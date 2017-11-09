FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flybe to work on reducing costs after higher aircraft maintenance hits profit
November 9, 2017

Flybe to work on reducing costs after higher aircraft maintenance hits profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - British regional airline Flybe said on Thursday it would continue to work to keep costs down in the fall-out from last month’s profit warning, as the increased cost of aircraft maintenance weighed on profits.

Adjusted profit before tax fell to 8.4 million pounds ($11 million) in the first half, towards the upper of the 5-10 million pounds range given in the profit warning in October.

It was down from 15.9 million pounds in the first half of its 2016-17 year. ($1 = 0.7607 pounds) (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas)

