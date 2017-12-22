Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Indonesian Corporates on Sovereign Upgrade

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on PT Pertamina (Persero), PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) (PLN) and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlooks are Stable. The rating actions follow the upgrade of Indonesia's Long-Term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on 21 December 2017. Fitch has also removed the Rating Watch Negative on PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III (Persero)'s (Pelindo III) 'BBB-' Long-Term IDR and PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk's (WIKA) 'BB' Long-Term IDR, and affirmed these ratings with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Telkom's standalone credit profile is higher than that of the sovereign but its IDRs are constrained to the sovereign level due to the state's majority shareholding. The ratings of Pertamina and PLN are equalised with Indonesia's IDRs, given their strong linkages with the state and the sovereign's strong incentives to extend support to these entities, as per Fitch's exposure draft on Government Related Entities Criteria published on 27 November 2017 (see <a href=" here">Fitch Publishes Exposure Draft on Government Related Entities Criteria. The ratings of these entities are not likely to change even after the finalisation of the exposure draft, if the final criteria are substantially similar to the exposure draft. Please see the following rating action commentaries for the full rating rationales and disclosures for the respective issuers: - <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1024761">Fitch Affirms Indonesia's Pertamina at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive, dated 7 June 2017 - <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1023698">Fitch Affirms PLN at 'BBB-'; Assigns USD Notes Final Ratings, dated 16 May 2017 - <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1026296">Fitch Affirms Indonesia's Telekom at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive, dated 11 July 2017 The removal of the Rating Watch Negative on the ratings on Pelindo III and WIKA reflects Fitch's expectation that these ratings are likely to remain unchanged even after the finalisation of the exposure draft, following the sovereign rating upgrade, and if the final criteria are substantially similar to the exposure draft. Please see the following rating action commentaries for the full rating rationales and disclosures for the respective issuers: <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1029558">Fitch Publishes Wijaya Karya at 'BB'/'AA(idn)', dated 22 September 2017 <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022068">Fitch Revises Outlook on Indonesia's Pelindo III, Affirms at 'BBB-', dated 12 April 2017 Fitch has not taken any rating action on PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (BBB-/Positive) and PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II (Persero) (BBB-/Positive). The ratings of these two entities will be reviewed upon finalisation of the exposure draft on Government Related Entities Criteria in the next six months. Please see the following rating action commentaries for the full rating rationales and disclosures for the respective issuers: <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022249">Fitch Affirms Indonesia's PGN at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive, dated 17 April 2017 <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022065">Fitch Affirms Indonesia's Pelindo II at 'BBB-'/Positive, dated 12 April 2017 DERIVATION SUMMARY Not applicable KEY ASSUMPTIONS Not applicable RATING SENSITIVITIES Please see the relevant rating action commentary for each issuer listed above. LIQUIDITY Please see the relevant rating action commentary for each issuer listed above. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS PT Pertamina (Persero) - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable- Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' - USD10 billion global medium-term note programme and existing senior unsecured notes upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (Persero) - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Senior unsecured rating and the rating on its outstanding bonds upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. - The outstanding US dollar notes issued by Majapahit Holding BV, a wholly-owned special-purpose subsidiary of PLN, and guaranteed by PLN upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk - Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. PT Pelabuhan Indonesia III (Persero) - Long-Term IDR off Rating Watch Negative and affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Senior unsecured rating and the rating on the USD500 million senior unsecured notes due 2024 off Rating watch Negative and affirmed at 'BBB-' PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk - Long-Term IDR off Rating Watch Negative and affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analysts Hasira De Silva, CFA (WIKA) Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Janice Chong (Telkom) Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Muralidharan R (Pertamina) Director +65 6796 7236 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Rachna Jain (PLN, Pelindo III) Associate Director +65 6796 7227 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analysts Salman Alamsyah (WIKA, Pelindo III) Analyst +62 21 2988 6818 Nitin Soni (Telekom) Director +65 6796 7235 Rachna Jain (Pertamina) Associate Director +65 6796 7227 Muralidharan R(PLN) Director +65 6796 7236 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 7296 7221 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Exposure Draft: Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Dec 2017) here Exposure Draft: Government-Related Entities Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Nov 2017) here Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.