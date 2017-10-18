FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flybe warns on first half profit, blames higher maintenance costs
October 18, 2017 / 6:14 AM / in 4 days

Flybe warns on first half profit, blames higher maintenance costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British regional airline Flybe warned on Wednesday that first half profit would be lower than expected, blaming higher than expected costs related to aircraft maintenance.

The firm said it now expected a first half adjusted profit before tax in the range of 5-10 million pounds ($6.6-$13.2 million), down from 15.9 million pounds in the first half of its 2016-17 year. Flybe said a full review of the maintenance strategy has now been launched which aims at a significant improvement of aircraft performance and costs.

$1 = 0.7586 pounds Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout

