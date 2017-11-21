FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Fonterra's October milk production rises 3 percent on favorable weather
Sections
Featured
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
world
Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Mladic convicted of genocide, gets life in prison
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
market analysis
Sterling seismograph eerily calm on EU summit
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
africa
After Mugabe, African leaders wonder what next
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 21, 2017 / 12:15 AM / 2 days ago

CORRECTED-Fonterra's October milk production rises 3 percent on favorable weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in headline to 3 pct, not 2 pct)

Nov 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy group Fonterra said on Tuesday its milk production in New Zealand rose 3 percent during the peak production month of October due to a return of favorable weather conditions after a wet spring season.

“New Zealand milk supply generally peaks in October, however wet weather across the country for most of spring meant the peak was later and impacted volumes,” Fonterra said in a statement.

Shares of the dairy giant were trading up 0.2 percent at 0005 GMT compared with a largely flat broader index. (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.