FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German carmaker Daimler said it had agreed to fully acquire ride-sharing company Flinc.

In a statement on Thursday, Daimler did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. Flinc provides real-time, door-to-door ride sharing services and has around half a million customers.

German rail company Deutsche Bahn and GM’s Ventures division were previously investors in Flinc. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Susan Fenton)