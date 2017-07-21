FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 3:37 PM / 15 days ago

Ford to petition to avoid recall of 2.2 mln vehicles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co will petition to avoid an immediate recall of about 2.2 million vehicles with Takata air-bag inflators that the Japanese auto supplier declared defective last week, U.S. regulators and the automaker said Friday.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Nissan Motor Co had agreed to recall 515,394 2007-2011 Versa cars after Takata declared 2.7 million vehicles to have potentially defective inflators.

A Ford spokesman said the automaker will file a petition requesting "to continue testing and analyzing our inflators."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Bernadette Baum

