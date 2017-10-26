FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ford Q3 profit lifted by U.S. sales, cost cutting
October 26, 2017 / 11:07 AM / in a day

Ford Q3 profit lifted by U.S. sales, cost cutting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit, driven by sales of high-margin pickup trucks and SUVs in the U.S. market and cost cutting.

The second-largest U.S. automaker posted a quarterly net profit of $1.56 billion or 39 cents per share, up more than 60 percent from 960 million or 24 cents per share a year earlier. Excluding one-time items Ford reported earnings per share of 43 cents, above the 32 cents per share that Wall Street analysts had expected. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

