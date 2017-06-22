FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Ford expands Chariot shuttle service to Seattle
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
wider image
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
wider image
Fashion and fairways - a slice of life in Nairobi
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
June 22, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 2 months ago

Ford expands Chariot shuttle service to Seattle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would expand its shuttle service Chariot to Seattle, making the city its third market in the United States. (bit.ly/2sXRCrP)

Ford agreed to buy San Francisco-based Chariot last year to expand beyond auto manufacturing and take another step toward becoming a mobility company.

Chariot operated 100 Ford Transit shuttles in the San Francisco Bay Area along 28 routes as of September last year.

Chariot also operates in Austin, Texas. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.