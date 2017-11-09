Flybe to work on reducing costs after higher aircraft maintenance hits profit

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British regional airline Flybe said on Thursday it would continue to work to keep costs down in the fall-out from last month’s profit warning, as the increased cost of aircraft maintenance weighed on profits.

Adjusted profit before tax fell to 8.4 million pounds ($11 million) in the first half, towards the upper of the 5-10 million pounds range given in the profit warning in October.

It was down from 15.9 million pounds in the first half of its 2016-17 year. ($1 = 0.7607 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)