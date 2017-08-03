Fitch Upgrades Marein's National IFS to 'AA-(idn)'; Affirms International IFS at 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has upgraded PT Maskapai Reasuransi Indonesia's (Marein) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating to 'AA-(idn)' from 'A+(idn)'. Fitch Ratings has also affirmed the company's international IFS Rating of 'BB'. The Outlooks are Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated obligations or issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade of the National IFS Rating follows Marein's diversification into the non-life reinsurance business, which is evident in its stronger non-life reinsurance market franchise. Marein's non-life reinsurance market share by gross written premium (GWP) increased to 5% at end-2016 from 4% a year earlier. The company's capitalisation and operating performance are also strong relative to domestic peers. Fitch has affirmed the international IFS Rating as Marein's scale remains small relative to domestic and international peers. Marein is one of the biggest life reinsurer companies in Indonesia. However, Fitch views the company's business profile as weak in comparison with regional reinsurance peers. Marein's average market share of 35% by life reinsurance GWP over 2014-2016 was the second-highest among domestic life reinsurance companies. However in terms of the total reinsurance industry's GWP, Marein's share is small at 11% as of end-2016. The management has committed to focus on creating a sound bottom-line performance as opposed to mere top-line growth through prudent underwriting. Around 64% of the company's GWP was derived from the life reinsurance business at end-2016. Fitch believes that Marein could benefit from further growth in its non-life business, which would reduce its reliance on the life segment and strengthen its overall market position in the Indonesian reinsurance market. Fitch views Marein's capitalisation as strong, with regulatory risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio of 272% at end-June 2017 (end-2016: 242%, 2015: 296%), well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 120%. The company has maintained strong capitalisation, supported by ongoing surplus growth. In the near term, the company also expects to raise its capital through a rights issue. Fitch views Marein's financial performance as strong with its three-year average gross premium growth at around 22%. The company's combined ratio improved to 97% as of end-2016 from 100% a year earlier, underpinned by its selective underwriting practices, premium growth and manageable claims. The company aims to enhance the stability of its underwriting businesses. The company's investment portfolio has remained conservative with cash equivalents and fixed-income instruments accounting for around 65% of its invested assets at end-2016. Marein's exposure to risky assets such as equity securities is also manageable relative to its capitalisation and Fitch does not expect its investment mix to deviate significantly in the near term. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Marein will continue to maintain sufficient capital buffers and prudent underwriting practices to support its operations and business expansion. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key triggers for a rating downgrade include: - Weakening capitalisation with the local statutory ratio below 200% on a sustained basis - Material deterioration in market franchise - Significant deterioration in operating performance with a combined ratio consistently higher than 100% A rating upgrade is unlikely in the near term because of Marein's small business scale. Primary Analysts: Christopher Han (International Rating) Associate Director +65 6796 7224 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Jessica Nina Pratiwi (National Rating) Analyst +62 21 2988 6816 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Secondary Analyst: Ghaida Gunarti (International Rating) Analyst +62 21 2988 6814 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 