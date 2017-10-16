Fitch Upgrades Salvadorian Banks after Sovereign Action; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, October 16 (Fitch) Following its upgrade of El Salvador's sovereign rating, Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno (Davivienda Sal) to 'B' from 'B-'. The Rating Outlook for both banks is Stable. Fitch has also upgraded Agricola's and Davivienda's Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'b-' from 'ccc', upgraded their Support Ratings to '4' from '5' and affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B'. Fitch affirmed the national scale ratings of both banks and their respective local shareholders: Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola (IFBA) and Inversiones Financieras Davivienda (IF Davivienda). A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. On Oct. 6 Fitch upgraded El Salvador's Long-Term Local Currency IDRs to 'B-' from 'RD', its Long-Term Foreign Currency rating to 'B-' from 'CCC', and its Short-Term Local Currency and Foreign Currency ratings to 'B' from 'C'. The Outlook on the Long-term Local and Foreign Currency Ratings (IDRs) is Stable. In addition, Fitch upgraded the country ceiling to 'B' from 'B-'. For more information, see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on El Salvador Following Local Law Securities Debt Exchange" at www.fitchratings.com KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS The IDRs and SRs of Agricola and Davivienda Sal reflect the potential support from their respective shareholders, Bancolombia, S.A. (Bancolombia; Long-Term IDR bbb/BBB/Stable) and Banco Davivienda, S.A. (Davivienda; bbb/BBB/Stable). In Fitch's view, the owners' commitment to their respective subsidiaries are sufficiently strong to allow them to be rated above the sovereign rating; however, the IDRs remain constrained at El Salvador's Country Ceiling of 'B'. El Salvador's low rating also constrains the SRs of these banks, which have been revised to '4'. According to Fitch's criteria where country risks are high, subsidiary ratings may be capped at levels significantly below those which would be possible based on the parent's ability and propensity to provide support. Fitch's opinion regarding the ability and propensity of Agricola and Davivienda Sal respective parents has not changed. The agency's view reflects the high reputational risks for the banks' parents in the event of subsidiary default and that any required support would be manageable relative to the ability of their respective parents to provide it. VR Agricola's and Davivienda's VRs are highly influenced the operating environment. The sizable local franchises of Agricola and Davivienda (26% and 15% of the banking system assets, respectively) result in high exposure to changes in the operating environment, including the financial health of the government, as reflected by its sovereign rating. Fitch usually does not rate banks above the sovereign, especially with such a high level of sovereign credit risk. In Fitch's opinion, further deterioration of the operating environment may impact their asset quality and their funding and liquidity profile of these banks. Agricola's VR also factors in, with moderate importance, the bank's good asset quality, stable and diversified deposits, which comprise 27% of the customer deposits of the banking system, and its ample liquidity coverage, and robust although declining capital position. Davivienda's VR is moderately influenced by its modest profitability, aligned with industry average, sound but decreasing capital position, and adequate asset quality. Davivienda's funding profile is robust, also underpinned by a large and granular deposit base. AGRICOLA SENIOR TRUST'S LOAN PARTICIPATION NOTES The loan under the Senior Unsecured Loan Agreement ranks pari passu in right of payment to all of Agricola's existing and future senior indebtedness and is effectively subordinated to all of the bank's secured indebtedness with respect to the value of the assets securing such indebtedness and to all of the existing and future liabilities of its subsidiaries. The rating of the notes is aligned with the bank's IDR. NATIONAL RATINGS The National Ratings of Agricola, Davivienda and their senior local issuances, as well as the national ratings of IFBA, and IF Davivienda reflect the strength of the potential support they could receive from their parents respective, whose international ratings are several notches above the Salvadorian sovereign. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs and VR s Agricola's and Davivienda's ratings remain sensitive to changes to the Sovereign Rating and Country Ceiling of El Salvador. Changes to the banks' IDRs would mirror changes to El Salvador's country ceiling; in turn, changes to El Salvador's Sovereign Rating would also impact the banks' VRs. SUPPORT RATINGS: Support ratings could be upgraded in a scenario of an important enhancement of the operating environment that conducts a change in Fitch's assessment on the shareholders' propensity to provide support to their respective subsidiaries in El Salvador. AGRICOLA SENIOR TRUST: Agricola Senior Trust's ratings are aligned with Agricola's IDR. Changes in the latter will trigger the same rating action on the Trust's ratings. NATIONAL RATINGS National ratings are at the top of the national rating scale reflecting the strength of the potential support Agricola, Davivienda, IFBA and IFDavivienda could receive from their parents; hence, there is no upside potential. A national ratings downgrade is unlikely given the relative strength of the parent. Fitch has taken the following rating actions: Banco Agricola, S.A. --Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc'; --Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5'; --National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable; --National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(slv)'; --Senior unsecured National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(slv)'; --Senior secured National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(slv)'. Agricola Senior Trust --Loan participation notes upgraded to 'B/RR4' from 'B-/RR4'. Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola, S.A. --National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable; --National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(slv)'. Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. --Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; --Viability Rating upgraded to 'b-' from 'ccc'; --Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5'; --National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(slv)', Outlook Stable; --National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(slv)'; --Senior secured National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(slv)'; --Senior unsecured National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(slv)'; --Senior secured National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(slv)'; --Senior unsecured National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(slv)'. Inversiones Financieras Davivienda, S.A. --National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(slv)'; Outlook Stable; --National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(slv)'. Contact: Analysts Monica Ibarra (Lead for Agricola, Agricola Senior Trust and Davivienda Sal, Secondary for Inversiones Financieras Davivienda and Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola) Director +52 81 8399-9150 Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 Monterrey, N.L. Mexico Marcela Galicia (Lead for Inversiones Financieras Banco Agricola, Secondary for Agricola) Director +503 2516 6616 Mario Hernandez (Lead for Inversiones Financieras Davivienda and Secondary for Davivienda Sal) Associate Director +503 2516 6614 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-9137 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments Pre-paid expenses were re-classified as intangibles and deducted from Fitch Core Capital. Media Relations: Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct 2016) here Future Flow Securitization Rating Criteria (pub. 13 Sep 2017) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001