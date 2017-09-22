Fitch Upgrades Banque Saudi Fransi's Support Rating to '1'; Revises Up SRF to 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banque Saudi Fransi's (BSF) Support Rating (SR) to '1' from '2' and revised up its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. This follows an announcement by BSF's largest shareholder, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB: A+/Stable) that it has completed the sale of a significant proportion of its 31.1% stake in BSF to Kingdom Holding Company, a Saudi-based investment holding company, with effect from 20 September 2017. Following the sale, CACIB retains a 14.9% stake in BSF. The transaction requires CACIB to maintain an equity stake of at least 9.9% for a minimum of one year following the completion of the initial sale. CACIB has stated that it remains open to disposing of a further 5% of its stake during the intervening period, subject to market conditions. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The respective upgrade and upward revision of BSF's SR and SRF is driven by Fitch's belief that the willingness of the Saudi authorities to support BSF will be higher following the sale, given its largely domestic ownership. It also reflects our belief that the exit of CACIB as BSF's largest shareholder removes any uncertainty over the timeliness of support from the authorities. BSF's SRF of 'A-' is at the Saudi banks' Domestic Systemically Important Banks's (D-SIB) SRF of 'A-', in line with other large rated banks that do not have a significant overseas shareholder. This factors in BSF's largely domestic ownership post-sale and systemic importance relative to other banks in the banking system reflecting, among other things, market share (9%-10% by most measures) and franchise. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs and Viability Rating Following the upward revision of BSF's SRF to 'A-', the IDRs reflect the bank's standalone creditworthiness as defined by the Viability Rating (VR), and are underpinned by an extremely high probability of support from the Saudi authorities. The upward revision of the SRF has not impacted the bank's IDRs, which are affirmed. The VR of BSF has also been affirmed following the sale as we do not expect BSF's company profile, strategy or financial metrics to alter significantly as a result of the change in ownership structure. BSF's ratings were previously affirmed on 6 September 2017 (see "Fitch Revises Outlook on Banque Saudi Fransi to Stable; Affirms at 'A-'" on www. fitchratings.com). Although BSF operates on a standalone basis it benefits from a number of service level agreements between itself and CACIB covering risk management and global markets. BSF also benefits from the regular secondment of senior management from CACIB, which include BSF's Chief Executive and Chief Risk Officer. Although we expect CACIB's involvement in the management, governance and strategy of BSF to reduce following the sale, we believe that this will be gradual. The sound risk framework already embedded in BSF will also mean that, in Fitch's opinion, there is unlikely to be sufficient deterioration in the bank's standalone creditworthiness to negatively affect BSF's VR. Following the completion of the sale, Fitch will monitor developments around the bank's strategy and risk appetite. The BSF Sukuk Ltd trust certificate issuance programme is rated in line with BSF's IDRs and is subject to the same rating drivers and is therefore also affirmed. RATING SENSITIVITIES SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BSF's SR and SRF are sensitive to a change in the Saudi Arabian sovereign rating. As the sovereign rating is currently on a Stable Outlook, any change is unlikely in the short term. A change in propensity from the authorities to support the bank could also lead to rating action, but this is not Fitch's base case. IDRs AND VR A change in the bank's IDRs would require a simultaneous downward revision of the SRF and downgrade of the VR. Negative pressure on the VR may arise from further weakening of the operating environment causing tightening liquidity or significant deterioration in asset quality metrics. BSF's VR could be downgraded if the bank demonstrates a higher risk appetite following the sale or if a change in strategy occurs which would, in our view, change the stability of the business model. This could be in the form of counter-cyclical growth, expansion into higher-risk segments or weakening risk controls. If management is able to demonstrate consistent implementation of strategy post-sale and risk controls are not adversely affected by the reduced involvement of CACIB (currently our base case), we would expect the VR to stabilise at its current level. We view upside for the VR as limited given BSF's high ratings relative to peers', less diversified earnings and a challenging operating environment. The BSF Sukuk Ltd trust certificate issuance programme is subject to the same sensitivities as BSF's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: Banque Saudi Fransi Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating upgraded to '1' from '2' Support Rating Floor revised to 'A-' from 'BBB+' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' BSF Sukuk Limited Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Andrew Parkinson Director +44 20 3530 1420 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Marc Ellsmore Associate Director +44 20 3530 1438 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.connolly@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Sukuk Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001