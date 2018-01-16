Ford's 2017 profit misses Wall Street estimates

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Tuesday reported 2017 preliminary adjusted earnings that missed market estimates, while its 2018 earnings forecast largely fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The automaker’s shares fell more than 2 percent in extended trading.

For full-year 2017, the company said its adjusted earnings would be $1.78 per share, below analysts estimate of $1.83, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2018, Ford expects adjusted earnings of $1.45 to $1.70 per share. Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.62. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)