2016, and we estimate reserves could be sufficient to cover 3.3 months of current account payment by end-2017. However, the external liquidity ratio, at 65.6%, is still well below the 'B' median of 134.2%, according to our estimates. Sri Lanka faces a challenging external debt service schedule in the near term, with very large external debt maturities coming up over 2019-22. Contact: Sagarika Chandra Associate Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9921 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Dan Martin Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001